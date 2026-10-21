Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Result of Annual General Meeting
Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 21 October 2026, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.
A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026, which contains the full text of the resolutions in the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.midwynd.com.
Valid proxy votes received were as follows:
Resolution
Total votes for/discretion
%
Total votes against
%
Total votes (exc. votes withheld)
Total votes withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1
To receive and adopt the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2026 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.
6,092,331
99.94
|
3,760
0.06
6,096,091
1,997
2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
5,977,481
98.33
101,451
1.67
6,078,932
19,156
3
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Implementation Report for the year ended 30 June 2026.
5,980,214
98.35
100,201
1.65
6,080,415
17,673
4
To approve a final dividend of 4.75 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2026.
6,092,609
99.94
3,482
0.06
6,096,091
1,997
5
To re-elect David Kidd as a Director of the Company.
6,002,744
98.86
68,964
1.14
6,071,708
26,380
6
To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company.
6,027,555
99.73
16,509
0.27
6,044,064
54,024
7
To re-elect Diana Dyer Bartlett as a Director of the Company.
6,028,153
99.28
43,555
0.72
6,071,708
26,380
8
To re-elect Anulika Malomo as a Director of the Company.
5,996,212
98.78
74,181
1.22
6,070,393
27,695
9
To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company.
6,044,346
99.29
43,113
0.71
6,087,459
10,629
10
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
6,090,539
99.91
5,376
0.09
6,095,915
2,173
11
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
6,039,577
99.36
38,734
0.64
6,078,311
19,777
Special Resolutions
12
To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent of the issued share capital.
5,819,805
95.46
276,797
4.54
6,096,602
1,486
13
To authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights when allotting equity securities.
5,952,631
97.89
128,218
2.11
6,080,849
17,239
14
To authorise that a general meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days notice.
6,010,568
98.65
82,198
1.35
6,092,766
5,322
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
All enquiries to:
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
21 October 2026