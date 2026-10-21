Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 21 October 2026, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026, which contains the full text of the resolutions in the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.midwynd.com .

Valid proxy votes received were as follows:

Resolution Total votes for/discretion % Total votes against % Total votes (exc. votes withheld) Total votes withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1 To receive and adopt the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2026 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. 6,092,331 99.94 3,760 0.06 6,096,091 1,997 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 5,977,481 98.33 101,451 1.67 6,078,932 19,156 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Implementation Report for the year ended 30 June 2026. 5,980,214 98.35 100,201 1.65 6,080,415 17,673 4 To approve a final dividend of 4.75 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2026. 6,092,609 99.94 3,482 0.06 6,096,091 1,997 5 To re-elect David Kidd as a Director of the Company. 6,002,744 98.86 68,964 1.14 6,071,708 26,380 6 To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company. 6,027,555 99.73 16,509 0.27 6,044,064 54,024 7 To re-elect Diana Dyer Bartlett as a Director of the Company. 6,028,153 99.28 43,555 0.72 6,071,708 26,380 8 To re-elect Anulika Malomo as a Director of the Company. 5,996,212 98.78 74,181 1.22 6,070,393 27,695 9 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company. 6,044,346 99.29 43,113 0.71 6,087,459 10,629 10 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 6,090,539 99.91 5,376 0.09 6,095,915 2,173 11 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 6,039,577 99.36 38,734 0.64 6,078,311 19,777 Special Resolutions 12 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent of the issued share capital. 5,819,805 95.46 276,797 4.54 6,096,602 1,486 13 To authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights when allotting equity securities. 5,952,631 97.89 128,218 2.11 6,080,849 17,239 14 To authorise that a general meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days notice. 6,010,568 98.65 82,198 1.35 6,092,766 5,322

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

All enquiries to:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

21 October 2026