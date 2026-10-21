Collaboration Will Allow OEMs to Embed Firmware-Level Resilience into the NVIDIA DGX Station, Giving Enterprise Customers the Visibility, Control, Management, and Policy Enforcement Needed to Secure Autonomous AI Agents and to Stop Downtime Caused by Cyber Disruptions

During NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Absolute Security, a leader in Autonomous Cyber Resilience, announced it iscollaborating with NVIDIA to deliver firmware-embedded security, endpoint management, and resilience solutions for advanced AI enterprise workstations. This integration will help enterprise security and IT leaders ensure their AI developers' autonomous agents function within the boundaries of security and compliance policies, and that their devices remain defended against threats, protected from risk, and able to quickly resume operations following cyber disruptions. This innovation will be available to any OEM partner building the NVIDIA DGX Station AI Supercomputer on Linux and Windows.

"Global enterprises need to unlock the full power and potential of every endpoint device they have deployed, whether they be PCs in use among their workforces or advanced machines used by AI developers to shape the future of autonomous business," said Christy Wyatt, President CEO, Absolute Security. "Our work with NVIDIA will deliver a needed breakthrough in endpoint management, security, and cyber resilience that will help customers leverage AI without sacrificing needed security and compliance controls."

The Absolute Autonomous Cyber Resilience Platform will be available for OEMs to embed in enterprise NVIDIA DGX Stations through integration with the NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform, to secure agents from testing to deployment. By sitting on top of NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime software, Absolute will allow customers to extend the same level of management, security, compliance, and resilience embedded in 600 million endpoints to the AI machines used by enterprise developers to build and deploy autonomous agentic agents.

"With NVIDIA DGX Station coming to Windows, enterprises can unlock new use cases for very large AI models, including agents that securely interact with software running on the same system," said Chris Marriott, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Absolute Security will help organizations deploy and manage AI-powered workstations at scale, with the security, trust and resilience enterprise IT demands."

To learn more about the how Absolute Security agentic resilience works on the NVIDIA DGX Station, request a demo.

About Absolute Security

Absolute Security, a global leader in Autonomous Cyber Resilience, provides the world's most advanced AI-native platform for defending against threats, reducing risk, and recovering immediately from cyber disruptions.

The Absolute Cyber Resilience Platform is powered by Absolute Persistence, a patented innovation built into endpoint device firmware. The platform leverages trusted, real-time telemetry from across endpoint device fleets to autonomously detect risk, remediate disruptions, and recover and rehydrate devices and network connections to an operational, secure, and compliant state in minutes. Thousands of global enterprise customers rely on these capabilities to stop downtime before it becomes a costly financial loss.

Through partnerships with the world's leading device manufacturers, Absolute is embedded in the firmware of 600 million endpoints giving customers instant, at-scale activation and fast time to value.

Absolute Security: We Stop Downtime.

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