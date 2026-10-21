Strong momentum in North America, sustained growth across all regions, and 27 new operations launched since the beginning of the year.

Regulatory News:

KEY INDICATOR Q3 2026 9M 2026 Revenues €1,177.9m €3,262.5m Reported growth +25.6% +20.9% Like-for-like growth +25.0% +21.7%

ID Logistics (Euronext Paris: IDL; ISIN FR0010929125), a global contract logistics group, reported third-quarter 2026 revenues of €1,177.9 million, up 25.6% year over year. Like-for-like growth reached 25.0%, following 22.6% in the second quarter and 17.2% in the first quarter.

"Our business model is scaling up"

"We are accelerating our growth quarter after quarter, with like-for-like growth of 25.0% in the third quarter. This performance reflects the strength of our execution, the expansion of our international footprint, and our investments in technology and operational capabilities. Nearly 80% of our business is now generated outside France. With 27 new operations launched since January, we are entering the final months of the year with strong commercial momentum and solid foundations for continued growth in 2027." Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics

Sustained growth across all regions

North America confirmed its role as a key growth driver, with like-for-like growth of 48.1% in the third quarter. Europe excluding France grew by 23.4%, France by 8.3%, and other regions by 35.9%, notably reflecting the launch of operations in Australia.

Region Q3 Revenues (€m) Like-for-like growth* Europe excluding France 543.9 +23.4% France 272.3 +8.3% North America 265.9 +48.1% Other regions 95.8 +35.9% TOTAL 1,177.9 +25.0% *see appendix

The Group launched 10 new operations in the third quarter.

Commercial momentum driven by international customers

ID Logistics continues to respond to a high volume of requests for proposals. During the third quarter of 2026, for example, the Group won or launched the following new contracts:

United States ID Logistics will support the growth of Nutrabolt, a specialist in energy drinks and sports nutrition, with a third operation at a dedicated 60,000 sq. meter facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Canada The Group plans to open its third site before the end of the year, following its entry into the country a year ago. This mechanized facility, located in Eastern Canada, will handle apparel and footwear for a long-standing customer and global e-commerce leader. It will be ID Logistics' first fashion logistics operation in North America.

Outlook: focus on execution and ramp-up of operations

ID Logistics remains confident in delivering another year of strong growth in 2026. Operational priorities are focused on ramping up recently opened sites, executing new projects, and preparing for peak fourth-quarter activity, particularly Black Friday and the holiday season.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Fourth-quarter 2026 revenues: January 26, 2027, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS:

Led by Eric Hémar, ID Logistics is a global contract logistics group that generated revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. The Group operates 450 sites in 20 countries, representing 10 million sq. meters across five continents, and employs 55,000 people. Its activities span retail, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics, and fashion, with a strong technology component. ID Logistics is listed on Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF 120 index (ISIN: FR0010929125; ticker: IDL).

Appendix

Key figures first nine months of 2026

Region 9M 2026 Revenues

(€m) Reported growth Like-for-like growth* Europe excluding France 1,527.1 +20.8% +21.0% France 775.6 +6.6% +6.6% North America 705.5 +41.0% +46.9% Other regions 254.3 +22.5% +21.2% TOTAL 3,262.5 +20.9% +21.7%

Quarterly revenues

Period 2025 Revenues

(€m) Currency effect Like-for-like growth* 2026 Revenues

(€m) Q1 867.8 -3.0% +17.2% 990.7 Q2 893.9 -0.2% +22.6% 1,093.9 Q3 937.8 +0.6% +25.0% 1,177.9 9M 2,699.5 -0.8% +21.7% 3,262.5

Like-for-like growth excludes changes in scope of consolidation, changes in accounting principles, and currency effects, in accordance with the Group's methodology. There were no scope effects for the periods presented.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021792016/en/

Contacts:

ID LOGISTICS

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

Email: investisseurs@id-logistics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ACTUS finance communication

Emmanuel DOVERGNE

+33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 edovergne@actus.fr