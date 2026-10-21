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Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
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IL

WKN: A1JWG9 | ISIN: FR0010929125 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ID
Stuttgart
21.10.26 | 18:02
349,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ID LOGISTICS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ID LOGISTICS GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
348,50351,5018:27
349,00351,0017:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ID LOGISTICS
ID LOGISTICS GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ID LOGISTICS GROUP349,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.