Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media announces strategic investment in collectibles platform Repackz.fun

Catena Media today announces a strategic investment in Collectbase Inc., the US parent company of Repackz.fun, a leading platform for digital gaming based on physical trading cards and more. It is the first investment by Catena Growth Ventures, the group's investment and partnership arm established to back high-growth digital businesses.

Repackz is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that lets iGaming operators, brands and digital publishers participate in "pack-ripping" - the experience of opening a mystery pack of collectibles to discover what's inside.



The strategic partnership also includes Collectibles.com, a leading community and application used by collectors to organise, manage, value and share their collections.



As part of the investment, the companies will work together commercially, with Catena Media introducing Repackz to operators and publishers in its network.



Catena Media CEO Manuel Stan commented: "This investment is a further step in diversifying our revenue streams. Repackz has built a proven product that leading operators are already taking live, and we see a significant opportunity in bringing it to many more. Through Catena Growth Ventures we contribute capital, operator relationships and distribution."



Dietrich von Behren, Co-Founder and Chief Business & Strategy Officer of Collectbase, said: "Pack-ripping is one of the most exciting categories in collectibles today. We built Repackz so operators and brands can quickly and easily offer their audiences real, graded collectibles under their own name, with sourcing, vaulting and fulfilment handled for them. Catena Media understands this market with years of expertise, and having them as both investor and partner is a strong endorsement of what we've developed."

Contact details for further information:

Manuel Stan, CEO

Email: manuel.stan@catenamedia.com

Pierre Cadena, COO

Email: pierre.cadena@catenamedia.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@catenamedia.com

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

About Repackz.fun

Repackz is a leading B2B platform that enables operators, brands and publishers to offer their audiences white-label pack-ripping of real-value collectibles. Repackz.fun & Games Company LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Collectbase Inc., which also operates Collectibles.com. For more information, visit repackz.fun



Media and partnership enquiries for Repackz.fun:

Dietrich von Behren, Co-Founder and Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Email: dvb@repackz.fun

