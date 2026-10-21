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TE

WKN: A40BGL | ISIN: FI4000570890 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT0
München
21.10.26 | 08:04
6,210 Euro
-0,64 % -0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECNOTREE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2606,85017:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 17:30 Uhr
30 Leser
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Tecnotree Corporation: Inside information, positive profit warning: Tecnotree raises its guidance for 2026

Tecnotree Corporation, Inside information, profit warning, October 21, 2026 at 18:30 EEST

Tecnotree Corporation (TEM1V) raises its guidance for 2026. The Board of Directors of Tecnotree Corporation has reviewed preliminary, unaudited financial information for the financial year until Q3-2026.

Based on the preliminary information, the Board updates that the company's guidance for the financial year 2026 is as follows.

  • Revenue is expected to grow by mid to high single-digit percentage in constant currency terms.
  • Free cash flow guidance of > EUR 5 million for the full year.

Guidance for 2026 reiterated on 4 August 2026 was as follows.

  • Revenue is expected to grow by low to mid single-digit percentage in constant currency terms.
  • Free cash flow guidance > EUR 5 million for the full year.

The upward revision of the constant currency revenue guidance reflects stronger-than-expected order intake and execution across the Company's key customer programmes in Q3 and expectation for Q4-2026.

In a consolidating market, Tecnotree continues to take share and deliver organic sales growth in an industry that is exhibiting limited levels of growth in 2026.

The Free Cash Flow guidance remains the same for 2026 and is based on the company's current market outlook and exchange rate assumptions, especially devaluation of US dollar against the EUR, and reflects management's best estimate at this time.

This stock exchange release includes inside information.

Further information
Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit

www.tecnotree.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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