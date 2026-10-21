The Best Massive Weight Loss Surgery in Jacksonville is Done by Dr. Caplin

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / For patients who have lost a substantial amount of weight, Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Jacksonville, Florida, offers one of the best weight loss surgeries in Jacksonville. An internationally recognized cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Caplin has been featured in multiple media outlets, including TLC's Botched Bariatrics, highlighting her expertise in complex body contouring and reconstructive procedures.

What Is Massive Weight Loss Surgery?

In cosmetic surgery, massive weight loss surgery often refers to body contouring procedures performed after substantial weight reduction. Loose skin around the abdomen, arms, thighs, and buttocks can cause chafing, discomfort, and difficulties with clothing. The type of surgery needed depends on the amount of excess skin, the areas affected, a patient's health, and individual goals.

What Techniques Does Dr. Caplin Use?

At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates, Dr. Caplin offers body contouring procedures that can be tailored to the areas affected by significant weight loss. Options include:

Body lift : Removes excess skin and tightens remaining tissue across multiple areas. An upper body lift can address the arms, breasts, and back, while a lower body lift can treat the buttocks, thighs, flanks, and surrounding areas.

Removes excess skin and tightens remaining tissue across multiple areas. An upper body lift can address the arms, breasts, and back, while a lower body lift can treat the buttocks, thighs, flanks, and surrounding areas. Excess skin removal : Removes redundant tissue that remains after substantial weight reduction.

Removes redundant tissue that remains after substantial weight reduction. Tummy tuck : Removes excess abdominal skin and tissue to create a flatter abdominal profile.

Removes excess abdominal skin and tissue to create a flatter abdominal profile. Arm lift : Removes loose skin from the upper arms. Liposuction may be incorporated when appropriate to address excess fat.

Removes loose skin from the upper arms. Liposuction may be incorporated when appropriate to address excess fat. Thigh lift : Removes excess skin from the thighs and tightens the remaining tissue. Liposuction may be used to address localized fat deposits.

Removes excess skin from the thighs and tightens the remaining tissue. Liposuction may be used to address localized fat deposits. Buttock lift : Removes excess tissue and reshapes the buttock area.

Removes excess tissue and reshapes the buttock area. Liposuction : Removes localized fat deposits to refine body contours when appropriate.

Removes localized fat deposits to refine body contours when appropriate. Butt implants : Restores volume to buttocks that have flattened after weight loss using solid silicone implants placed beneath the muscle. Fat transfer may be combined when donor fat is available.

: Restores volume to buttocks that have flattened after weight loss using solid silicone implants placed beneath the muscle. Fat transfer may be combined when donor fat is available. Gynecomastia surgery : Removes excess fat, glandular tissue, and loose skin from the male chest. Liposuction is used for most cases, with skin removal and nipple repositioning for larger reductions.

: Removes excess fat, glandular tissue, and loose skin from the male chest. Liposuction is used for most cases, with skin removal and nipple repositioning for larger reductions. Renuvion skin tightening: Tightens mild to moderate skin laxity using radiofrequency energy and helium plasma beneath the skin. Often added to liposuction on the abdomen, arms, thighs, and neck.

Body lifts may involve surgical excision of excess skin, tightening of underlying tissues, and liposuction when indicated. Incision placement and the extent of tissue removal depend on the treatment area and the amount of excess skin.

What Sets Dr. Courtney Caplin Apart?

Dr. Caplin's background combines cosmetic surgery, reconstructive experience, academic teaching, and professional leadership. She serves as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma, chairs the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Committee, and reviews manuscripts for the American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery. These roles involve medical education, fellowship leadership, and evaluation of professional surgical literature.

She is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Holding certifications from all three boards places her among a select group of surgeons in the United States. She is also among the relatively few women to hold this combination of credentials.

She has also appeared on TLC's Botched Bariatrics, a program featuring patients with complex challenges following bariatric surgery. Her involvement highlights her work in complex body contouring and reconstructive cosmetic surgery after major weight loss.

These qualifications provide relevant context for patients looking for a surgeon for post-weight-loss procedures. Each treatment plan must still reflect the patient's anatomy, medical history, and surgical goals.

Who Is a Candidate for Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring?

Candidates generally should have a stable weight, be in suitable overall health, and understand the potential benefits and limitations of surgery. Patients planning further substantial weight loss may be advised to postpone body contouring because additional weight changes can affect surgical results.

Potential risks include bleeding, infection, scarring, fluid accumulation, delayed wound healing, and anesthesia-related complications. Recovery time varies according to the procedure and whether multiple areas are treated. A surgical evaluation is necessary to determine candidacy and discuss these risks.

Choosing Dr. Caplin for Massive Weight Loss Surgery in Jacksonville

Removing excess skin after massive weight loss often requires a surgical plan that requires a surgical plan for several areas of the body. Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates offers multiple body contouring options depending on the amount and location of excess skin.

For patients researching weight loss surgery in Jacksonville, Dr. Caplin's offers one of the best weight loss surgery options for patients living in Jacksonville and nearby locations.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates Jacksonville

Phone: 904-648-6400

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-jacksonville

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

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