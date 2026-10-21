Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Held in China from October 18 to 23, the 2026 Chery International User Summit featured its flagship Circuit Track Day on October 19 at Zhejiang International Circuit. Nearly 100 users, partners and industry media representatives from across the globe gathered to witness the performance prowess of future luxury. Media representatives and partners from the UK, Australia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania joined the test drive. Headlining the event, the all-new OMODA 9 MY[1] secured unanimous praise from test-drive attendees, backed by its industry-leading four-engine four-wheel-drive technology and finely calibrated chassis.

Stretching 3.2 km in length, Zhejiang International Circuit comprises 16 corners with a 19-meter elevation differential between its highest and lowest points. Long straights interweave with complex corner sequences. The circuit poses a rigorous real-world test for sustained power output, chassis stability amid frequent weight shifts, and braking reliability under heavy loads. The day's test programme covered straight-line acceleration, cornering agility, gymkhana challenges and full track laps, letting participants fully explore the OMODA9 MY's performance limits across varied driving scenarios.





OMODA9 MY Makes Its Track Test Debut, Unveiling the Performance Pedigree of a Flagship SUV



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The long straight served as the OMODA9 MY's first proving ground. Its four-engine four-wheel-drive super hybrid system pairs a 1.5T hybrid-specific engine with three electric motors and a three-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission), churning out a peak system output of 395 kW and maximum torque of 620 N·m. Acceleration responds instantly, with seamless power deployment on corner exit.

Upon entering the complex corner sections, the focus shifts to chassis dynamics. The OMODA9 MY's intelligent four-wheel-drive system distributes torque between the front and rear axles in real time, supporting a poised, controlled line through each apex. Paired with electromagnetic dampers and five attitude sensors, its Flying Fish hyper-sensing chassis scans road surfaces continuously and adjusts damping within milliseconds. It curbs body roll during rapid weight transfer and swiftly absorbs impacts when riding over kerbs.

The OMODA9 is no stranger to track trials. Last November, the OMODA9 series underwent Nürburgring testing in stock configuration, hitting a top speed of 182 km/h over 20.8 km and 73 corners. This February, it conquered a 41° gradient in Kazakhstan, climbing from 1,650 m to 2,000 m above sea level with zero wheelspin or sideslip. Consistent with its earlier track evaluations, this debut also included a product perception survey to gather on-track driving feedback from global users, informing ongoing vehicle calibration and refinement.

This track session validated the OMODA9 MY's power responsiveness, chassis stability and coordinated four-wheel-drive operation. As the model takes on more tracks and diverse environments, the OMODA9 series will further cement its reputation for performance in global markets.

[1] Named EXEED RX MY in select markets, the model is referred to uniformly as OMODA9 MY herein.

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