Axon Vision Accelerates U.S. Growth Strategy with Expanded U.S. Operating Presence and Strategic Leadership

The next phase of the strategy builds on Axon Vision's existing U.S. presence, adding local leadership and strategic advisory capabilities to support long-term growth in the U.S. defense market.

MCLEAN, Va, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Vision Ltd. (TASE: AXN), a developer of AI-powered perception and decision-support solutions for defense applications, today announced the next phase of its long-term U.S. growth strategy to build off the company's initial growth and investments in the U.S. This includes the relocation of Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Ido Rozenberg to the U.S. and the establishment of the Axon Vision U.S. Strategic Advisory Board, including former senior U.S. military personnel.

These initiatives reflect Axon Vision's strategic focus on the United States-the world's largest defense market-and build on the Company's existing U.S. operating presence and growing engagement with the U.S. defense ecosystem, including its strategic collaboration with Leonardo DRS and participation in multiple U.S. defense programs and technology initiatives. Together, they are designed to strengthen customer engagement, strategic partnerships, business development, and the Company's ability to support U.S. customers, defense partners, and prime contractors, while supporting its long-term expansion in the United States.

Axon Vision Strategic Advisory Board comprises three founding members: General John H. Tilelli (Ret.), former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army; Lieutenant General Ray Palumbo (Ret.), former senior leader within U.S. Army Special Operations, JSOC, and the Department of Defense; and Mike Fleming, former Director of the U.S. Army International Technology Center-Mediterranean (ITC-MED). The Board will provide strategic guidance on U.S. market development, customer engagement, technology transition, product strategy, and long-term business growth, bringing collective expertise spanning operational military leadership, defense intelligence, acquisition, technology transition, and the defense industry.

General John H. Tilelli (Ret.) said: "I am honored to be asked to join Axon-Vision's U.S. Strategic Advisory Board. Axon-Vision provides leading-edge technology to warfighters in a complex, AI-driven battlefield. I look forward to helping them expand their U.S. presence and deliver needed technology to the warrior."

Lieutenant General Ray Palumbo (Ret.) said: "Axon-Vision's advanced electro-optical, AI-enabled, and edge-computing capabilities can help address demanding operational requirements for U.S. and allied defense and security customers. I look forward to helping the company build enduring customer and partner relationships and deliver mission-relevant technology at scale."

Mike Fleming said: "I've watched Axon Vision's technology mature over the past eight years, and it's remarkable to see how far it's come. I'm looking forward to seeing what the team achieves next as they grow their presence across the U.S. defense market."

Ido Rozenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Axon Vision, said: "The United States represents the largest and most strategically important defense market in the world. As part of our expanded presence in this market, I relocated to the U.S. to lead the Company's technology and business activities, enabling closer collaboration with customers and partners, a deeper understanding of evolving operational needs, and faster adaptation of our solutions to those requirements. Our objective is not simply to expand our presence, but to establish the relationships, capabilities, and local execution required to become a trusted long-term partner within the U.S. defense ecosystem."

For further information, visit www.axon-vision.com

SOURCE Axon Vision