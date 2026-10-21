Rain Enhancement Technologies' Upper Yampa Weather Enhancement Pilot Advances Toward Final Permit Approval After Colorado Public Hearing

Installation in Colorado's Flat Tops targeted for November to enhance snowpack this winter

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rain and snowfall generation technology, today announced that its weather enhancement pilot in Colorado's Upper Yampa River Basin has completed the state's required public hearing with no objections raised. The hearing, held October 14, 2026, by the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), is a key step in Colorado's weather modification permitting process and moves the permit for the one-year pilot to final approval, with operations targeted to begin in November 2026.

The pilot, first announced in July, will deploy the WETA (Weather Enhancement Technology Array), RET's ground-based, solar-powered ionization system, in the Flat Tops area of Northwest Colorado. The WETA can operate year-round, enhancing snowpack in winter and rainfall from spring through fall. Under a statement of work between RET and the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, the CWCB is planning to fund the pilot, with the District serving as fiscal agent. The pilot targets the drainage basin of the Yamcolo Reservoir, one of the District's primary water supply facilities, with an area of expected impact of up to 192,000 acres. The expanded target area reflects detailed modeling of the final installation site, which showed wider distribution than initially expected after the pilot was first announced.

At the hearing, the RET team, including CEO Randy Seidl, VP of Engineering Scott Morris and members of the Company's meteorology and data science staff, walked state officials and local stakeholders through how the pilot meets the twelve criteria Colorado requires of weather modification permit applicants, from target area and operating methods to economic benefit, scientific feasibility, risks and safeguards, and environmental impact. The team also outlined the pilot's operating safeguards, including automatic shutdown when wind speed or direction falls outside set parameters, suspension of operations during National Weather Service watches and warnings, and coordination with local land managers.

"A public hearing with no objections tells us that the people closest to this watershed, from water managers to land managers to local officials, understand what the WETA does and how carefully we operate it," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We appreciate the support of the CWCB, the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado River District in getting us here. With the permit moving forward, we're preparing to install in November and look forward to giving Colorado independently validated results to evaluate."

"Beyond the reservoirs downstream, this site gives us a chance to benefit the land right around it," said Scott Morris, VP of Engineering at Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We'll be operating to provide some enhancement to Lake Avery, which is right near the site, and we expect more rainfall and snowpack over the surrounding wilderness areas, which should benefit the forests and the wildlife there."

"Public hearings are an important part of how Colorado permits weather modification programs, giving local communities and agencies a chance to review a proposed operation and raise any concerns before a permit is issued," said Andrew Rickert, Program Manager for the CWCB's Weather Modification Program. "The RET team laid out its responses to the state's permit criteria clearly, and our next step is to finalize the permit so the pilot can begin, and the results can be evaluated."

Performance will be measured with a network of instruments installed in and around the target area, including snow-melting tipping-bucket rain gauges and Doppler precipitation sensors, alongside existing SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) data. RET's meteorology and data science team will compare precipitation in the target area against control areas using three independent statistical methods, the same peer-reviewed approach applied to the Company's winter operations in Utah's La Sal Mountains, where the WETA delivered a greater than 20% increase in snow water equivalent over the 2025-26 season. The District will receive regular operating reports, and the final seasonal report will be submitted for independent peer review.

Once permitted, the Upper Yampa pilot would become the ninth permitted weather modification program in Colorado and RET's second in the state, joining its program in Weld County.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the significance of the permit hearing, whether a permit will be issued, and whether a pilot will be approved and funded; (2) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (3) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (4) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (5) the projected technological developments of RET; and (6) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-upper-yampa-weather-enhancement-pilot-adv-1239377