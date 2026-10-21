

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Moncler Group (MONC.MI, MONRF) on Wednesday reported a 6% increase in revenues at constant exchange rates for the first nine months of 2026, driven by growth at both Moncler and Stone Island.



Consolidated revenues rose to 1.895 billion euros from 1.841 billion euros last year, representing a 3% increase at current exchange rates.



Moncler brand revenues grew 6% at constant exchange rates to 1.589 billion euros, while Stone Island revenues increased 8% to 306.2 million euros.



In the third quarter, Group revenues were flat at constant exchange rates at 605.5 million euros. Moncler revenues declined 1% amid a slowdown in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel, which fell 2%, reflecting a challenging operating environment and subdued tourist flows, particularly in EMEA.



Stone Island revenues rose 5% in the quarter, supported by growth in both DTC and wholesale channels.



By geography, Moncler's nine-month revenues in Asia rose 15% at constant exchange rates, while EMEA declined 5%. Stone Island recorded growth of 23% in Asia and 26% in the Americas.



Remo Ruffini, Executive Chairman of Moncler S.p.A., commented: 'In the third quarter, our industry continued to navigate an extremely complex environment. In times like these, it is important to remain rigorous, grounded and, above all, focused on our brand strategy, guided by our long-term vision.'



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