Tyndale Enterprises, Inc.: Tyndale Appoints Peter Rego Jr. to New Chief Revenue Officer Role

PIPERSVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Tyndale Company, a leading provider of arc-rated (AR) and flame resistant (FR) clothing and managed apparel programs, announces the appointment of Peter "Pete" Rego Jr. as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rego joins Tyndale's executive leadership team, bringing more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience and a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving sales growth, and delivering results.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Rego will oversee Tyndale's commercial operations, including all revenue streams and marketing. He will lead the company's growth strategy, focusing on expanding market opportunities, strengthening sales performance, and enhancing the customer experience.

Rego's appointment reflects Tyndale's continued investment in experienced leadership and its commitment to delivering exceptional service as the company expands.

"As our business becomes larger and more complex, the new CRO role will bring greater alignment across our business, helping us prepare for the future," said Robert Whittenberger, Chief Executive Officer of Tyndale. "Pete will build on our strong foundation of customer service and operational success as we enter this next chapter."

"We're thrilled to welcome Pete to Tyndale," said Brian H. Lange, P.E., Chief Operating Officer of Tyndale. "His deep industry knowledge, people-focused approach to leadership, and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding addition to our team. We look forward to the fresh perspective and strategic leadership he'll bring to our business and the opportunities ahead."

Rego brings extensive experience across the uniform, workplace services, and commercial sectors. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Vestis and held senior commercial leadership positions with Cintas, Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, Lion Electric, and Verkada. His background includes nearly two decades with Cintas, where he held sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

"I'm excited to join Tyndale at this important point in the company's journey," said Pete Rego, Chief Revenue Officer of Tyndale. "Tyndale has earned an outstanding reputation for its commitment to customers, its people, and the quality of its products and services. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to help protect workers and carry Tyndale's mission forward."

About Tyndale Company

Tyndale is a manufacturer and distributor of arc-rated and flame resistant clothing that protects workers from arc flash and flash fire hazards, and a provider of managed apparel programs that drive safety and compliance for leading energy corporations. A privately-held, family-owned, woman-owned business, Tyndale is headquartered near Philadelphia, in Pipersville, PA. Visit www.TyndaleUSA.com for more information, and to browse the industry's largest selection of AR/FR products, explore educational and training resources, or schedule a complimentary technical consultation aimed at solving challenges and better protecting workers.

Media Contact:

Katie Devanney

Vice President, HR & OD

Tyndale Company

215-766-5660 ext. 668

KDevanney@TyndaleUSA.com

SOURCE: Tyndale Enterprises, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tyndale-appoints-peter-rego-jr.-to-new-chief-revenue-officer-rol-1239362