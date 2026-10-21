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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 20:58 Uhr
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Organizing Committee of the 2026 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals: 2026 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and AI-Empowered Industrial Development Conference Held

Organizing Committee of the 2026 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals and AI-Empowered Industrial Development Conference opened on October 17 at the Industrial Museum of China. Under the theme "Pooling Global Talent for a Revitalized Future", the event focused on attracting talent in key fields, empowering industrial development with AI, commercializing scientific and technological achievements, fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem for one-person companies (OPCs), and promoting high-quality employment for young professionals. It provided an international platform for talent exchanges.oh ok

This year's conference featured a package of activities under the "1+3+6" format: one opening ceremony, three international talent exchange events, and six themed activities.

Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the Northeast Asia (Shenyang) Conference on Exchange of Professionals has become an important platform for connecting intellectual resources from China and abroad and supporting the revitalization and development of Northeast China. This year, 2,627 organizations offered 56,000 quality job opportunities, including 11,000 positions open to international students, accounting for 19.6% of the total, up 8.3 percentage points from the previous edition.

For the first time, overseas companies from Germany, the Netherlands, and France, as well as enterprises funded by investors from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, China, recruited talent through the platform, where a total of 169 foreign-funded enterprises offered 823 job opportunities. Recruitment information was released in 13 languages across more than 30 countries.

AI was the central theme of this year's conference. The event brought together leading experts and entrepreneurs in the AI sector to assess emerging trends, while multiple international talent exchange activities pooled intellectual resources. A substantial number of cutting-edge positions in algorithm R&D, embodied intelligence, and AI-generated content were also made available to match the needs of job seekers from China and abroad.

In addition to recruitment by established companies, the conference hosted a range of sci-tech innovation roadshows spanning AI applications in aerospace, intelligent manufacturing, and bioengineering. It also introduced an innovative "AI + OPC" entrepreneurship forum for solo entrepreneurs, offering young people returning from overseas a new pathway to start their own businesses.

Wang Xinwei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province, called for joint efforts to develop Liaoning's AI sector, advance sci-tech innovation, industrial development, and real-world applications, and accelerate the building of the ecosystem while co-creating outcomes and sharing resources, so that those involved can realize their own value while contributing to the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning.



Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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