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WKN: A41VWZ | ISIN: MX01ES050019 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PV
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
2,216 Euro
+1,09 % +0,024
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ESENTIA ENERGY DEVELOPMENT SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESENTIA ENERGY DEVELOPMENT SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 21:36 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Esentia Energy: ESENTIA Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ESENTIA Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESENTIA Energy Development, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: ESENTIA) ("ESENTIA" or the "Company") will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.

ESENTIA will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29th, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDMX) to discuss the results and outlook. Investors can register to attend the live conference call at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdLwZnyTS7GhZ2IRmfpVEA. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the conference.

The financial report, earnings presentation and audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available following the event at https://esentiaenergy.com/en/informacion-financiera-en/.

About ESENTIA Energy Systems
ESENTIA Energy Systems is a leading company in Mexico's energy sector, specializing in the transportation and commercialization of natural gas. With more than 20 years of experience, we develop infrastructure projects that drive growth and expand access to energy, contributing to Mexico's well-being and sustainable development. We operate Mexico's largest interconnected natural gas system, supplying reliable, low-cost natural gas from Waha, Texas, through the center of the country to major industrial regions. At ESENTIA Energy Systems, we operate under the highest safety standards and maintain a firm commitment to sustainability and respect for the communities where we operate.

Visit www.esentiaenergy.com for more information.

Contact:
Patricia Fid Martin
Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Pfid@esentia-energy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esentia-announces-third-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302915939.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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