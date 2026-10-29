Esentia Energy: ESENTIA increases Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q26, reduces leverage and advances its growth strategy

ESENTIA increases Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q26, reduces leverage and advances its growth strategy

Adjusted EBITDA reached US$86.0 million in 3Q26, up 1.3% from 3Q25, and US$262.5 million in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 3.5%.

The Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio declined to 3.9x as of September 30, 2026, from 4.1x at year-end 2025.

The Company is advancing its Expansion Plan and expects to expand its presence toward the Pacific region through the signing of an agreement to acquire EOM, owner of the Guadalajara-Manzanillo gas pipeline, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESENTIA Energy Development, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ESENTIA) ("ESENTIA" or the "Company"), announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reporting Adjusted Revenues of US$111.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of US$86.0 million, while strengthening its financial position and continuing to advance its energy infrastructure expansion strategy. Read the full report here. https://esentiaenergy.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Earnings_Release_3Q26_ENG.pdf

During the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3% year over year to US$86.0 million, driven mainly by the natural gas marketing business, which benefited from higher sales volumes and a higher contribution margin, as well as increased interruptible transportation services and a greater contribution from joint ventures, alongside the stable base provided by long-term transportation contracts.

The Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio declined to 3.9x from 4.1x at year-end 2025, reflecting growth in Adjusted EBITDA and a reduction in gross debt.

Net income for the quarter totaled US$24.5 million, down 13.1% from the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to a higher tax burden. In the first nine months of the year, net income increased 18.9% to US$65.9 million, while natural gas sales volumes grew 15%, with a 14% increase in contribution margin.

"As we close out 2026 and look ahead to 2027, our priorities are clear: continue delivering results, complete Phase I, close and integrate EOM, and develop with discipline the opportunities that support ESENTIA's long-term growth," said Daniel Bustos, Chief Executive Officer of ESENTIA.

ESENTIA continues to execute its Expansion Plan as expected. Phase I remains on track to achieve mechanical completion of the Aguascalientes Compression Station in the first quarter of 2027, in line with budget, with 100% of its capacity covered by firm contracts. Phase II, which is expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2028, already has firm contracts covering 56% of its capacity.

In this context, the agreement to acquire EOM, owner of the Guadalajara-Manzanillo gas pipeline, represents a significant step in the Company's expansion strategy toward the Pacific region and complements its long-term growth outlook. The Company expects to finance the acquisition entirely with its own funds, with no additional debt, and to complete it during the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures; their definitions and reconciliations are included in the quarterly report. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the quarterly report for further information.

About ESENTIA Energy Development:

ESENTIA Energy Development is a leading company in Mexico's energy sector, specializing in natural gas transportation and marketing. With more than 20 years of experience, we develop infrastructure projects that drive growth and broaden access to energy, contributing to Mexico's well-being and sustainable development. We operate Mexico's largest privately owned interconnected natural gas system, delivering reliable, low-cost natural gas from Waha, Texas, through central Mexico to the country's main industrial regions. At ESENTIA Energy Development, we operate to the highest safety standards and maintain a strong commitment to sustainability and respect for the communities where we operate. For more information visit www.esentiaenergy.com

Contact Information

Lisa Carrillo

Communications Manager

lcarrillo@esentia-energy.com

Patricia Fid Martín

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

pfid@esentia-energy.com

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