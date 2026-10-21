London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Complaix announced the launch of its Founding Pilot Cohort and Early-Access Waitlist for organisations seeking a practical way to make Operational AI Governance part of everyday business operations.

Complaix Launches Founding Pilot Cohort

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AI adoption is accelerating across business functions. Yet governance can remain fragmented: one function may own policy, another technical controls and another the business process. The result can be unclear ownership, disconnected decisions and evidence that is difficult to locate when leaders need it.

Complaix addresses the Operational AI Governance execution gap: the space between AI policy, technical controls and the day-to-day business decisions that require clear ownership, practical controls and usable evidence. It provides a practical operating layer that helps organisations connect selected AI uses to named owners, accountable decisions, appropriate controls and usable evidence.

Rather than replacing model governance, security, legal, privacy, risk or compliance disciplines, Complaix helps responsible teams work from a clearer shared operating record. The approach is business and sector agnostic, helping organisations make responsibility visible, coordinate human review and manage AI use as it develops.

The Complaix Founding Pilot Cohort is a bounded 14-calendar-day Proof of Value for up to five separately selected organisations. It is designed to help teams work through selected AI uses, named owners, governance decisions, risk and control prompts, and the evidence needed for human review. It is not certification, legal advice, a compliance guarantee, automated monitoring or a promise of a complete organisation-wide AI inventory.

"AI governance has to become part of how the business operates, not a disconnected exercise after adoption," said Lucas Daidimos, Founder and CEO of Complaix. "Our aim is to make the essential operating questions easier to answer: what AI is being used, who owns it, what has been decided, what controls matter and what evidence supports review."

Every organisation that applies first joins the Complaix Early-Access Waitlist. Complaix separately reviews applications for pilot fit. An application is an expression of interest only. It does not create an account, client workspace, pilot place, payment obligation, agreement, editing right or data-connection authority.

The selected Founding Pilot Cohort proposal is £1,250 plus applicable VAT for the 14-calendar-day scoped Proof of Value. No payment is required to apply. Where an eligible selected organisation later signs a separate continuation agreement, the following two weeks may be included without an additional pilot fee, followed by 15% off the first full month of the selected Complaix plan. Other eligible Early-Access Waitlist applicants will be considered for 20% off their first signed month, subject to separately agreed plan eligibility and terms.

Organisations can apply to the Early-Access Waitlist and express interest in the Founding Pilot Cohort at https://www.complaix.io/pilot-cohort.

About Complaix Ltd

Complaix Ltd is a UK-registered company building practical Operational AI Governance. COAGS Methodology is the Complaix Operational AI Governance Standard.

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