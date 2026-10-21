

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $157.927 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $163.527 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.343 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $1.089 billion from $1.026 billion last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.927 Mln. vs. $163.527 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.089 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.



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