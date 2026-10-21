

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.753 billion, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $1.568 billion, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.768 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 54.4% to $8.219 billion from $5.324 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.753 Bln. vs. $1.568 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $8.219 Bln vs. $5.324 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.33 To $ 2.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 8.60 B To $ 9.00 B



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