Wissen Research LLC: Recycled Plastics Market to Reach $117.9 Billion by 2031 at 9% CAGR | Wissen Research

Recycled Plastics Market to Reach $117.9 Billion by 2031 at 9% CAGR | Wissen Research

Rising recycled-content mandates, growing sustainability commitments, and advances in recycling technologies are accelerating global market growth through 2031.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

How big is the recycled plastics market, and what is driving its growth?

The global recycled plastics market is valued at USD 76.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 117.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Behind the growth is a mix of rules and economics. The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which applies from 12 August 2026, sets minimum recycled-content targets from 2030, including 30% for single-use plastic beverage bottles and 35% for other plastic packaging, rising to 65% for both by 2040. India requires 30% recycled content in rigid packaging in 2025-26, climbing to 60% by 2028-29. Companies are setting their own goals too, and rules on extended producer responsibility are pushing brand owners to deal with their packaging waste.

The catch is supply. The report describes a market where demand created by regulation is running ahead of reliable recycling capacity, and where price and feedstock quality will decide how fast it can grow.

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Mandates Create the Demand, but Supply and Price Decide How Fast Recycled Plastics Can Grow

The report's clearest signal is a gap between what the rules require and what recyclers can deliver. Republic Services estimates that U.S. rPET demand will reach 5 billion pounds by 2030, against a current supply capacity of 2.5 billion. In Europe, Plastics Recyclers Europe puts the capacity needed to meet recycled-content targets at 16 million tonnes, compared with about 13.2 million tonnes available, and the European Commission expects installed capacity to shrink by roughly one million tonnes by the end of 2025. Behind those numbers sits a collection problem: of the roughly 58 million tonnes of plastics produced in the EU, the Commission reports that only half is collected and sorted and around 13% is recycled into new plastics.

Price is the other lever. In mid-2025, virgin PET traded at about €1,000 a tonne while rPET fetched up to €1,800, and some European bottlers reverted to the 25% legal minimum. Some large beverage brands have also lowered their voluntary recycled-content targets. The report's conclusion is that mandates set the baseline, but growth beyond it depends on narrowing the price gap, expanding reliable recycling capacity, and securing consistent feedstock supplies. Voluntary demand is real as well: the Ellen MacArthur Foundation says signatories to its Global Commitment, covering companies that represent about 20% of global plastic packaging production, have tripled their use of recycled content.

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Chemical Recycling Moves From Announcements to Plants, With Mechanical Recycling Still the Base

Mechanical recycling, which collects, shreds, cleans, melts, and pelletizes plastic waste, remains the foundation of the industry. What is changing is the interest in chemical recycling for waste streams that conventional methods cannot process, using depolymerization or pyrolysis to recover chemical compounds from plastic waste. Fraunhofer UMSICHT counted 65 chemical recycling projects in Europe, with about 2.8 million tonnes a year of announced or under-construction capacity, and pyrolysis makes up 1.68 million tonnes of that pipeline. The European plastics industry plans to invest up to €8 billion, according to the European Commission.

Projects are now reaching production. TotalEnergies started its Grandpuits advanced recycling plant in France in March 2026, with annual capacity of 15,000 tonnes, using pyrolysis on household plastic waste that is hard to recycle mechanically. Neste commissioned a €111 million upgrading facility at its Porvoo refinery that same month, able to process up to 150,000 tonnes of liquefied waste plastic a year. In Asia, Carbios and Wankai are developing a €115 million PET biorecycling plant in China with 50,000 tonnes a year of capacity, and SK Chemicals is investing about US$100 million in a 70,000-tonne chemical PET plant. ExxonMobil is investing more than $200 million to add 350 million pounds a year of advanced recycling capacity in the U.S., taking its total to 500 million pounds a year.

The rulebook matters as much as the reactors. In December 2025, the European Commission proposed mass-balance allocation rules to determine how chemically recycled output can count toward recycled-content targets, and in June 2026 it adopted updated rules for calculating, verifying, and reporting recycled plastic in single-use beverage bottles that let additional recycling technologies contribute under mass-balance accounting. High capital costs, feedstock availability, and uncertainty over demand and pricing for recycled output still shape which projects get built. Sorting is attracting investment too: Republic Services' Indianapolis facility uses 22 optical sorters to improve the purity of material entering recycling.

What's Fueling Growth in the Recycled Plastics Market

Growing plastic waste: Rising volumes of plastic waste expand the supply of recyclable feedstock and encourage investment in collection, sorting, processing, and material recovery across municipal and industrial waste streams.

Rising volumes of plastic waste expand the supply of recyclable feedstock and encourage investment in collection, sorting, processing, and material recovery across municipal and industrial waste streams. Recycled-content rules: The EU PPWR and India's recycled-content requirements push manufacturers to use recycled polymers in packaging, automotive components, and construction materials, and the June 2026 EU accounting rules give companies a clearer way to show compliance.

The EU PPWR and India's recycled-content requirements push manufacturers to use recycled polymers in packaging, automotive components, and construction materials, and the June 2026 EU accounting rules give companies a clearer way to show compliance. Corporate commitments: Coca-Cola increased its recycled PET use by 50% between 2020 and 2024, Unilever reported post-consumer recycled content at 25% of its plastic packaging in 2025, and Amcor reported reaching its 10% post-consumer recycled content target by the end of FY2025.

Coca-Cola increased its recycled PET use by 50% between 2020 and 2024, Unilever reported post-consumer recycled content at 25% of its plastic packaging in 2025, and Amcor reported reaching its 10% post-consumer recycled content target by the end of FY2025. Better sorting and decontamination: Advances in optical sorting, washing, filtration, and decontamination are improving polymer separation and the quality of recycled material, which supports wider use across end industries.

Advances in optical sorting, washing, filtration, and decontamination are improving polymer separation and the quality of recycled material, which supports wider use across end industries. Demand for sustainable packaging: Bottles, containers, and films generate much of the plastic waste that can be recycled, which makes sustainable packaging one of the most important application areas.

Bottles, containers, and films generate much of the plastic waste that can be recycled, which makes one of the most important application areas. Investment in capacity and partnerships: Demand for recycled polymer feedstocks is encouraging investment in recycling capacity and partnerships between waste collectors, recyclers, resin producers, and consumer goods manufacturers.

Challenges Facing the Recycled Plastics Market

Recycling more plastic does not automatically mean recycling it profitably. The European Commission identifies high energy costs, unpredictable virgin plastic prices, and lower-priced imports as key pressures on European recyclers, and links them to reduced capacity utilization, financial losses, and bankruptcies. EU installed recycling capacity reached 13.2 million tonnes in 2023, yet a net reduction of about one million tonnes is projected by the end of 2025.

Rules are part of the cost. The Commission estimates that the lack of EU-wide end-of-waste criteria for plastics adds about €120 million a year to the cost of European recycling, or around €260,000 per recycler on average. Market integrity is another concern: the Commission has flagged virgin plastics imported and mislabelled as recycled, and the OECD's 2026 monitoring report found that trade in plastic waste and scrap continued to decline in 2024 while exports from OECD to non-OECD destinations increased. On the technical side, contamination, process losses, and the limited number of times plastic can be reprocessed continue to cap quality and yield.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Recycled Plastics Market

In July 2026, Plastipak Packaging, Inc. of the United States introduced the pakPET Single Pellet Solution, a PET resin that combines virgin PET performance with 30% recycled content. Manufactured in Verbania, Italy, it supports food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and thermoformed packaging while simplifying processing and keeping quality consistent.

In July 2026, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited of Thailand, through PET Value Philippines, partnered with Republic Cement & Building Materials, Inc. on a Zero Waste to Landfill initiative. The partnership recycles post-consumer PET bottles into food-grade rPET and recovers caps and labels for co-processing as alternative fuel in cement manufacturing.

In the second quarter of 2026, WM (Waste Management, Inc.) of the United States completed its Denver East recycling facility in Aurora, Colorado. The USD 110 million facility adds approximately 60,000 tons of annual processing capacity and features an 84,000-square-foot recycling plant with automated optical and AI-driven sorting technologies.

Taken together, the three moves show different ways to raise recycled content: a resin with recycled content built in, a partnership that finds a home for every part of a PET bottle, and a plant built around sorting technology.

Key Insights from Recycled Plastics Market Analysis

PET held a leading position by polymer type in 2025. Indorama Ventures processed 458,500 tonnes of post-consumer PET bales in 2025 against installed bale-input capacity of 837,000 tonnes, NAPCOR recorded a North American PET bottle collection rate of 39.2% for 2024, and Ganesha Ecosphere in India reported recycling capacity of 206,940 tonnes and more than 8.5 billion PET bottles recycled in FY2025-26.

held a leading position by polymer type in 2025. Indorama Ventures processed 458,500 tonnes of post-consumer PET bales in 2025 against installed bale-input capacity of 837,000 tonnes, NAPCOR recorded a North American PET bottle collection rate of 39.2% for 2024, and Ganesha Ecosphere in India reported recycling capacity of 206,940 tonnes and more than 8.5 billion PET bottles recycled in FY2025-26. Post-consumer recyclate held a leading position by feedstock type in 2025. Nestlé reported recycled content at 20.6% of its plastic packaging in 2025, along with a 28% reduction in virgin plastic use against its 2018 baseline, and a Swedish recycler opened a dedicated post-consumer film recycling facility in Korsberga to extend recovery beyond PET bottles.

held a leading position by feedstock type in 2025. Nestlé reported recycled content at 20.6% of its plastic packaging in 2025, along with a 28% reduction in virgin plastic use against its 2018 baseline, and a Swedish recycler opened a dedicated post-consumer film recycling facility in Korsberga to extend recovery beyond PET bottles. Asia Pacific held a leading position by region in 2025. China recovered 20 million tonnes of waste plastics in 2025, up 2.56% year over year, and produced 16.8 million tonnes of recycled plastics, up 2.4%. PET bottles, packaging films, and plastics from household appliances and end-of-life vehicles made up more than 60% of its waste plastic recovery mix.

held a leading position by region in 2025. China recovered 20 million tonnes of waste plastics in 2025, up 2.56% year over year, and produced 16.8 million tonnes of recycled plastics, up 2.4%. PET bottles, packaging films, and plastics from household appliances and end-of-life vehicles made up more than 60% of its waste plastic recovery mix. The recycled plastics market is fragmented across the wider value chain, with more established positions in specific polymers, recycling technologies, and regional supply chains. Competition depends on access to collected plastic waste, sorting infrastructure, processing capacity, recycled resin quality, and relationships with material buyers.

The report sorts players into five groups: integrated PET and packaging leaders, waste majors, petrochemical majors, technology challengers, and compounders and regional specialists. Integrators with captive demand are winning across regions, such as ALPLA, which uses most of its recycled output in its own packaging, while petrochemical majors are split between scaling advanced recycling and pausing projects.

Key Players in the Recycled Plastics Market

Leading companies in the recycled plastics market are focusing on recycling capacity, advanced processing technologies, recycled resin quality, supply-chain partnerships, and expansion across packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods applications.

The report names Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (US), and Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan) as the top five players. Other companies profiled include SUEZ S.A. (France), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), KW Plastics (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), and Borealis AG (Austria).

The report also covers MBA Polymers, Envision Plastics, PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Carbios, Loop Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Braskem, Ravago, Biffa, REMONDIS, Republic Services, Jayplas, and Visy Industries, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

Asia Pacific led the recycled plastics market in 2025 and is described in the report as the fastest-growing region. Its strengths are extensive manufacturing capability, rising plastic consumption, growing waste generation, and investment in recycling infrastructure, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea hosting competitive plastics manufacturing sectors. The OECD estimates that plastic waste generation will grow substantially in developing Asian countries, which signals the need for better collection systems and processing methods. Growth in emerging markets is largely mandate-led. Ganesha Ecosphere recycles 16-18% of India's PET bottle waste and aims for 25%, and Indorama is adding 100,000 tonnes of capacity in India through a joint venture with Varun Beverages.

Europe is shaped by regulation and supply pressure. The PPWR sets the targets, but the region's roughly 850 recycling plants saw capacity growth stall in 2025 for the first time in years, and the report notes some waste majors retreating from reprocessing. In North America, the gap between rPET demand and supply capacity is the central story, and Republic Services opened its second U.S. Polymer Center in 2025.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage. In Latin America, Braskem made South America's first circular polyethylene sale through chemical recycling.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global recycled plastics market is segmented across recycling process type, polymer type, density type, feedstock type, source type, contamination level type, end industry type, and region:

By Recycling Process Type: Mechanical Recycling Chemical Recycling Thermal Recycling

By Polymer Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Mixed Plastic Other Plastics (e.g., PC, ABS, Nylon, Multi-Layer Films)

By Density Type: Low Density Medium Density High Density

By Feedstock Type: Post-Consumer Recyclate Post-Industrial Recyclate Pre-Consumer Recyclate

By Source Type: Bottles Containers Films and Wraps Rigid Plastics Flexible Plastics Fibers/Yarns Sheets/Plates Others

By Contamination Level Type: High Medium Low

By End Industry Type: Packaging Building & Construction Textiles Automotives Electrical and Electronics Other End Industries

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the recycled plastics market? A: The global recycled plastics market is estimated at USD 76.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 117.9 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the recycled plastics market? A: The recycled plastics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What are recycled plastics? A: Recycled plastics are materials recovered from post-consumer, post-industrial, or pre-consumer plastic waste and reprocessed into raw materials for manufacturing. The main types include recycled PET (rPET), rHDPE, rLDPE, rPP, rPS, and rPVC, used in packaging, building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, textiles, and consumer goods.

Q: Which polymer leads the recycled plastics market? A: PET held a leading position by polymer type in 2025, supported by large-scale post-consumer PET processing and established bottle collection systems.

Q: Which feedstock type leads the recycled plastics market? A: Post-consumer recyclate held a leading position by feedstock type in 2025, as major consumer goods and packaging companies increase their use of post-consumer recycled plastic.

Q: Which region leads the recycled plastics market? A: Asia Pacific held a leading position by region in 2025, with China's recycling industry recovering 20 million tonnes of waste plastics and producing 16.8 million tonnes of recycled plastics that year.

Q: What is the difference between mechanical and chemical recycling? A: Mechanical recycling collects, shreds, cleans, melts, and pelletizes plastic waste into reusable material. Chemical recycling uses processes such as depolymerization or pyrolysis to recover chemical compounds from plastic waste, and can handle some waste streams that conventional recycling cannot process.

Q: What recycled-content requirements are driving demand? A: The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation sets minimum recycled-content targets from 2030, including 30% for single-use plastic beverage bottles and 35% for other plastic packaging, rising to 65% for both by 2040. India requires 30% recycled content in rigid packaging in 2025-26, increasing to 60% by 2028-29, while flexible packaging targets rise from 10% to 20%.

Q: Who are the top players in the recycled plastics market? A: Leading companies in the recycled plastics market include Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Veolia Environnement S.A., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Far Eastern New Century Corporation.

As circular economy goals, recycled-content mandates, and advanced recycling investment continue to build, the recycled plastics market is moving from a collection business toward a quality and capacity business. For recyclers and brand owners alike, the work ahead is closing the price gap with virgin plastics, securing consistent feedstock, and building capacity that matches the targets being set.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

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