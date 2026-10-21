Cue the Christmas Playlist: Madisonville Christmas Company Is a Holiday Road Trip Worth Taking

Shop 30,000 square feet of Christmas, stay under the lights at Yuletide RV Park and cap the day with dinner and live music at The Mantel

MADISONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Fill the travel mugs, turn up the Christmas playlist and point the car toward Madisonville. This holiday season, Madisonville Christmas Company is inviting Texans to trade the usual weekend errands for something decidedly more festive: a Christmas road trip.

The family-owned retailer's Madisonville flagship offers more than 30,000 square feet of Christmas, filled with dazzling trees, ornaments, wreaths, garlands, gifts, seasonal treats, designer displays and plenty of photo-worthy moments. And with dining, live music and overnight accommodations all steps away, families can make an afternoon of it or turn the trip into an entire holiday weekend.

"We want the drive to Madisonville to be part of the Christmas experience," said Ashley Rentz, co-founder of Madisonville Christmas Company. "Put on your favorite Christmas music, bring the family or your girlfriends and make a day of it. Shop, eat, take pictures, stay for music - and if you really want to make a weekend of it, spend the night under the Christmas lights."

A Christmas Destination Worth the Drive

Located within road-trip distance of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and College Station, Madisonville offers an easy holiday escape for Texans ready for a change of scenery.

Once they arrive, visitors can wander through room after room of decorated trees and holiday vignettes, hunt for the perfect ornament, shop for distinctive gifts and seasonal foods, gather decorating inspiration and soak in an atmosphere designed to feel like Christmas from the moment they walk through the door.

Throughout the season, special weekends may include a rotating mix of:

Santa experiences and family photo opportunities

Children's crafts and activities

Live music and seasonal entertainment

Holiday foods, sweets and samples

Christmas decorating inspiration

Special weekend events

Photo-ready holiday displays

Family experiences designed for multiple generations

"We see grandparents coming with their children and grandchildren, girlfriends making a day of it and families who return because Madisonville has become part of their Christmas tradition," Rentz said. "You may come looking for an ornament or a wreath, but we hope you leave feeling like you really got to enjoy the season."

Shop. Sip. Sway. Stay.

The Madisonville road trip doesn't have to end when the shopping bags are full. Next door, Yuletide RV Park keeps the Christmas atmosphere going after dark with light-wrapped trees, eight luxury Christmas-themed casitas and 31 full-hookup RV sites. Guests can stay overnight beneath the glow, gather around the giant fire pit and turn a shopping trip into a festive getaway.

Then there's The Mantel , Madisonville Christmas Company's on-site restaurant and bar, where visitors can wind down with dinner, cocktails, football and scheduled live music on select Saturdays.

A road-trip itinerary can be as simple as: Shop in the afternoon. Grab dinner and drinks at The Mantel. Stay for live music. Walk back to a Christmas-lit casita at Yuletide RV Park. Wake up and do it all over again.

"We love the idea that people don't have to rush through the experience," Rentz said. "Stay for dinner. Listen to the music. Spend the night. Have coffee the next morning. It gives families and friends a chance to really make a memory out of the trip."

Come for the Trees. Stay for the Experience.

Shopping remains at the heart of Madisonville Christmas Company, but the flagship was designed to be just as much about inspiration and discovery. Guests can explore designer-curated Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, garlands, nativities, gifts, apparel, sweets, entertaining pieces, children's items and oversized statement décor.

The company also offers custom Christmas design services, allowing shoppers to work with experienced designers to create coordinated trees, wreaths, garlands, swags, centerpieces and other holiday décor. "You don't have to know exactly what you're looking for when you get here," Rentz said. "Half the fun is turning a corner, seeing something completely unexpected and saying, 'Okay, I need that at my house.'"

Plano Is the Preview. Madisonville Is the Road Trip.

North Texas families can also experience Madisonville Christmas Company closer to home this season through its Plano pop-up , located at 5801 Preston Road and open throughout the 2026 holiday season. The Plano store brings the Madisonville aesthetic to DFW shoppers with designer-inspired trees, ornaments, ribbon, wreaths, garlands, floral designs, gifts and oversized statement pieces.

"Plano gives our North Texas customers an easy way to experience Madisonville Christmas Company close to home," Rentz said. "Then, when you have a free Saturday or want a fun weekend away, come see where it all started. Madisonville is the full road-trip experience."

The Anti-Mall Christmas Shopping Trip

In a season increasingly dominated by online shopping and hurried errands, Madisonville Christmas Company is offering something that can't be added to an online cart: a Christmas experience. Special weekend programming continues throughout the holidays, including Santa Saturdays, children's activities and live music at The Mantel.

"Christmas goes by so incredibly fast," Rentz said. "We want to give people an excuse to slow down for a few hours, or even a whole weekend, and enjoy it. Take the pictures. Eat the sweets. Listen to the music. Buy the ornament you absolutely do not need but completely love. That's part of the fun."

Your Christmas Road Trip Checklist

Cue the playlist.

Make the drive.

Explore 30,000 square feet of Christmas.

Find something you didn't know you needed.

Have dinner at The Mantel.

Stay for the live music.

Spend the night beneath the lights at Yuletide RV Park.

Head home with a car full of Christmas and a new holiday tradition.

Madisonville Christmas Company is located at 3475 TX-21 in Madisonville, Texas and is open daily during the season. Its seasonal Plano location is at 5801 Preston Road in Plano. Yuletide RV Park is located next door at 3525 TX-21 and offers luxury casitas and full-hookup RV sites.

For store hours, event schedules and trip-planning information, visit Madisonville Christmas Company .

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Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Madisonville Christmas Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cue-the-christmas-playlist-madisonville-christmas-company-is-a-holiday-1239678