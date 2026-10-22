The nationally recognized senior care advocate, author, and founder of All Home Care Matters partners with innovative footwear brand BareFoot Sandal to promote everyday mobility, comfort, and quality of life.

Livonia, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - BareFoot Sandal, an innovative footwear brand focused on natural movement, stability, and comfort, has announced that Lance A. Slatton, nationally recognized senior care advocate, award-winning author, and founder and host of All Home Care Matters, has joined the company as an official Brand Ambassador.

The partnership unites Slatton's longstanding commitment to supporting older adults and family caregivers with BareFoot Sandal's innovative approach to footwear designed to encourage natural movement, enhance ground awareness, and provide supportive comfort.

Widely recognized as "The Senior Care Influencer," Slatton has become a prominent voice in conversations surrounding aging, caregiving, long-term care, and independence. Through All Home Care Matters, his leadership as President of AlzAuthors, and his advocacy work, he continues connecting families with meaningful information, practical resources, and innovative solutions.

"I'm genuinely excited to partner with BareFoot Sandal because their approach reflects something I have believed throughout my years in senior care: the smallest details of everyday life can make an extraordinary difference in someone's independence and quality of life," said Lance A. Slatton. "When we talk about helping people remain active, comfortable, and confident in their own homes, we have to look beyond traditional care solutions. Innovative products like BareFoot Sandal deserve greater attention because they encourage us to rethink how we support everyday movement."

An Innovative Approach to Everyday Mobility

BareFoot Sandal was developed by Dr. Stephen Steller, a chiropractor with more than 25 years of experience, whose personal struggle with persistent foot pain inspired him to rethink conventional footwear.

Seeking the freedom of barefoot movement without sacrificing support, Steller developed a patented orthotic sandal featuring three specialized midfoot arches while allowing the toes and heel to remain in direct contact with the ground.

The design combines targeted support, natural movement, and ground awareness with slip-resistant materials engineered to provide traction on wet and dry surfaces, including bathrooms and showers.

"BareFoot Sandal was created to help people move with greater stability, confidence, and freedom," said Dr. Stephen Steller, founder of BareFoot Sandal. "Partnering with Lance and All Home Care Matters is a natural fit because we share the goal of making everyday life safer and more manageable for caregivers and the people they support."





(Lance A. Slatton, author of Caregiving in America, Founder and Host of All Home Care Matters, and President and Owner of AlzAuthors)

Supporting Confidence, Comfort, and Independence

Mobility and fall-related injuries remain significant concerns for older Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four adults aged 65 and older experiences a fall each year, underscoring the importance of mobility awareness, appropriate footwear, and comprehensive fall-risk reduction strategies.

For families supporting aging loved ones, ordinary activities such as walking across smooth flooring or navigating wet surfaces can become sources of concern.

"One of the most important lessons caregiving has taught me is that independence is deeply personal," Slatton explained. "For an older adult, something as simple as feeling comfortable and secure while moving around the home can have a tremendous impact on their confidence. What impressed me about BareFoot Sandal is that Dr. Steller approached these everyday concerns from a different perspective, creating a thoughtful design that combines support, ground awareness, and freedom of movement."

While no footwear product can eliminate the risk of falling, BareFoot Sandal reflects a thoughtful approach to addressing everyday comfort, traction, and mobility support.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to education, innovation, and helping families discover practical solutions that may improve everyday life.

Through All Home Care Matters, Slatton has established a nationally recognized platform for conversations about aging, caregiving, long-term care, and independence. His work regularly highlights innovators, healthcare professionals, and organizations developing solutions to challenges faced by caregivers and older adults.

As Brand Ambassador, Slatton will help introduce BareFoot Sandal to broader audiences through educational conversations, digital content, and ongoing awareness initiatives.

"What makes this partnership especially meaningful to me is the opportunity to connect innovation with the people who may genuinely appreciate it," Slatton said. "Family caregivers are constantly searching for ways to help their loved ones feel more comfortable, maintain their dignity, and preserve as much independence as possible. I believe education and access to thoughtfully designed products are important parts of that conversation, and I'm proud to help share the BareFoot Sandal story."

The partnership also represents another chapter in Slatton's mission to elevate products, organizations, and innovators addressing the evolving needs of America's aging population.

"Caregiving has never been just about meeting someone's immediate needs. It's about helping people continue living with confidence, dignity, and purpose," Slatton added. "I'm excited about what we can accomplish together with BareFoot Sandal, not only by introducing people to an innovative product, but by encouraging a larger conversation about comfort, mobility, independence, and the everyday experiences that matter most to the people we love."

Together, Slatton and BareFoot Sandal aim to bring greater awareness to practical innovations that support everyday movement while reinforcing the importance of comfort, confidence, and independence at every stage of life.







About BareFoot Sandal

BareFoot Sandal is an innovative footwear brand founded by Dr. Stephen Steller, a chiropractor with more than 25 years of experience. Its patented design features three specialized midfoot arches, a heel-less construction, and slip-resistant materials intended to provide support, traction, and ground awareness while encouraging natural movement.

Learn more at https://www.barefootsandal.com/.

About Lance A. Slatton

Lance A. Slatton, widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," is a nationally recognized senior care advocate, award-winning author, media personality, and thought leader dedicated to improving the lives of older adults and family caregivers.

He is the founder and host of All Home Care Matters, President of AlzAuthors, and co-founder and Senior Case Manager of Enriched Life Home Care Services.

Slatton is also the author of The All Home Care Matters Official Family Caregiver's Guide and Caregiving in America. Through his writing, advocacy, media platforms, and strategic partnerships, he continues promoting education, innovative solutions, dignity, and independence for older adults and those who care for them.

Learn more at https://lanceaslatton.com and https://allhomecarematters.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320167