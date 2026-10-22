Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
RE

WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
21.10.26 | 17:35
37,275 Euro
-0,01 % -0,005
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,14537,94521.10.
37,11037,98021.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 01:46 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Sale of its Slide Bearings Business to Miba AG

Renk Group AG / Keyword: Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Sale of its Slide Bearings Business to Miba AG
22. Oct 2026 / 01:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, October 22, 2026 - RENK Group AG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RENK GmbH, today entered into a binding agreement for the sale of the Slide Bearings business to Miba AG from Austria.

The products of the Slide Bearings business unit include standardized slide bearings for electric motors, generators, and pumps, and are used primarily in industrial and civilian markets. With the sale of the Slide Bearings business, RENK is implementing the sector strategy it announced at the end of 2025 and is aligning its strategic focus even more consistently with the defence business. The agreed purchase price is in the low to mid three-digit million range and confirms the carrying value of the divested business.

The transaction is subject to the standard official approvals.

As a result of the sale, the Slide Bearings business unit will be reported as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. The RENK Group will therefore report its guidance in the future exclusively on the basis of continuing operations. These include the Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) and Marine & Industry (M&I) divisions. This results in the following updated guidance for the fiscal year 2026 for revenue in the amount of EUR ~1.4 billion and for adjusted EBIT from EUR 240 million to EUR 255 million.

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Phone (498) 215-7000
Fax
Email investors@renk.com
Homepage https://www.renk.com/
LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
Listed ? DE000RENK730, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, RENK73; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Hannover Stock Exchange, Boerse Hannover - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Hamburg Stock Exchange, Boerse Hamburg - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, RENK73; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Open Market, RENK73;
Indices MDAX, HDAX (Performance), MDAX (Kursindex), DAX Supersector Industrials (Performance)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.