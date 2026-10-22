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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 03:06 Uhr
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AssessPrep Sees 98% Rise in Assessments Across Singapore Schools as IB Prepares for Digital Exams

AssessPrep Sees 98% Rise in Assessments Across Singapore Schools as IB Prepares for Digital Exams

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the International Baccalaureate (IB) prepares to introduce on-screen Diploma Programme examinations, international schools in Singapore are increasingly integrating digital assessment into their academic workflows. AssessPrep, a digital assessment platform for schools, recorded a 98% year-on-year increase in assessments created across its Singapore school network in the first half of 2026, alongside an 87% rise in student submissions.

Between January and June 2026, assessments created on AssessPrep increased from 3,737 to 6,998 compared with the same period last year. The growth reflects greater use of digital tools for assessment creation and student submissions, extending their role beyond major examinations.

Adoption also increased among established customers. Across schools using AssessPrep in both periods, assessments created rose 19%, while student submissions increased 33%. All existing customer schools renewed their subscriptions, and half expanded their use of the platform, indicating continued engagement and deeper adoption.

AssessPrep supports schools in incorporating digital assessment into teaching and learning by enabling educators to create assessments and manage student submissions through digital workflows. As schools explore technology-enabled approaches to evaluation, such platforms can help integrate assessment into everyday academic activities and provide students with regular exposure to digital formats.

The growth comes as the IB prepares to introduce on-screen examinations for Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme students. According to the IB, examinations will be taken on laptops or desktop computers within schools and will initially mirror existing paper-based assessments.

The transition places greater importance on familiarising students and educators with digital assessment environments before high-stakes examinations. Regular classroom use can help schools build confidence with on-screen formats and integrate digital assessment into their academic routines.

"Schools are beginning to use digital assessment more routinely, rather than reserving it for a handful of major examinations. What stands out in Singapore is the increase in usage within schools already on the platform. As examinations themselves move on screen, regular exposure also gives teachers and students time to become comfortable with digital assessment in everyday academic work," said Karan Gupta, Co-Founder, AssessPrep.

For AssessPrep, rising assessment activity, full customer renewal and expanded platform usage among half of its established customers highlight the growing role of digital assessment in everyday teaching and learning across its Singapore school network.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assessprep-sees-98-rise-in-assessments-across-singapore-schools-as-ib-prepares-for-digital-exams-302915505.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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