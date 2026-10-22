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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 04:00 Uhr
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NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM NGFW platforms secure growing traffic across modern academic networks

NEXCOM NGFW platforms secure growing traffic across modern academic networks

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is helping academic institutions strengthen network security as digital learning expands across cloud platforms, AI-powered tools, remote access, and connected campus services.

As educational environments become more distributed, academic networks must support growing traffic and diverse connections while protecting sensitive data and maintaining reliable access to learning resources. NEXCOM's Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) platforms provide a centralized security layer for inspecting and controlling traffic across campus and remote environments.

Learn more about securing digital learning environments in the jointcase study.

Centralized Security for Digital Learning

On campus, NGFW platforms can inspect traffic between academic networks and external resources as students and faculty access learning platforms and web services. For remote users, secure VPN connectivity supports authorized access to internal resources while enabling centralized security policies.

"Every new digital service in education adds value for students and educators, but it also adds traffic, connections, and another layer of security responsibility," says Allan Chiu, VP of Networking and Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "The challenge is making sure security keeps pace without slowing down the learning experience. NEXCOM's NGFW platforms provide the performance and scalability needed to secure modern, highly distributed academic networks."

Scalable Platforms for Network Security

NEXCOM's portfolio provides scalable platforms for firewall, edge security, secure remote access, and demanding network security workloads. Key platforms include:

  • NSA 7160R: A 2U high-performance security platform powered by dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with eight PCIe 5.0 expansion slots and throughput of up to 1.6 Tbps.
  • FTA 5190: A compact 1U edge server powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC technology, designed for reliable connectivity and security at the network edge.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexcom-ngfw-platforms-secure-growing-traffic-across-modern-academic-networks-302916217.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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