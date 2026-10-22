Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 21:19
22,230 Euro
+0,25 % +0,055
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,12022,47521.10.
22,07522,29521.10.
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 05:06 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions Announces 1 mm Square Image Sensor for Medical Single-Use Endoscopes, Featuring Industry's First [*1] 5 m Digital Transmission and High Image Quality

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Announces 1 mm Square Image Sensor for Medical Single-Use Endoscopes, Featuring Industry's First [*1] 5 m Digital Transmission and High Image Quality

Providing stable transmission of high-definition images for thin endoscopes

ATSUGI, Japan, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX742, a CMOS image sensor with approximately 0.51 effective megapixels*2 for medical single-use endoscopes. This sensor is the industry's first*1 to support digital output and data transmission through a 5 m*3 cable.

Demand for disposable, single-use endoscopes is growing in the medical field to help prevent infections and reduce the burden of endoscope reprocessing and managing equipment after use. Cameras on such endoscopes require not only compact sensors that are compatible with today's increasingly small diameter insertion parts but also improved basic performance such as high image quality and stable signal transmission.

By miniaturizing peripheral circuits, including the A/D converter, and using proprietary bi-directional communication technology to transmit control and video signals via the same cable, the IMX742 combines approximately 0.51 effective megapixels with a compact 1 mm-square sensor size. Furthermore, digitizing image signals on the sensor enables low-noise imaging at a high frame rate of 60 fps, with stable transmission via a 5 m cable, providing clear images for endoscopic visualization. These features will contribute to the miniaturization and improved image quality of thin endoscope cameras used in bronchoscopes and ureteroscopes.

Sony has provided image sensors for reusable endoscopes and will expand its offerings to single-use endoscope applications, for which demand continues to rise, thereby contributing to the realization of endoscope systems designed to meet needs for reduced invasiveness and improved operability and visibility.

*1 Among CMOS image sensors for medical endoscopes. According to Sony research (as of announcement on October 22, 2026).

*2 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

*3 Transmission distance confirmed in a Sony evaluation environment using an AWG44 cable.


Model name

Sample shipment date (planned)

IMX742 1/17.7-type CMOS image sensor with
approximately 0.51 effective megapixels for single-use
endoscopes

November 2026

Main Features
High resolution and digital output in a compact 1 mm-square sensor
The new sensor combines approximately 0.51 effective megapixels and digital output in a compact 1 mm-square sensor suitable for thin endoscopes. By miniaturizing peripheral circuits, including the A/D converter, Sony achieved both high resolution and digital output while maintaining sufficient pixel area.

Additionally, Sony's proprietary bi-directional communication technology enables both control and video signals to be transmitted via the same cable while keeping the number of sensor pins to six. These features contribute to the miniaturization and improved image quality of thin endoscopes, including bronchoscopes and ureteroscopes.

Stable transmission of high-quality 60 fps images on a 5 m cable
The sensor digitizes image signals on-chip, enabling lower-noise imaging than analog output and providing high visibility in dark areas inside the body. It also supports a high frame rate of 60 fps, enabling smooth video display.

Additionally, digital signal output enables stable video transmission over a 5 m cable, increasing flexibility in system configuration.

Related Links
IMX742 product page
https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/is/medical/endoscope/IMX742.html

Sony's image sensor products for use with medical endoscopes
https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/is/medical/endoscope.html

Key Specifications

Device structure

Back-illuminated structure

Image size

Diagonal 1.02 mm (Type 1/17.7)

Effective pixels

720 (H) × 720 (V)
Approx. 0.51 megapixels

Unit cell size

1.00 µm (H) × 1.00 µm (V)

Chip size

1.00mm (H) × 1.00 mm (V)

Frame rate

30 fps / 60 fps

Power supply

2.7 V / 1.2 V / -1.2 V

Shutter mode

Rolling shutter, Global reset

Input/output interface

Bi-directional communication

Filter

Bayer

CRA

30 deg

Package

6-pin, WCSP

  • This product is not a medical device and has not been evaluated or approved for medical applications. This product is provided as a component to be embedded in devices such as medical devices.
  • The product described in this document is not intended for use in medical applications in Hong Kong, and this press release is not intended as an advertisement for the product in Hong Kong.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sony-semiconductor-solutions-announces-1-mm-square-image-sensor-for-medical-single-use-endoscopes-featuring-industrys-first-1-5-m-digital-transmission-and-high-image-quality-302899093.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.