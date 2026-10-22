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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 06:00 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 North Bund Forum unveils 20 shipping-related achievements

Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 North Bund Forum unveils 20 shipping-related achievements

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 North Bund Forum opened in Shanghai on October 20 with 20 key shipping-related achievements spanning international cooperation, green transition, digital intelligence, and high-end shipping services unveiled at the opening ceremony.

The achievements comprise eight government-led initiatives and 12 initiatives focused on green transition and high-end shipping services. The signatories and participating organizations include international organizations, government departments, industry associations, and port and shipping enterprises, highlighting the close alignment between policy guidance and industrial practice.

At the opening ceremony, China's Ministry of Transport signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime capacity-building cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The cooperation mainly covers maritime capacity building, the China-France green shipping corridor, and talent mobility.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the IMO, emphasized the importance of cooperation and experience-sharing at the forum. He recognized the role of the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre Asia, based at Shanghai Maritime University, in promoting regional cooperation, the application of new technologies, and training.

In an interview with Xinhua Finance during the forum, John Denholm, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), said that the organization values the views of the China Shipowners' Association. He expressed the hope that the association would participate more actively in the work of ICS committees and contribute China's experience in technological development and other areas to discussions, providing references for policy-related research and formulation.

Green shipping was a major focus among the announced achievements. The achievements, including China-France green shipping corridor cooperation and its annual development report, as well as a green fuel certification system, are expected to support the energy transition in the shipping industry through international collaboration, experience-sharing, and the development of standards and related services.

According to the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (ISCDI) released in July, Shanghai surpassed London in overall performance for the first time, rising to the second spot globally.

In 2025, the Port of Shanghai handled more than 55.06 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container throughput, securing its position as the world's busiest container port for the 16th consecutive year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352630.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2026-north-bund-forum-unveils-20-shipping-related-achievements-302916334.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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