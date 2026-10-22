RedPlanet Berhad Debuts On ACE Market With Opening Price Of RM0.27

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / RedPlanet Berhad ("RedPlanet" or the "Company"), an enterprise ICT solutions provider specialising in geospatial solutions and intelligent rail solutions, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"), following the transfer of its listing from the LEAP Market. The Company's shares opened at RM0.27 per share, representing a 42.11% premium over its IPO price of RM0.19 per share, reflecting positive market reception and investors' confidence in the Company's fundamentals and growth prospects.

From left to right: Mr. Ng Chen Wei, Group Senior Finance Manager of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Chow Pooi Onn, Group Chief Financial Officer of RedPlanet Berhad; Ms. Lim Li Shiang, Independent Non-Executive Director of RedPlanet Berhad; Ms. Teoh Joo Shin, Independent Non-Executive Director of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Shahril Khuzairi Bin Abdullah, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Panjetty Kumaradevan Senthil Kumar, Non-Independent Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer, GIS Group of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Lian Wah Seng, Non-Independent Executive Director / Managing Director of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd; Mr. Winston Loh, Director of Corporate Finance of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd; Mr. Phong Hon Wai, Independent Non-Executive Director of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Azhar Ahmad, Head of Data Services of RedPlanet Berhad; Ms. Catherine Lee Mei Chin, Senior Project Director / Head of Software Solutions of RedPlanet Berhad; Mr. Lim Ming Guan, Engineering Director of RedPlanet Berhad.

RedPlanet was listed under the stock name "RPLANET" with the stock code "0479".

RedPlanet is principally involved in the provision of geospatial solutions, intelligent rail solutions, as well as the trading of ICT solutions and ancillary hardware. The Company's geospatial solutions cover data collection, analytics, processing and application, enabling customers to visualise, manage and analyse geographical data for operational planning, navigation, tracking, mapping and asset management, while its intelligent rail solutions are anchored by its proprietary platform intrusion safety system designed to detect human intrusion on railway platforms.

The successful initial public offering of RedPlanet raised RM13.30 million through the issuance of 70.00 million new shares. The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised for the following initiatives:

RM8.12 million for business expansion, including procurement of materials and subcontractor services, performance bonds, as well as business development and marketing activities to support the Company's participation in larger-scale ICT solutions projects.

for business expansion, including procurement of materials and subcontractor services, performance bonds, as well as business development and marketing activities to support the Company's participation in larger-scale ICT solutions projects. RM2.38 million for working capital, including the purchase of software, administrative expenses and other operating expenses to support the Company's ongoing project commitments and operational requirements.

for working capital, including the purchase of software, administrative expenses and other operating expenses to support the Company's ongoing project commitments and operational requirements. RM2.80 million for estimated expenses in relation to the transfer listing, including professional fees, regulatory authorities' fees, underwriting, placement and brokerage fees, as well as other miscellaneous expenses and contingencies.

Mr. Lian Wah Seng, Non-IndependentExecutive Director/ Managing Director of RedPlanet Berhad said, "Today's listing marks a significant milestone in RedPlanet's corporate journey as we successfully transfer from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market. We are grateful for the support shown by investors throughout our IPO process. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and IPO working group, together with the confidence the investment community has placed in our business fundamentals, technical capabilities and long-term growth prospects."

He added, "With the proceeds raised from our IPO, we are well positioned to strengthen our project execution capabilities, support business expansion and enhance our technology-driven solutions. We remain committed to building on our specialised capabilities in geospatial solutions and intelligent rail solutions, while pursuing opportunities that support digital infrastructure, asset management, automation and rail safety requirements."

Since its listing on the LEAP Market in August 2020, RedPlanet has progressively expanded its business capabilities and project portfolio, including its strategic diversification into intelligent rail solutions. Its transfer to the ACE Market represents the next phase of the Group's corporate development, providing a broader capital market platform to support its continued business expansion and participation in larger-scale infrastructure-related projects.

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd ("UOBKH") is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for RedPlanet.

###

ABOUT REDPLANET BERHAD

RedPlanet Berhad ("RedPlanet" or the "Company") is an enterprise ICT solutions provider principally involved in the provision of geospatial solutions, intelligent rail solutions and the trading of ICT solutions and ancillary hardware. The Company's geospatial solutions cover data collection, analytics, processing and application, enabling customers to visualise, manage and analyse geographical data for applications including operational planning, navigation, tracking, mapping and asset management. Its intelligent rail solutions are anchored by the proprietary Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop (PIES) System, a platform intrusion safety system designed to detect human intrusion on railway platforms, as well as related ancillary hardware including BLUCOR, its proprietary strain-sensitive sensor. RedPlanet has been listed on the LEAP Market of Bursa Securities since 4 August 2020 and is currently undertaking the transfer of its listing to the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of RedPlanet Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: RedPlanet Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/redplanet-berhad-debuts-on-ace-market-with-opening-price-of-rm0.27-1239893