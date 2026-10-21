Texas Instruments Incorporated: TI reports third quarter 2026 financial results and shareholder returns

Conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time today on ti.com/ir

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported third quarter revenue of $6.06 billion, net income of $2.43 billion and earnings per share of $2.62. Earnings per share included a 1-cent reduction that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 11% sequentially and 28% from the same quarter a year ago with continued broad growth in industrial, automotive and data center.

"Our cash flow from operations of $9.9 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $8.4 billion.

"Over the past 12 months we invested $4.0 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $2.6 billion in capital expenditures and returned $5.8 billion to owners.

"TI's fourth quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $5.80 billion to $6.30 billion and earnings per share between $2.45 and $2.79."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from U.S. CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS Act) incentives.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change Revenue

$ 6,055

$ 4,742

28 % Operating profit

$ 2,874

$ 1,663

73 % Net income

$ 2,425

$ 1,364

78 % Earnings per share

$ 2.62

$ 1.48

77 %

Cash generation









Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q3 2026

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change Cash flow from operations

$ 3,419

$ 9,896

$ 6,897

43 % Free cash flow

$ 2,956

$ 8,422

$ 2,415

249 % Free cash flow % of revenue







40.6 %



14.0 %





Cash return









Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q3 2026

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change Dividends paid

$ 1,298

$ 5,174

$ 4,949

5 % Stock repurchases

$ 48

$ 636

$ 1,611

(61) % Total cash returned

$ 1,346

$ 5,810

$ 6,560

(11) %

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per-share amounts)

2026

2025 Revenue

$ 6,055

$ 4,742 Cost of revenue (COR)

2,168

2,019 Gross profit

3,887

2,723 Research and development (R&D)

530

518 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

476

457 Acquisition charges

7

- Restructuring charges/other

-

85 Operating profit

2,874

1,663 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

72

62 Interest and debt expense

141

141 Income before income taxes

2,805

1,584 Provision for income taxes

380

220 Net income

$ 2,425

$ 1,364









Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.62

$ 1.48









Average shares outstanding:







Basic

914

909 Diluted

921

914









Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.42

$ 1.36









Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)













Provision for income taxes is based on the following:



Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 390

$ 249 Discrete tax items

(10)

(29) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 380

$ 220









A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted

EPS is calculated using the following: Net income

$ 2,425

$ 1,364 Income allocated to RSUs

(14)

(8) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 2,411

$ 1,356

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

(In millions, except par value)

2026

2025

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,211

$ 3,311

Short-term investments

3,931

1,875

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($27) and ($21)

2,620

2,062

Raw materials

497

431

Work in process

2,482

2,460

Finished goods

1,693

1,938

Inventories

4,672

4,829

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,446

1,799

Total current assets

16,880

13,876

Property, plant and equipment at cost

18,072

17,314

Accumulated depreciation

(6,239)

(4,966)

Property, plant and equipment

11,833

12,348

Goodwill

4,330

4,362

Deferred tax assets

1,054

1,089

Capitalized software licenses

301

237

Overfunded retirement plans

320

251

Other long-term assets

2,121

2,841

Total assets

$ 36,839

$ 35,004













Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term debt

$ 650

$ 500

Accounts payable

837

779

Accrued compensation

675

724

Income taxes payable

60

79

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

795

1,036

Total current liabilities

3,017

3,118

Long-term debt

12,905

13,546

Underfunded retirement plans

118

125

Deferred tax liabilities

62

60

Other long-term liabilities

1,552

1,528

Total liabilities

17,654

18,377

Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized - 10; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized - 2,400; shares issued - 1,741

1,741

1,741

Paid-in capital

5,202

4,410

Retained earnings

54,282

52,369

Treasury common stock at cost









Shares: September 30, 2026 - 827; September 30, 2025 - 832

(41,955)

(41,744)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)

(85)

(149)

Total stockholders' equity

19,185

16,627

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 36,839

$ 35,004



TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 2,425

$ 1,364 Adjustments to net income:







Depreciation

555

497 Amortization of capitalized software

21

20 Stock compensation

95

93 Deferred taxes

(26)

3 Increase (decrease) from changes in:







Accounts receivable

(100)

(128) Inventories

(67)

(17) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16

18 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

75

86 Accrued compensation

135

121 Income taxes payable

319

107 Changes in funded status of retirement plans

(6)

13 Other

(23)

13 Cash flows from operating activities

3,419

2,190









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(463)

(1,197) Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

-

75 Proceeds from asset sales

-

1 Purchases of short-term investments

(1,969)

(805) Proceeds from short-term investments

1,399

1,260 Other

46

(15) Cash flows from investing activities

(987)

(681)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of debt

(500)

- Dividends paid

(1,298)

(1,236) Stock repurchases

(48)

(119) Proceeds from common stock transactions

16

125 Other

(51)

(12) Cash flows from financing activities

(1,881)

(1,242)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

551

267 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,660

3,044 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,211

$ 3,311









Supplemental cash flow information







Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$ 79

$ 43 Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

-

75 Total cash benefit related to the CHIPS Act

$ 79

$ 118

Segment results

(In millions)

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change Analog:











Revenue

$ 4,911

$ 3,729

32 % Operating profit

$ 2,505

$ 1,486

69 % Embedded Processing:











Revenue

$ 858

$ 709

21 % Operating profit

$ 227

$ 108

110 % Other:











Revenue

$ 286

$ 304

(6) % Operating profit *

$ 142

$ 69

106 %

* Includes Acquisition charges and Restructuring charges/other

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives.

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.





For Three

Months

Ended September 30,



For 12 Months Ended September 30,



(In millions)

2026



2026

2025

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP) *

$ 3,419



$ 9,896

$ 6,897

43 % Capital expenditures

(463)



(2,578)

(4,817)



Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

-



1,104

335



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 2,956



$ 8,422

$ 2,415

249 %



















Revenue







$ 20,766

$ 17,266























Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)







47.7 %

39.9 %



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)







40.6 %

14.0 %





* Includes cash benefits of $79 million, $469 million and $302 million from the CHIPS Act ITC used to reduce income taxes payable for the

three months ended September 30, 2026, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;

Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Our ability to retain, train and recruit skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Our ability to make principal and interest payments on our debt when due;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated