SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026.

"The third quarter was marked by strong balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's chief executive officer. "Loans and deposits each grew at a 9% annualized rate, with growth broad-based across our geographies and business lines, and boosted by the bankers we've added over the past year. Asset quality remains favorable, and while capital markets activity softened as treasury yields rose, the core franchise continues to perform well."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.30

Net Income of $224 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 9.7%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.6%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29%*

Book Value per Share of $93.51

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.19, an increase of 7% year over year, after raising the dividend by 10%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year

Performance

Net Interest Income of $592 million, an increase of $16 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $94 million, compared to $97 million in the prior quarter; Noninterest Income represented 0.54%* of average assets, compared to 0.57%* in the prior quarter

Noninterest Expense of $375 million, an increase of $17 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense; compensation expense increases were due to July 1 merit increases, successful execution of the revenue producer hiring initiative, higher incentive accruals, and a reduction in deferred loan costs compared to the prior quarter

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.77% and 3.78%, respectively; loan accretion income of $27 million, a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $56 million year over year

Net charge-offs totaled $12 million, or 0.09%* of average loans

$20 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.29% of loans

Efficiency Ratio of 52%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $1.2 billion, or 9%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $4.4 billion, or 9%, year over year; deposits increased by $1.3 billion, or 9%*, and increased by $3.6 billion, or 7%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%

Total deposit cost of 1.80%, up 0.04% from the prior quarter

Repurchased a total of 250,000 shares during the quarter at a weighted average price of $104.45

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.4%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.66 per share, payable on November 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2026

* Annualized percentages † Preliminary

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



INCOME STATEMENT

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025



Interest Income

























































Loans, including fees (1)

$

772,100



$

744,652



$

721,571



$

748,106



$

782,382



$

2,238,322



$

2,253,471



Investment and trading securities, federal funds sold

























































and securities purchased under agreements to resell





92,756







93,607







95,258







100,640







99,300







281,622







277,281



Total interest income





864,856







838,259







816,829







848,746







881,682







2,519,944







2,530,752



Interest Expense

























































Deposits





256,051







244,216







238,522







250,189







257,271







738,789







744,820



Federal funds purchased, securities sold under

























































agreements to repurchase, and other borrowings





17,287







18,094







16,702







17,442







24,714







52,083







63,740



Total interest expense





273,338







262,310







255,224







267,631







281,985







790,872







808,560



Net Interest Income





591,518







575,949







561,605







581,115







599,697







1,729,072







1,722,192



Provision for credit losses ("PCL")





20,345







15,919







10,808







6,605







5,085







47,072







113,152



Net Interest Income after PCL





571,173







560,030







550,797







574,510







594,612







1,682,000







1,609,040



Noninterest Income

























































Operating income





93,911







96,726







100,098







105,753







99,086







290,735







271,523



Securities losses, net





-







-







-







-







-







-







(228,811)



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs





-







-







-







-







-







-







229,279



Total noninterest income





93,911







96,726







100,098







105,753







99,086







290,735







271,991



Noninterest Expense

























































Operating expense





374,763







357,749







359,524







364,196







351,453







1,092,036







1,042,955



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related,

























































and other expense (8)





-







-







-







4,494







20,889







-







113,274



FDIC special assessment





-







-







-







(3,835)







-







-







-



Total noninterest expense





374,763







357,749







359,524







364,855







372,342







1,092,036







1,156,229



Income before Income Tax Provision





290,321







299,007







291,371







315,408







321,356







880,699







724,802



Income tax provision





66,523







68,985







65,551







67,686







74,715







201,059







173,857



Net Income

$

223,798



$

230,022



$

225,820



$

247,722



$

246,641



$

679,640



$

550,945































































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)

























































Net Income (GAAP)

$

223,798



$

230,022



$

225,820



$

247,722



$

246,641



$

679,640



$

550,945



Securities losses, net of tax





-







-







-







-







-







-







178,639



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs

























































and tax





-







-







-







-







-







-







(179,004)



Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans

























































and UFC from Independent, net of tax





-







-







-







-







-







-







71,892



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related,

























































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-







-







-







3,529







16,032







-







87,719



Deferred tax asset remeasurement





-







-







-







-







-







-







5,581



FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-







-







-







(3,012)







-







-







-



Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

223,798



$

230,022



$

225,820



$

248,239



$

262,673



$

679,640



$

715,772































































Basic earnings per common share

$

2.31



$

2.36



$

2.29



$

2.48



$

2.44



$

6.96



$

5.43



Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.30



$

2.35



$

2.28



$

2.46



$

2.42



$

6.93



$

5.41



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic

























































(non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.31



$

2.36



$

2.29



$

2.48



$

2.60



$

6.96



$

7.06



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted

























































(non-GAAP) (2)

$

2.30



$

2.35



$

2.28



$

2.47



$

2.58



$

6.93



$

7.03



Dividends per common share

$

0.66



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

0.60



$

1.86



$

1.68



Basic weighted-average common shares

























































outstanding





96,922,986







97,300,899







98,544,242







100,063,315







101,218,431







97,583,437







101,373,803



Diluted weighted-average common shares

























































outstanding





97,429,305







97,676,767







98,922,258







100,618,796







101,735,095







98,001,720







101,807,090



Effective tax rate





22.91 %





23.07 %





22.50 %





21.46 %





23.25 %





22.83 %





23.99 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,









2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025





PERFORMANCE RATIOS























































Return on average assets (annualized)





1.29

%



1.36

%



1.37

%



1.47

%



1.49

%

1.34

%

1.14

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)





1.29

%



1.36

%



1.37

%



1.48

%



1.59

%

1.34

%

1.48

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)





9.70

%



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.90

%



11.04

%

10.00

%

8.50

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)





9.70

%



10.19

%



10.11

%



10.92

%



11.75

%

10.00

%

11.05

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)





16.60

%



17.62

%



17.59

%



19.10

%



19.62

%

17.26

%

15.80

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)





16.60

%



17.62

%



17.59

%



19.14

%



20.81

%

17.26

%

20.10

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)





51.61

%



50.00

%



51.05

%



49.65

%



49.88

%

50.89

%

54.35

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)





51.61

%



50.00

%



51.05

%



49.56

%



46.89

%

50.89

%

48.68

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)





28.60

%



25.31

%



26.12

%



24.23

%



24.59

%

26.66

%

30.89

%

Book value per common share

$

93.51



$

94.17



$

92.21



$

91.38



$

89.14

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

58.19



$

58.72



$

56.90



$

56.27



$

54.48











































































CAPITAL RATIOS























































Equity-to-assets





12.8

%



13.3

%



13.3

%



13.5

%



13.6

%













Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)





8.4

%



8.7

%



8.6

%



8.8

%



8.8

%













Tier 1 leverage (6)





9.4

%



9.4

%



9.4

%



9.3

%



9.4

%













Tier 1 common equity (6)





11.1

%



11.1

%



11.3

%



11.4

%



11.5

%













Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)





11.1

%



11.1

%



11.3

%



11.4

%



11.5

%













Total risk-based capital (6)





13.5

%



13.5

%



13.7

%



13.8

%



14.0

%















Balance Sheet





Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



BALANCE SHEET

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Assets









































Cash and due from banks

$

527,622



$

649,079



$

598,218



$

583,375



$

582,792



Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks





2,446,996







1,701,233







2,268,864







2,589,108







2,561,663



Cash and cash equivalents





2,974,618







2,350,312







2,867,082







3,172,483







3,144,455















































Trading securities, at fair value





141,534







191,094







117,590







110,183







107,519



Investment securities:









































Securities held to maturity





1,905,299







1,955,754







2,007,249







2,048,030







2,096,727



Securities available for sale, at fair value





6,393,309







6,598,177







6,530,348







6,313,756







6,042,800



Other investments





407,172







366,986







370,924







353,428







366,218



Total investment securities





8,705,780







8,920,917







8,908,521







8,715,214







8,505,745



Loans held for sale





296,835







405,441







327,935







345,343







346,673



Loans:









































Purchased credit deteriorated





2,454,067







2,658,792







2,818,360







2,977,499







3,160,359



Purchased non-credit deteriorated





9,291,111







9,921,791







10,714,489







11,232,414







11,877,828



Non-acquired





40,307,915







38,266,289







35,963,934







34,388,614







32,629,724



Less allowance for credit losses





(588,918)







(586,664)







(585,882)







(585,197)







(590,133)



Loans, net





51,464,175







50,260,208







48,910,901







48,013,330







47,077,778



Premises and equipment, net





992,295







992,594







993,584







994,176







961,510



Bank owned life insurance





1,321,036







1,311,197







1,302,382







1,293,574







1,285,532



Mortgage servicing rights





101,990







91,442







90,018







84,032







84,491



Core deposit and other intangibles





322,589







343,424







364,686







386,326







409,890



Goodwill





3,094,059







3,094,059







3,094,059







3,094,059







3,094,059



Other assets





1,024,753







949,340







1,002,465







988,692







1,030,558



Total assets

$

70,439,664



$

68,910,028



$

67,979,223



$

67,197,412



$

66,048,210















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









































Deposits:









































Noninterest-bearing

$

13,445,715



$

13,451,094



$

13,650,799



$

13,375,697



$

13,430,459



Interest-bearing





44,192,566







42,898,716







42,224,864







41,770,100







40,642,810



Total deposits





57,638,281







56,349,810







55,875,663







55,145,797







54,073,269



Federal funds purchased and securities









































sold under agreements to repurchase





498,173







569,486







643,386







618,215







594,092



Other borrowings





996,855







996,749







696,642







696,536







696,429



Reserve for unfunded commitments





82,299







76,525







69,229







69,619







68,538



Other liabilities





2,176,723







1,785,990







1,663,387







1,608,137







1,604,756



Total liabilities





61,392,331







59,778,560







58,948,307







58,138,304







57,037,084















































Shareholders' equity:









































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares





241,894







242,428







244,844







247,845







252,723



Surplus





6,233,566







6,247,484







6,332,285







6,480,471







6,647,952



Retained earnings





3,111,483







2,951,691







2,779,896







2,614,173







2,426,463



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(539,610)







(310,135)







(326,109)







(283,381)







(316,012)



Total shareholders' equity





9,047,333







9,131,468







9,030,916







9,059,108







9,011,126



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

70,439,664



$

68,910,028



$

67,979,223



$

67,197,412



$

66,048,210















































Common shares issued and outstanding





96,757,601







96,971,142







97,937,653







99,138,204







101,089,231





Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Sep. 30, 2026



Jun. 30, 2026



Sep. 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

































































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

1,226,660



$

9,861





3.19 %

$

1,386,864



$

12,236





3.54 %

$

2,212,239



$

23,271





4.17 % Investment securities





9,265,691







82,895





3.55 %





9,213,359







81,371





3.54 %





8,624,670







76,029





3.50 % Loans held for sale





249,878







4,274





6.79 %





286,422







4,602





6.44 %





289,884







5,067





6.93 % Total loans held for investment





51,475,218







767,826





5.92 %





50,247,114







740,050





5.91 %





47,600,317







777,315





6.48 % Total interest-earning assets





62,217,447







864,856





5.51 %





61,133,759







838,259





5.50 %





58,727,110







881,682





5.96 % Noninterest-earning assets





6,577,077





















6,694,407





















6,762,434















Total Assets

$

68,794,524

















$

67,828,166

















$

65,489,544



















































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

































































Transaction and money market accounts

$

32,634,509



$

189,191





2.30 %

$

32,098,340



$

180,220





2.25 %

$

29,623,457



$

187,627





2.51 % Savings deposits





2,794,029







1,655





0.24 %





2,817,269







1,638





0.23 %





2,879,488







1,940





0.27 % Certificates and other time deposits





7,493,938







65,205





3.45 %





7,184,745







62,358





3.48 %





7,310,133







67,704





3.67 % Federal funds purchased





266,686







2,455





3.65 %





289,337







2,616





3.63 %





331,707







3,640





4.35 % Repurchase agreements





260,312







1,319





2.01 %





293,341







1,477





2.02 %





281,395







1,527





2.15 % Other borrowings





791,385







13,513





6.77 %





851,660







14,001





6.59 %





974,992







19,547





7.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





44,240,859







273,338





2.45 %





43,534,692







262,310





2.42 %





41,401,172







281,985





2.70 % Noninterest-bearing deposits





13,500,596





















13,521,146





















13,541,840















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities





1,898,722





















1,719,228





















1,679,124















Shareholders' equity





9,154,347





















9,053,100





















8,867,408















Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity





24,553,665





















24,293,474





















24,088,372















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

68,794,524

















$

67,828,166

















$

65,489,544















Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)









$

591,518





3.77 %









$

575,949





3.78 %









$

599,697





4.05 % Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)



















3.78 %



















3.78 %



















4.06 % Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)



















1.80 %



















1.76 %



















1.91 % Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)



















1.88 %



















1.84 %



















2.04 %



































































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)









$

26,642

















$

33,054

















$

82,976







Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment









$

769

















$

751

















$

718









• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $159.3 million as of September 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



(Dollars in thousands)

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025



Noninterest Income:

























































Fees on deposit accounts

$

42,811



$

41,568



$

38,699



$

41,950



$

42,572



$

123,078



$

116,374



Mortgage banking income





5,630







4,890







11,016







5,158







5,462







21,536







19,135



Trust and investment services income





15,838







15,164







14,471







14,684







14,157







45,473







43,508



Correspondent banking and capital markets income





20,124







24,839







24,427







30,638







25,522







69,390







61,398



Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin





(5,560)







(4,028)







(3,000)







(3,167)







(4,318)







(12,588)







(16,882)



Total correspondent banking and capital markets income





14,564







20,811







21,427







27,471







21,204







56,802







44,516



Bank owned life insurance income





9,929







9,624







9,494







9,633







10,597







29,047







29,949



Other





5,139







4,669







4,991







6,857







5,094







14,799







18,041



Securities losses, net





-







-







-







-







-







-







(228,811)



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs





-







-







-







-







-







-







229,279



Total Noninterest Income

$

93,911



$

96,726



$

100,098



$

105,753



$

99,086



$

290,735



$

271,991































































Noninterest Expense:

























































Salaries and employee benefits

$

217,237



$

205,377



$

205,653



$

202,714



$

199,148



$

628,267



$

595,121



Occupancy expense





44,136







43,878







42,302







42,567







40,874







130,316







117,874



Information services expense





29,968







29,136







29,704







30,443







28,988







88,808







90,505



OREO and loan related expense





3,106







952







4,378







867







5,427







8,436







9,506



Business development and staff related





10,877







10,639







11,362







13,485







8,907







32,877







22,600



Amortization of intangibles





20,628







21,041







21,304







23,417







23,426







62,973







71,305



Professional fees





5,898







5,090







5,239







7,410







4,994







16,227







14,361



FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges





10,911







10,753







10,257







9,884







8,374







31,921







31,101



Advertising and marketing





4,178







3,836







3,325







4,710







2,980







11,339







8,280



Other operating expenses





27,824







27,047







26,000







28,699







28,335







80,872







82,302



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)





-







-







-







4,494







20,889







-







113,274



FDIC special assessment





-







-







-







(3,835)







-







-







-



Total Noninterest Expense

$

374,763



$

357,749



$

359,524



$

364,855



$

372,342



$

1,092,036



$

1,156,229





Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:





Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Construction and land development * †

$

2,917,132



$

2,982,968



$

2,592,908



$

2,548,360



$

2,678,971



Investor commercial real estate*





19,079,859







18,656,455







18,298,938







17,883,913







17,603,205



Commercial owner occupied real estate





7,951,811







7,852,391







7,671,535







7,576,991







7,529,075



Commercial and industrial





9,804,607







9,378,444







9,385,926







9,181,408







8,644,636



Consumer real estate *





11,343,405







11,034,102







10,573,897







10,450,223







10,202,026



Consumer/other





956,279







942,512







973,579







957,632







1,009,998



Total Loans

$

52,053,093



$

50,846,872



$

49,496,783



$

48,598,527



$

47,667,911





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $370.5 million, $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, and $350.2 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.





Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



DEPOSITS

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,445,715



$

13,451,094



$

13,650,799



$

13,375,697



$

13,430,459



Interest-bearing checking





14,323,722







14,710,312







14,119,614







13,838,558







12,906,408



Savings





2,775,607







2,796,845







2,841,408







2,820,621







2,853,410



Money market





18,741,198







17,531,137







18,014,140







17,751,688







17,251,469



Time deposits





8,352,039







7,860,422







7,249,702







7,359,233







7,631,523



Total Deposits

$

57,638,281



$

56,349,810



$

55,875,663



$

55,145,797



$

54,073,269





Asset Quality





Ending Balance







Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



(Dollars in thousands)

2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



NONPERFORMING ASSETS:









































Non-acquired









































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

159,465



$

171,264



$

177,158



$

161,975



$

146,751



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more





3,642







2,961







6,915







2,997







4,352



Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets





11,939







11,722







8,339







5,273







11,969



Total non-acquired nonperforming assets





175,046







185,947







192,412







170,245







163,072



Acquired









































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual





124,870







99,352







116,002







135,179







149,695



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more





6,987







835







1,986







1,944







891



Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets





3,867







1,254







18,155







3,901







7,147



Total acquired nonperforming assets





135,724







101,441







136,143







141,024







157,733



Total nonperforming assets

$

310,770



$

287,388



$

328,555



$

311,269



$

320,805









Three Months Ended







Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,







2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):









































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans





1.13 %





1.15 %





1.18 %





1.20 %





1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,









































as a percentage of loans





1.29 %





1.30 %





1.32 %





1.35 %





1.38 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans





199.66 %





213.79 %





193.96 %





193.71 %





195.61 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)





0.09 %





0.06 %





0.09 %





0.09 %





0.27 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets





0.44 %





0.42 %





0.48 %





0.46 %





0.49 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans





0.57 %





0.54 %





0.61 %





0.62 %





0.63 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2026:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")



(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL



PCD ACL



Total ACL



UFC



Ending balance 6/30/2026

$

526,492



$

60,172



$

586,664



$

76,525



Charge offs





(10,354)







-







(10,354)





N/A



Acquired charge offs





(1,708)







(5,663)







(7,371)





N/A



Recoveries





2,459







-







2,459





N/A



Acquired recoveries





1,017







1,932







2,949





N/A



Provision for credit losses





11,942







2,629







14,571







5,774



Ending balance 9/30/2026

$

529,848



$

59,070



$

588,918



$

82,299







































Period end loans

$

49,599,026



$

2,454,067



$

52,053,093





N/A



Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans





1.07 %





2.41 %





1.13 %



N/A



Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †

























$

13,392,711



Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





























0.61 %



† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The conference ID number is 728284222. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 22, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2026





Jun. 30, 2026





Mar. 31, 2026





Dec. 31, 2025





Sep. 30, 2025



Net income (GAAP)

$

223,798





$

230,022





$

225,820





$

247,722





$

246,641



Provision for credit losses





20,345









15,919









10,808









6,605









5,085



Income tax provision





66,523









68,985









65,551









67,686









74,715



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)





-









-









-









4,494









20,889



FDIC special assessment





-









-









-









(3,835)









-



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

310,666





$

314,926





$

302,179





$

322,672





$

347,330





(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2026





Jun. 30, 2026





Mar. 31, 2026





Dec. 31, 2025





Sep. 30, 2025



Net interest income (GAAP)

$

591,518





$

575,949





$

561,605





$

581,115





$

599,697



Total average interest-earning assets





62,217,447









61,133,759









60,201,176









59,872,113









58,727,110



NIM, non-tax equivalent





3.77

%





3.78

%





3.78

%





3.85

%





4.05

%



















































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)





769









751









760









800









718



Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

592,287





$

576,700





$

562,365





$

581,915





$

600,415



NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)





3.78

%





3.78

%





3.79

%





3.86

%





4.06

%





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,





Jun. 30,





Mar. 31,





Dec. 31,





Sep. 30,





Sep. 30,





Sep. 30,



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2026





2026





2026





2025





2025





2026





2025



Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





































































Net income (GAAP)

$

223,798





$

230,022





$

225,820





$

247,722





$

246,641





$

679,640





$

550,945



Securities losses, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









178,639



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









(179,004)



PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









71,892



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense,





































































net of tax (8)





-









-









-









3,529









16,032









-









87,719



Deferred tax asset remeasurement





-









-









-









-









-









-









5,581



FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-









-









-









(3,012)









-









-









-



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

223,798





$

230,022





$

225,820





$

248,239





$

262,673





$

679,640





$

715,772











































































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)





































































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

2.31





$

2.36





$

2.29





$

2.48





$

2.44





$

6.96





$

5.43



Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









1.76



Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









(1.77)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-









-









-









0.03









0.16









-









0.87



Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement





-









-









-









-









-









-









0.06



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-









-









-









(0.03)









-









-









-



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

2.31





$

2.36





$

2.29





$

2.48





$

2.60





$

6.96





$

7.06











































































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)





































































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

2.30





$

2.35





$

2.28





$

2.46





$

2.42





$

6.93





$

5.41



Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









1.75



Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









(1.76)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-









-









-









-









-









-









0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-









-









-









0.04









0.16









-









0.86



Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement





-









-









-









-









-









-









0.05



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-









-









-









(0.03)









-









-









-



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

2.30





$

2.35





$

2.28





$

2.47





$

2.58





$

6.93





$

7.03











































































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)





































































Return on average assets (GAAP)





1.29

%





1.36

%





1.37

%





1.47

%





1.49

%





1.34

%





1.14

% Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.37

% Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





(0.37)

% Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.15

% Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.03

%





0.10

%





-

%





0.18

% Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.01

% Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





(0.02)

%





-

%





-

%





-

% Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)





1.29

%





1.36

%





1.37

%





1.48

%





1.59

%





1.34

%





1.48

%







































































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)





































































Return on average common equity (GAAP)





9.70

%





10.19

%





10.11

%





10.90

%





11.04

%





10.00

%





8.50

% Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





2.76

% Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





(2.76)

% Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





1.11

% Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.15

%





0.71

%





-

%





1.35

% Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.09

% Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





(0.13)

%





-

%





-

%





-

% Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)





9.70

%





10.19

%





10.11

%





10.92

%





11.75

%





10.00

%





11.05

%







































































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)





































































Return on average common equity (GAAP)





9.70

%





10.19

%





10.11

%





10.90

%





11.04

%





10.00

%





8.50

% Effect to adjust for intangible assets





6.90

%





7.43

%





7.48

%





8.20

%





8.58

%





7.26

%





7.30

% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





16.60

%





17.62

%





17.59

%





19.10

%





19.62

%





17.26

%





15.80

%







































































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)





































































Return on average common equity (GAAP)





9.70

%





10.19

%





10.11

%





10.90

%





11.04

%





10.00

%





8.50

% Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





2.76

% Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





(2.76)

% Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





1.11

% Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.15

%





0.71

%





-

%





1.35

% Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.09

% Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax





-

%





-

%





-

%





(0.13)

%





-

%





-

%





-

% Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax





6.90

%





7.43

%





7.48

%





8.22

%





9.06

%





7.26

%





9.05

% Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)





16.60

%





17.62

%





17.59

%





19.14

%





20.81

%





17.26

%





20.10

% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)





































































Efficiency ratio





51.61

%





50.00

%





51.05

%





49.65

%





49.88

%





50.89

%





54.35

% Effect to adjust for securities losses





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





(5.01)

% Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





-

%





5.01

% Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related





































































and other expense, net of tax (8)





-

%





-

%





-

%





(0.65)

%





(2.99)

%





-

%





(5.67)

% Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment





-

%





-

%





-

%





0.56

%





-

%





-

%





-

% Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





51.61

%





50.00

%





51.05

%





49.56

%





46.89

%





50.89

%





48.68

%







































































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)





































































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

93.51





$

94.17





$

92.21





$

91.38





$

89.14























Effect to adjust for intangible assets





(35.32)









(35.45)









(35.31)









(35.11)









(34.66)























Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

58.19





$

58.72





$

56.90





$

56.27





$

54.48































































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)





































































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)





12.84

%





13.25

%





13.28

%





13.48

%





13.64

%



















Effect to adjust for intangible assets





(4.44)

%





(4.55)

%





(4.64)

%





(4.72)

%





(4.83)

%



















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)





8.40

%





8.70

%





8.64

%





8.76

%





8.81

%





















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $26.6 million, $33.1 million, $38.8 million, $50.3 million, and $83.0 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $98.5 million and $208.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million and $20.9 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $113.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228.8) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (d) pre-tax PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments of $92.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (e) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (f) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net, and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $20.6 million, $21.0 million, $21.3 million, $23.4 million, and $23.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $63.0 million and $71.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) September 30, 2026 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes loans held for sale. (8) Includes pre-tax cyber incident net reimbursement of $(3.5) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management of SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState") and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause SouthState's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements are discussed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SouthState's website (https://southstatecorporation.q4ir.com/SEC-Filings/Documents/default.aspx), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). SouthState undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

SOURCE SouthState Bank Corporation