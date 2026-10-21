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SB

WKN: A41F7Q | ISIN: US84472E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: IV1
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 15:25
87,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHSTATE BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHSTATE BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,5092,0008:03
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:05 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026.

"The third quarter was marked by strong balance sheet growth and a stable net interest margin," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's chief executive officer. "Loans and deposits each grew at a 9% annualized rate, with growth broad-based across our geographies and business lines, and boosted by the bankers we've added over the past year. Asset quality remains favorable, and while capital markets activity softened as treasury yields rose, the core franchise continues to perform well."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2026 include:

Returns

  • Reported diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.30
  • Net Income of $224 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.7%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.6%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29%*
  • Book Value per Share of $93.51
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $58.19, an increase of 7% year over year, after raising the dividend by 10%, and repurchasing nearly 5% of the Company's shares over the past year

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $592 million, an increase of $16 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $94 million, compared to $97 million in the prior quarter; Noninterest Income represented 0.54%* of average assets, compared to 0.57%* in the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Expense of $375 million, an increase of $17 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense; compensation expense increases were due to July 1 merit increases, successful execution of the revenue producer hiring initiative, higher incentive accruals, and a reduction in deferred loan costs compared to the prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.77% and 3.78%, respectively; loan accretion income of $27 million, a decrease of $6 million compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $56 million year over year
  • Net charge-offs totaled $12 million, or 0.09%* of average loans
  • $20 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.29% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio of 52%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $1.2 billion, or 9%*, compared to the prior quarter and increased by $4.4 billion, or 9%, year over year; deposits increased by $1.3 billion, or 9%*, and increased by $3.6 billion, or 7%, year over year; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%
  • Total deposit cost of 1.80%, up 0.04% from the prior quarter
  • Repurchased a total of 250,000 shares during the quarter at a weighted average price of $104.45
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.4%, 13.5%, 9.4%, and 11.1%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.66 per share, payable on November 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2026

* Annualized percentages

† Preliminary

Financial Performance



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



INCOME STATEMENT


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025



Interest Income






























Loans, including fees (1)


$


772,100



$


744,652



$


721,571



$


748,106



$


782,382



$


2,238,322



$


2,253,471



Investment and trading securities, federal funds sold






























and securities purchased under agreements to resell




92,756





93,607





95,258





100,640





99,300





281,622





277,281



Total interest income




864,856





838,259





816,829





848,746





881,682





2,519,944





2,530,752



Interest Expense






























Deposits




256,051





244,216





238,522





250,189





257,271





738,789





744,820



Federal funds purchased, securities sold under






























agreements to repurchase, and other borrowings




17,287





18,094





16,702





17,442





24,714





52,083





63,740



Total interest expense




273,338





262,310





255,224





267,631





281,985





790,872





808,560



Net Interest Income




591,518





575,949





561,605





581,115





599,697





1,729,072





1,722,192



Provision for credit losses ("PCL")




20,345





15,919





10,808





6,605





5,085





47,072





113,152



Net Interest Income after PCL




571,173





560,030





550,797





574,510





594,612





1,682,000





1,609,040



Noninterest Income






























Operating income




93,911





96,726





100,098





105,753





99,086





290,735





271,523



Securities losses, net




-





-





-





-





-





-





(228,811)



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs




-





-





-





-





-





-





229,279



Total noninterest income




93,911





96,726





100,098





105,753





99,086





290,735





271,991



Noninterest Expense






























Operating expense




374,763





357,749





359,524





364,196





351,453





1,092,036





1,042,955



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related,






























and other expense (8)




-





-





-





4,494





20,889





-





113,274



FDIC special assessment




-





-





-





(3,835)





-





-





-



Total noninterest expense




374,763





357,749





359,524





364,855





372,342





1,092,036





1,156,229



Income before Income Tax Provision




290,321





299,007





291,371





315,408





321,356





880,699





724,802



Income tax provision




66,523





68,985





65,551





67,686





74,715





201,059





173,857



Net Income


$


223,798



$


230,022



$


225,820



$


247,722



$


246,641



$


679,640



$


550,945

































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)






























Net Income (GAAP)


$


223,798



$


230,022



$


225,820



$


247,722



$


246,641



$


679,640



$


550,945



Securities losses, net of tax




-





-





-





-





-





-





178,639



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs






























and tax




-





-





-





-





-





-





(179,004)



Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans






























and UFC from Independent, net of tax




-





-





-





-





-





-





71,892



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related,






























and other expense, net of tax (8)




-





-





-





3,529





16,032





-





87,719



Deferred tax asset remeasurement




-





-





-





-





-





-





5,581



FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-





-





-





(3,012)





-





-





-



Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)


$


223,798



$


230,022



$


225,820



$


248,239



$


262,673



$


679,640



$


715,772

































Basic earnings per common share


$


2.31



$


2.36



$


2.29



$


2.48



$


2.44



$


6.96



$


5.43



Diluted earnings per common share


$


2.30



$


2.35



$


2.28



$


2.46



$


2.42



$


6.93



$


5.41



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic






























(non-GAAP) (2)


$


2.31



$


2.36



$


2.29



$


2.48



$


2.60



$


6.96



$


7.06



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted






























(non-GAAP) (2)


$


2.30



$


2.35



$


2.28



$


2.47



$


2.58



$


6.93



$


7.03



Dividends per common share


$


0.66



$


0.60



$


0.60



$


0.60



$


0.60



$


1.86



$


1.68



Basic weighted-average common shares






























outstanding




96,922,986





97,300,899





98,544,242





100,063,315





101,218,431





97,583,437





101,373,803



Diluted weighted-average common shares






























outstanding




97,429,305





97,676,767





98,922,258





100,618,796





101,735,095





98,001,720





101,807,090



Effective tax rate




22.91

%




23.07

%




22.50

%




21.46

%




23.25

%




22.83

%




23.99

%


Performance and Capital Ratios



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended






Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,






2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025




PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets (annualized)




1.29


%



1.36


%



1.37


%



1.47


%



1.49


%


1.34


%


1.14


%


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)




1.29


%



1.36


%



1.37


%



1.48


%



1.59


%


1.34


%


1.48


%


Return on average common equity (annualized)




9.70


%



10.19


%



10.11


%



10.90


%



11.04


%


10.00


%


8.50


%


Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)




9.70


%



10.19


%



10.11


%



10.92


%



11.75


%


10.00


%


11.05


%


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)




16.60


%



17.62


%



17.59


%



19.10


%



19.62


%


17.26


%


15.80


%


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)




16.60


%



17.62


%



17.59


%



19.14


%



20.81


%


17.26


%


20.10


%


Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)




51.61


%



50.00


%



51.05


%



49.65


%



49.88


%


50.89


%


54.35


%


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)




51.61


%



50.00


%



51.05


%



49.56


%



46.89


%


50.89


%


48.68


%


Dividend payout ratio (5)




28.60


%



25.31


%



26.12


%



24.23


%



24.59


%


26.66


%


30.89


%


Book value per common share


$


93.51



$


94.17



$


92.21



$


91.38



$


89.14










Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)


$


58.19



$


58.72



$


56.90



$


56.27



$


54.48







































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Equity-to-assets




12.8


%



13.3


%



13.3


%



13.5


%



13.6


%








Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)




8.4


%



8.7


%



8.6


%



8.8


%



8.8


%








Tier 1 leverage (6)




9.4


%



9.4


%



9.4


%



9.3


%



9.4


%








Tier 1 common equity (6)




11.1


%



11.1


%



11.3


%



11.4


%



11.5


%








Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)




11.1


%



11.1


%



11.3


%



11.4


%



11.5


%








Total risk-based capital (6)




13.5


%



13.5


%



13.7


%



13.8


%



14.0


%








Balance Sheet



Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



BALANCE SHEET


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Assets






















Cash and due from banks


$


527,622



$


649,079



$


598,218



$


583,375



$


582,792



Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks




2,446,996





1,701,233





2,268,864





2,589,108





2,561,663



Cash and cash equivalents




2,974,618





2,350,312





2,867,082





3,172,483





3,144,455

























Trading securities, at fair value




141,534





191,094





117,590





110,183





107,519



Investment securities:






















Securities held to maturity




1,905,299





1,955,754





2,007,249





2,048,030





2,096,727



Securities available for sale, at fair value




6,393,309





6,598,177





6,530,348





6,313,756





6,042,800



Other investments




407,172





366,986





370,924





353,428





366,218



Total investment securities




8,705,780





8,920,917





8,908,521





8,715,214





8,505,745



Loans held for sale




296,835





405,441





327,935





345,343





346,673



Loans:






















Purchased credit deteriorated




2,454,067





2,658,792





2,818,360





2,977,499





3,160,359



Purchased non-credit deteriorated




9,291,111





9,921,791





10,714,489





11,232,414





11,877,828



Non-acquired




40,307,915





38,266,289





35,963,934





34,388,614





32,629,724



Less allowance for credit losses




(588,918)





(586,664)





(585,882)





(585,197)





(590,133)



Loans, net




51,464,175





50,260,208





48,910,901





48,013,330





47,077,778



Premises and equipment, net




992,295





992,594





993,584





994,176





961,510



Bank owned life insurance




1,321,036





1,311,197





1,302,382





1,293,574





1,285,532



Mortgage servicing rights




101,990





91,442





90,018





84,032





84,491



Core deposit and other intangibles




322,589





343,424





364,686





386,326





409,890



Goodwill




3,094,059





3,094,059





3,094,059





3,094,059





3,094,059



Other assets




1,024,753





949,340





1,002,465





988,692





1,030,558



Total assets


$


70,439,664



$


68,910,028



$


67,979,223



$


67,197,412



$


66,048,210

























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






















Deposits:






















Noninterest-bearing


$


13,445,715



$


13,451,094



$


13,650,799



$


13,375,697



$


13,430,459



Interest-bearing




44,192,566





42,898,716





42,224,864





41,770,100





40,642,810



Total deposits




57,638,281





56,349,810





55,875,663





55,145,797





54,073,269



Federal funds purchased and securities






















sold under agreements to repurchase




498,173





569,486





643,386





618,215





594,092



Other borrowings




996,855





996,749





696,642





696,536





696,429



Reserve for unfunded commitments




82,299





76,525





69,229





69,619





68,538



Other liabilities




2,176,723





1,785,990





1,663,387





1,608,137





1,604,756



Total liabilities




61,392,331





59,778,560





58,948,307





58,138,304





57,037,084

























Shareholders' equity:






















Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares




241,894





242,428





244,844





247,845





252,723



Surplus




6,233,566





6,247,484





6,332,285





6,480,471





6,647,952



Retained earnings




3,111,483





2,951,691





2,779,896





2,614,173





2,426,463



Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(539,610)





(310,135)





(326,109)





(283,381)





(316,012)



Total shareholders' equity




9,047,333





9,131,468





9,030,916





9,059,108





9,011,126



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$


70,439,664



$


68,910,028



$


67,979,223



$


67,197,412



$


66,048,210

























Common shares issued and outstanding




96,757,601





96,971,142





97,937,653





99,138,204





101,089,231



Net Interest Income and Margin



Three Months Ended




Sep. 30, 2026



Jun. 30, 2026



Sep. 30, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)


Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/


YIELD ANALYSIS


Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate


Interest-Earning Assets:


































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$


1,226,660



$


9,861




3.19

%


$


1,386,864



$


12,236




3.54

%


$


2,212,239



$


23,271




4.17

%

Investment securities




9,265,691





82,895




3.55

%




9,213,359





81,371




3.54

%




8,624,670





76,029




3.50

%

Loans held for sale




249,878





4,274




6.79

%




286,422





4,602




6.44

%




289,884





5,067




6.93

%

Total loans held for investment




51,475,218





767,826




5.92

%




50,247,114





740,050




5.91

%




47,600,317





777,315




6.48

%

Total interest-earning assets




62,217,447





864,856




5.51

%




61,133,759





838,259




5.50

%




58,727,110





881,682




5.96

%

Noninterest-earning assets




6,577,077












6,694,407












6,762,434









Total Assets


$


68,794,524










$


67,828,166










$


65,489,544











































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):


































Transaction and money market accounts


$


32,634,509



$


189,191




2.30

%


$


32,098,340



$


180,220




2.25

%


$


29,623,457



$


187,627




2.51

%

Savings deposits




2,794,029





1,655




0.24

%




2,817,269





1,638




0.23

%




2,879,488





1,940




0.27

%

Certificates and other time deposits




7,493,938





65,205




3.45

%




7,184,745





62,358




3.48

%




7,310,133





67,704




3.67

%

Federal funds purchased




266,686





2,455




3.65

%




289,337





2,616




3.63

%




331,707





3,640




4.35

%

Repurchase agreements




260,312





1,319




2.01

%




293,341





1,477




2.02

%




281,395





1,527




2.15

%

Other borrowings




791,385





13,513




6.77

%




851,660





14,001




6.59

%




974,992





19,547




7.95

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities




44,240,859





273,338




2.45

%




43,534,692





262,310




2.42

%




41,401,172





281,985




2.70

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits




13,500,596












13,521,146












13,541,840









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities




1,898,722












1,719,228












1,679,124









Shareholders' equity




9,154,347












9,053,100












8,867,408









Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity




24,553,665












24,293,474












24,088,372









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$


68,794,524










$


67,828,166










$


65,489,544









Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)






$


591,518




3.77

%






$


575,949




3.78

%






$


599,697




4.05

%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)











3.78

%











3.78

%











4.06

%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)











1.80

%











1.76

%











1.91

%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)











1.88

%











1.84

%











2.04

%



































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)






$


26,642










$


33,054










$


82,976





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment






$


769










$


751










$


718





• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $159.3 million as of September 30, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



(Dollars in thousands)


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



2026



2025



Noninterest Income:






























Fees on deposit accounts


$


42,811



$


41,568



$


38,699



$


41,950



$


42,572



$


123,078



$


116,374



Mortgage banking income




5,630





4,890





11,016





5,158





5,462





21,536





19,135



Trust and investment services income




15,838





15,164





14,471





14,684





14,157





45,473





43,508



Correspondent banking and capital markets income




20,124





24,839





24,427





30,638





25,522





69,390





61,398



Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin




(5,560)





(4,028)





(3,000)





(3,167)





(4,318)





(12,588)





(16,882)



Total correspondent banking and capital markets income




14,564





20,811





21,427





27,471





21,204





56,802





44,516



Bank owned life insurance income




9,929





9,624





9,494





9,633





10,597





29,047





29,949



Other




5,139





4,669





4,991





6,857





5,094





14,799





18,041



Securities losses, net




-





-





-





-





-





-





(228,811)



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs




-





-





-





-





-





-





229,279



Total Noninterest Income


$


93,911



$


96,726



$


100,098



$


105,753



$


99,086



$


290,735



$


271,991

































Noninterest Expense:






























Salaries and employee benefits


$


217,237



$


205,377



$


205,653



$


202,714



$


199,148



$


628,267



$


595,121



Occupancy expense




44,136





43,878





42,302





42,567





40,874





130,316





117,874



Information services expense




29,968





29,136





29,704





30,443





28,988





88,808





90,505



OREO and loan related expense




3,106





952





4,378





867





5,427





8,436





9,506



Business development and staff related




10,877





10,639





11,362





13,485





8,907





32,877





22,600



Amortization of intangibles




20,628





21,041





21,304





23,417





23,426





62,973





71,305



Professional fees




5,898





5,090





5,239





7,410





4,994





16,227





14,361



FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges




10,911





10,753





10,257





9,884





8,374





31,921





31,101



Advertising and marketing




4,178





3,836





3,325





4,710





2,980





11,339





8,280



Other operating expenses




27,824





27,047





26,000





28,699





28,335





80,872





82,302



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)




-





-





-





4,494





20,889





-





113,274



FDIC special assessment




-





-





-





(3,835)





-





-





-



Total Noninterest Expense


$


374,763



$


357,749



$


359,524



$


364,855



$


372,342



$


1,092,036



$


1,156,229



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:



Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands)


Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Construction and land development * †


$


2,917,132



$


2,982,968



$


2,592,908



$


2,548,360



$


2,678,971



Investor commercial real estate*




19,079,859





18,656,455





18,298,938





17,883,913





17,603,205



Commercial owner occupied real estate




7,951,811





7,852,391





7,671,535





7,576,991





7,529,075



Commercial and industrial




9,804,607





9,378,444





9,385,926





9,181,408





8,644,636



Consumer real estate *




11,343,405





11,034,102





10,573,897





10,450,223





10,202,026



Consumer/other




956,279





942,512





973,579





957,632





1,009,998



Total Loans


$


52,053,093



$


50,846,872



$


49,496,783



$


48,598,527



$


47,667,911



*

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $370.5 million, $358.4 million, $360.4 million, $342.8 million, and $350.2 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2036, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively.



Ending Balance



(Dollars in thousands)


Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



DEPOSITS


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



Noninterest-bearing checking


$


13,445,715



$


13,451,094



$


13,650,799



$


13,375,697



$


13,430,459



Interest-bearing checking




14,323,722





14,710,312





14,119,614





13,838,558





12,906,408



Savings




2,775,607





2,796,845





2,841,408





2,820,621





2,853,410



Money market




18,741,198





17,531,137





18,014,140





17,751,688





17,251,469



Time deposits




8,352,039





7,860,422





7,249,702





7,359,233





7,631,523



Total Deposits


$


57,638,281



$


56,349,810



$


55,875,663



$


55,145,797



$


54,073,269



Asset Quality



Ending Balance





Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



(Dollars in thousands)


2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



NONPERFORMING ASSETS:






















Non-acquired






















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual


$


159,465



$


171,264



$


177,158



$


161,975



$


146,751



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more




3,642





2,961





6,915





2,997





4,352



Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets




11,939





11,722





8,339





5,273





11,969



Total non-acquired nonperforming assets




175,046





185,947





192,412





170,245





163,072



Acquired






















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual




124,870





99,352





116,002





135,179





149,695



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more




6,987





835





1,986





1,944





891



Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets




3,867





1,254





18,155





3,901





7,147



Total acquired nonperforming assets




135,724





101,441





136,143





141,024





157,733



Total nonperforming assets


$


310,770



$


287,388



$


328,555



$


311,269



$


320,805





Three Months Ended





Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,





2026



2026



2026



2025



2025



ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):






















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans




1.13

%




1.15

%




1.18

%




1.20

%




1.24

%


Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,






















as a percentage of loans




1.29

%




1.30

%




1.32

%




1.35

%




1.38

%


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans




199.66

%




213.79

%




193.96

%




193.71

%




195.61

%


Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)




0.09

%




0.06

%




0.09

%




0.09

%




0.27

%


Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets




0.44

%




0.42

%




0.48

%




0.46

%




0.49

%


Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans




0.57

%




0.54

%




0.61

%




0.62

%




0.63

%


Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2026:



Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")



(Dollars in thousands)


Non-PCD ACL



PCD ACL



Total ACL



UFC



Ending balance 6/30/2026


$


526,492



$


60,172



$


586,664



$


76,525



Charge offs




(10,354)





-





(10,354)




N/A



Acquired charge offs




(1,708)





(5,663)





(7,371)




N/A



Recoveries




2,459





-





2,459




N/A



Acquired recoveries




1,017





1,932





2,949




N/A



Provision for credit losses




11,942





2,629





14,571





5,774



Ending balance 9/30/2026


$


529,848



$


59,070



$


588,918



$


82,299





















Period end loans


$


49,599,026



$


2,454,067



$


52,053,093




N/A



Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans




1.07

%




2.41

%




1.13

%



N/A



Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †














$


13,392,711



Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
















0.61

%


Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the US. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The conference ID number is 728284222. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. A replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 22, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.8 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)


Sep. 30, 2026




Jun. 30, 2026




Mar. 31, 2026




Dec. 31, 2025




Sep. 30, 2025



Net income (GAAP)


$


223,798




$


230,022




$


225,820




$


247,722




$


246,641



Provision for credit losses




20,345






15,919






10,808






6,605






5,085



Income tax provision




66,523






68,985






65,551






67,686






74,715



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)




-






-






-






4,494






20,889



FDIC special assessment




-






-






-






(3,835)






-



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)


$


310,666




$


314,926




$


302,179




$


322,672




$


347,330



(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)


Sep. 30, 2026




Jun. 30, 2026




Mar. 31, 2026




Dec. 31, 2025




Sep. 30, 2025



Net interest income (GAAP)


$


591,518




$


575,949




$


561,605




$


581,115




$


599,697



Total average interest-earning assets




62,217,447






61,133,759






60,201,176






59,872,113






58,727,110



NIM, non-tax equivalent




3.77


%




3.78


%




3.78


%




3.85


%




4.05


%



























Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)




769






751






760






800






718



Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$


592,287




$


576,700




$


562,365




$


581,915




$


600,415



NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)




3.78


%




3.78


%




3.79


%




3.86


%




4.06


%



Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Sep. 30,




Jun. 30,




Mar. 31,




Dec. 31,




Sep. 30,




Sep. 30,




Sep. 30,



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2026




2026




2026




2025




2025




2026




2025



Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)




































Net income (GAAP)


$


223,798




$


230,022




$


225,820




$


247,722




$


246,641




$


679,640




$


550,945



Securities losses, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






178,639



Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






(179,004)



PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






71,892



Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense,




































net of tax (8)




-






-






-






3,529






16,032






-






87,719



Deferred tax asset remeasurement




-






-






-






-






-






-






5,581



FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-






-






-






(3,012)






-






-






-



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$


223,798




$


230,022




$


225,820




$


248,239




$


262,673




$


679,640




$


715,772







































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)




































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)


$


2.31




$


2.36




$


2.29




$


2.48




$


2.44




$


6.96




$


5.43



Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






1.76



Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






(1.77)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-






-






-






0.03






0.16






-






0.87



Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement




-






-






-






-






-






-






0.06



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-






-






-






(0.03)






-






-






-



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)


$


2.31




$


2.36




$


2.29




$


2.48




$


2.60




$


6.96




$


7.06







































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)




































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)


$


2.30




$


2.35




$


2.28




$


2.46




$


2.42




$


6.93




$


5.41



Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






1.75



Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






(1.76)



Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-






-






-






-






-






-






0.71



Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-






-






-






0.04






0.16






-






0.86



Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement




-






-






-






-






-






-






0.05



Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-






-






-






(0.03)






-






-






-



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)


$


2.30




$


2.35




$


2.28




$


2.47




$


2.58




$


6.93




$


7.03







































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)




































Return on average assets (GAAP)




1.29


%




1.36


%




1.37


%




1.47


%




1.49


%




1.34


%




1.14


%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.37


%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




(0.37)


%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.15


%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.03


%




0.10


%




-


%




0.18


%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.01


%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




(0.02)


%




-


%




-


%




-


%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)




1.29


%




1.36


%




1.37


%




1.48


%




1.59


%




1.34


%




1.48


%





































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)




































Return on average common equity (GAAP)




9.70


%




10.19


%




10.11


%




10.90


%




11.04


%




10.00


%




8.50


%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




2.76


%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




(2.76)


%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




1.11


%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.15


%




0.71


%




-


%




1.35


%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.09


%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




(0.13)


%




-


%




-


%




-


%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)




9.70


%




10.19


%




10.11


%




10.92


%




11.75


%




10.00


%




11.05


%





































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)




































Return on average common equity (GAAP)




9.70


%




10.19


%




10.11


%




10.90


%




11.04


%




10.00


%




8.50


%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets




6.90


%




7.43


%




7.48


%




8.20


%




8.58


%




7.26


%




7.30


%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)




16.60


%




17.62


%




17.59


%




19.10


%




19.62


%




17.26


%




15.80


%





































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)




































Return on average common equity (GAAP)




9.70


%




10.19


%




10.11


%




10.90


%




11.04


%




10.00


%




8.50


%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




2.76


%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




(2.76)


%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




1.11


%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.15


%




0.71


%




-


%




1.35


%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.09


%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




-


%




-


%




-


%




(0.13)


%




-


%




-


%




-


%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax




6.90


%




7.43


%




7.48


%




8.22


%




9.06


%




7.26


%




9.05


%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)




16.60


%




17.62


%




17.59


%




19.14


%




20.81


%




17.26


%




20.10


%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)




































Efficiency ratio




51.61


%




50.00


%




51.05


%




49.65


%




49.88


%




50.89


%




54.35


%

Effect to adjust for securities losses




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




(5.01)


%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




-


%




5.01


%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related




































and other expense, net of tax (8)




-


%




-


%




-


%




(0.65)


%




(2.99)


%




-


%




(5.67)


%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment




-


%




-


%




-


%




0.56


%




-


%




-


%




-


%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)




51.61


%




50.00


%




51.05


%




49.56


%




46.89


%




50.89


%




48.68


%





































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)




































Book value per common share (GAAP)


$


93.51




$


94.17




$


92.21




$


91.38




$


89.14













Effect to adjust for intangible assets




(35.32)






(35.45)






(35.31)






(35.11)






(34.66)













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$


58.19




$


58.72




$


56.90




$


56.27




$


54.48

















































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)




































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)




12.84


%




13.25


%




13.28


%




13.48


%




13.64


%











Effect to adjust for intangible assets




(4.44)


%




(4.55)


%




(4.64)


%




(4.72)


%




(4.83)


%











Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)




8.40


%




8.70


%




8.64


%




8.76


%




8.81


%











Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.


Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $26.6 million, $33.1 million, $38.8 million, $50.3 million, and $83.0 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $98.5 million and $208.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million and $20.9 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $113.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228.8) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (d) pre-tax PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments of $92.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025; (e) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (f) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net, and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $20.6 million, $21.0 million, $21.3 million, $23.4 million, and $23.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $63.0 million and $71.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

September 30, 2026 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes loans held for sale.

(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident net reimbursement of $(3.5) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management of SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState") and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause SouthState's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements are discussed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on SouthState's website (https://southstatecorporation.q4ir.com/SEC-Filings/Documents/default.aspx), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). SouthState undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

SOURCE SouthState Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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