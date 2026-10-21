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WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
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22.10.26 | 08:02
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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:08 Uhr
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IBM Releases Third-quarter Results

Exceeded expectations with accelerated revenue growth led by Software and Infrastructure; Raises outlook for full-year free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2026 earnings results.

"Disciplined execution throughout the quarter drove accelerated revenue growth and strong free cash flow. Our clients are now deploying Super Intelligence in ways that transform entire operating models, instead of simply addressing narrow or novel problems. IBM's technology and expertise are helping organizations drive growth and serve customers with greater speed, precision and efficiency than ever before," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "For the full year, we continue to expect constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent, and we now expect free cash flow to increase by more than $1 billion year-over-year."

Third-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $17.1 billion, up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.8 percent, down 50 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 58.5 percent, down 20 basis points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.6 percent, down 30 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 19.3 percent, up 70 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $11.8 billion; free cash flow of $7.8 billion

THIRD-QUARTER 2026 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Gross

Profit

Margin

Pre-tax

Income

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 17.1 B

$9.7B

56.8

%

$2.5B

14.6

%

$2.2B

$ 2.31

Year/Year

5

% (1)

4

%

(0.5)

Pts

3

%

(0.3)

Pts

26

%

26

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$ 10.0 B

58.5

%

$3.3B

19.3

%

$2.8B

$ 2.95

Year/Year

4

%

(0.2)

Pts

9

%

0.7

Pts

12

%

11

%

(1) 6% at constant currency.

"Demand across our portfolio combined with strong operational execution led to accelerated growth and solid operating pre-tax margin expansion in the quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Just as we are helping clients extract value from their operations with Super Intelligence, we are driving tangible returns through our productivity initiatives inside IBM. This approach fuels profit and free cash flow growth and enables us to continue to invest in our business while returning value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $7.8 billion, up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 11 percent
    - Automation down 3 percent
    - Data up 19 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 9 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency

  • Consulting - revenues of $5.3 billion, flat, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Strategy and Technology up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
    - Intelligent Operations down 2 percent, flat at constant currency

  • Infrastructure - revenues of $3.7 billion, up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM Z down 20 percent, down 19 percent at constant currency
    -- Distributed Infrastructure up 31 percent, up 32 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency

  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $3.0 billion, up $0.7 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $11.8 billion, up $2.6 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $7.8 billion, up $0.6 billion year to year.

IBM ended the third quarter with $11.1 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, down $3.4 billion from year-end 2025. The company invested $11.4 billion in acquisitions this year. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.7 billion, totaled $63.8 billion, up $2.6 billion year to date.

Full-Year 2026 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company continues to expect full-year constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to growth for the year

  • Free cash flow: The company now expects full-year free cash flow to increase by more than $1 billion year-over-year

Dividend Declaration

The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.69 per common share, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2026. With payment of the December 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI, including the company's increased AI solutions and use of AI technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data protection considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA;
  • adjusted EBITDA margin.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q26. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
[email protected]

Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Software

$ 7,804

$ 7,209

$ 22,617

$ 20,932

Consulting

5,335

5,324

15,934

15,706

Infrastructure

3,707

3,559

10,868

10,586

Financing

192

200

598

557

Other

66

38

165

68

TOTAL REVENUE

17,103

16,331

50,182

47,849

GROSS PROFIT

9,714

9,360

28,571

27,369

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

Software

82.5

%

83.1

%

82.6

%

83.5

%

Consulting

27.4

%

29.3

%

27.9

%

28.0

%

Infrastructure

56.7

%

57.2

%

57.4

%

57.7

%

Financing

40.7

%

45.6

%

42.2

%

45.7

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

56.8

%

57.3

%

56.9

%

57.2

%

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

SG&A

4,620

4,748

14,691

14,661

R&D

2,378

2,082

6,863

6,129

Intellectual property and custom development income

(164)

(219)

(501)

(687)

Other (income) and expense

(109)

(173)

(296)

(376)

Interest expense

491

492

1,451

1,457

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,217

6,931

22,208

21,184

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,497

2,430

6,363

6,185

Pre-tax income margin

14.6

%

14.9

%

12.7

%

12.9

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

298

686

782

1,193

Effective tax rate

11.9

%

28.2

%

12.3

%

19.3

%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 2,199

$ 1,744

$ 5,581

$ 4,992

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(10)

0

(10)

1

NET INCOME

$ 2,190

$ 1,744

$ 5,571

$ 4,993

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

Assuming dilution

Continuing operations

$ 2.31

$ 1.84

$ 5.86

$ 5.27

Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

TOTAL

$ 2.30

$ 1.84

$ 5.85

$ 5.27

Basic

Continuing operations

$ 2.33

$ 1.87

$ 5.93

$ 5.36

Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

TOTAL

$ 2.32

$ 1.87

$ 5.92

$ 5.36

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING (M's)

Assuming dilution

953.5

948.9

953.0

947.4

Basic

944.4

933.9

941.4

930.9

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

($ in millions)

At September 30,
2026

At December 31,
2025

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,233

$ 13,587

Restricted cash

48

54

Marketable securities

1,825

830

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

5,794

8,112

Short-term financing receivables

Held for investment, net

5,638

7,344

Held for sale

774

1,131

Other accounts receivable, net

1,673

1,052

Inventories

1,945

1,220

Deferred costs

1,177

1,084

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,083

2,530

Total current assets

31,192

36,944

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,043

5,899

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,114

3,129

Long-term financing receivables, net

6,844

7,708

Prepaid pension assets

7,715

7,544

Deferred costs

808

825

Deferred taxes

8,827

8,610

Goodwill

74,916

67,717

Intangibles, net

13,603

11,391

Investments and sundry assets

1,950

2,112

Total assets

$ 155,011

$ 151,880

LIABILITIES:

Current Liabilities:

Taxes

$ 1,867

$ 2,347

Short-term debt

7,013

6,424

Accounts payable

4,491

4,756

Compensation and benefits

3,668

4,114

Deferred income

15,164

16,101

Operating lease liabilities

749

800

Other liabilities

3,534

4,116

Total current liabilities

36,485

38,658

Long-term debt

56,804

54,836

Retirement-related obligations

8,452

9,018

Deferred income

4,318

4,271

Operating lease liabilities

2,574

2,547

Other liabilities

10,172

9,810

Total liabilities

118,805

119,139

EQUITY:

IBM stockholders' equity:

Common stock

65,137

63,318

Retained earnings

156,576

155,648

Treasury stock - at cost

(171,191)

(170,605)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(14,985)

(15,713)

Total IBM stockholders' equity

35,537

32,648

Noncontrolling interests

669

93

Total equity

36,206

32,740

Total liabilities and equity

$ 155,011

$ 151,880

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

($ in millions)

2026

2025 (1)

2026

2025 (1)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$ 2,190

$ 1,744

$ 5,571

$ 4,993

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating

activities:

Depreciation (2)

550

583

1,638

1,698

Amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets

828

699

2,363

2,027

Stock-based compensation

535

444

1,539

1,285

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, asset sales and other

(47)

(6)

(124)

(46)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of

acquisitions/divestitures

(31)

(383)

804

(804)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,025

3,081

11,791

9,153

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(332)

(255)

(793)

(709)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment/other

29

7

60

118

Investment in software

(154)

(162)

(467)

(476)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(1,898)

(1,169)

(4,769)

(8,910)

Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities and other

investments

640

1,199

3,763

6,162

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(884)

(58)

(11,364)

(7,903)

Divestiture of businesses, net of cash transferred

28

-

30

(1)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(2,570)

(437)

(13,539)

(11,719)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from new debt

1,978

6

9,415

8,391

Payments to settle debt

(120)

(1,114)

(7,261)

(3,679)

Short-term borrowings/(repayments) less than 90 days - net

2

0

3

(29)

Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings

(352)

(414)

(817)

(851)

Proceeds from issuance of shares

143

134

562

535

Noncontrolling interest transactions (3)

575

-

557

(15)

Financing - other (3)

(24)

(54)

(98)

(93)

Cash dividends paid

(1,596)

(1,569)

(4,762)

(4,681)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

607

(3,012)

(2,402)

(423)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

3

(59)

(209)

429

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,064

(426)

(4,359)

(2,561)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

7,217

12,026

13,640

14,160

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 9,282

$ 11,600

$ 9,282

$ 11,600

____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows presentation.

(2) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

(3) Prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the change in 2026 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in billions)

2026

2025

Yr/Yr

2026

2025

Yr/Yr

Net income as reported (GAAP)

$ 2.2

$ 1.7

$ 0.4

$ 5.6

$ 5.0

$ 0.6

Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

2.2

1.7

0.5

5.6

5.0

0.6

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.3

0.7

(0.4)

0.8

1.2

(0.4)

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

2.5

2.4

0.1

6.4

6.2

0.2

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

Acquisition-related charges (1)

0.7

0.6

0.1

2.1

1.7

0.3

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.2

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

3.3

3.0

0.3

8.7

8.0

0.7

Net interest expense

0.4

0.3

0.1

1.1

0.9

0.2

Depreciation/amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

2.1

2.1

0.0

Stock-based compensation

0.5

0.4

0.1

1.5

1.3

0.3

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

0.4

0.0

Corporate (gains) and charges (2)

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.2)

0.0

(0.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.9

$ 4.6

$ 0.3

$ 13.7

$ 12.7

$ 1.0

Revenue

$ 17.1

$ 16.3

5 %

$ 50.2

$ 47.8

5 %

GAAP net income margin

12.8 %

10.7 %

2.1pts

11.1 %

10.4 %

0.7pts

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.7 %

28.0 %

0.6pts

27.2 %

26.5 %

0.8pts

____________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

($ in millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,804

$ 5,335

$ 3,707

$ 192

Segment profit

$ 2,734

$ 653

$ 715

$ 108

Segment profit margin

35.0

%

12.2

%

19.3

%

56.1

%

Change YTY revenue

8.2

%

0.2

%

4.2

%

(3.9)

%

Change YTY revenue - constant currency

8.7

%

1.8

%

4.9

%

(3.3)

%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,209

$ 5,324

$ 3,559

$ 200

Segment profit

$ 2,374

$ 686

$ 644

$ 123

Segment profit margin

32.9

%

12.9

%

18.1

%

61.6

%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

($ in millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 22,617

$ 15,934

$ 10,868

$ 598

Segment Profit

$ 7,335

$ 1,858

$ 2,074

$ 334

Segment Profit Margin

32.4

%

11.7

%

19.1

%

55.9

%

Change YTY Revenue

8.1

%

1.5

%

2.7

%

7.3

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

7.0

%

1.2

%

1.9

%

5.7

%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

($ in millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 20,932

$ 15,706

$ 10,586

$ 557

Segment Profit

$ 6,517

$ 1,807

$ 1,857

$ 371

Segment Profit Margin

31.1

%

11.5

%

17.5

%

66.5

%

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross profit

$ 9,714

$ 289

$ -

$ -

$ 10,004

Gross profit margin

56.8

%

1.7

pts

-

pts

-

pts

58.5

%

SG&A

$ 4,620

$ (428)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,193

Other (income) & expense

(109)

0

(91)

-

(200)

Total expense & other (income)

7,217

(418)

(91)

-

6,708

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

2,497

707

91

-

3,295

Pre-tax margin from continuing operations

14.6

%

4.1

pts

0.5

pts

-

pts

19.3

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$ 298

$ 166

$ 20

-

$ 483

Effective tax rate

11.9

%

2.5

pts

0.3

pts

-

pts

14.7

%

Income from continuing operations

$ 2,199

$ 542

$ 71

$ -

$ 2,812

Income margin from continuing operations

12.9

%

3.2

pts

0.4

pts

-

pts

16.4

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$ 2.31

$ 0.57

$ 0.07

$ -

$ 2.95

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross profit

$ 9,360

$ 231

$ -

$ -

$ 9,591

Gross profit margin

57.3

%

1.4

pts

-

pts

-

pts

58.7

%

SG&A

$ 4,748

$ (354)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,394

Other (income) & expense

(173)

(6)

(13)

-

(191)

Total expense & other (income)

6,931

(359)

(13)

-

6,559

Pre-tax income from continuing operations

2,430

590

13

-

3,033

Pre-tax margin from continuing operations

14.9

%

3.6

pts

0.1

pts

-

pts

18.6

%

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3)

$ 686

$ 136

$ 3

$ (309)

$ 516

Effective tax rate

28.2

%

(1.0)

pts

0.0

pts

(10.2)

pts

17.0

%

Income from continuing operations

$ 1,744

$ 454

$ 10

$ 309

$ 2,517

Income margin from continuing operations

10.7

%

2.8

pts

0.1

pts

1.9

pts

15.4

%

Diluted earnings per share: continuing

operations

$ 1.84

$ 0.48

$ 0.01

$ 0.33

$ 2.65

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction

costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as

financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to

the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 28,571

$ 813

$ -

$ -

$ 29,384

Gross Profit Margin

56.9

%

1.6

pts

-

pts

-

pts

58.6

%

SG&A

$ 14,691

$ (1,257)

$ -

$ -

$ 13,435

Other (Income) & Expense

(296)

1

(283)

-

(578)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

22,208

(1,256)

(283)

-

20,669

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

6,363

2,069

283

-

8,715

Pre-tax Margin from Continuing Operations

12.7

%

4.1

pts

0.6

pts

-

pts

17.4

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 782

$ 470

$ 43

$ (6)

$ 1,290

Effective Tax Rate

12.3

%

2.5

pts

0.1

pts

(0.1)

pts

14.8

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 5,581

$ 1,598

$ 240

$ 6

$ 7,425

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

11.1

%

3.2

pts

0.5

pts

0.0

pts

14.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 5.86

$ 1.68

$ 0.25

$ 0.01

$ 7.79

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Operating

(Non-

GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 27,369

$ 657

$ -

$ -

$ 28,025

Gross Profit Margin

57.2

%

1.4

pts

-

pts

-

pts

58.6

%

SG&A

$ 14,661

$ (1,055)

$ -

$ -

$ 13,606

Other (Income) & Expense

(376)

(7)

(61)

-

(444)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

21,184

(1,066)

(61)

-

20,058

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

6,185

1,723

61

-

7,968

Pre-tax Margin from Continuing Operations

12.9

%

3.6

pts

0.1

pts

-

pts

16.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 1,193

$ 396

$ 0

$ (307)

$ 1,282

Effective Tax Rate

19.3

%

0.8

pts

(0.2)

pts

(3.9)

pts

16.1

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 4,992

$ 1,326

$ 61

$ 307

$ 6,686

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

10.4

%

2.8

pts

0.1

pts

0.6

pts

14.0

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 5.27

$ 1.40

$ 0.06

$ 0.32

$ 7.06

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction

costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as

financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to

the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

($ in millions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities per GAAP

$ 4,025

$ 3,081

$ 11,791

$ 9,153

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

541

298

2,805

905

Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables

3,484

2,783

8,986

8,248

Capital expenditures, net

(457)

(410)

(1,200)

(1,067)

Free cash flow

$ 3,027

$ 2,373

$ 7,787

$ 7,181

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

($ in billions)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 4.0

$ 3.1

$ 11.8

$ 9.2

Add:

Net interest expense

0.4

0.3

1.1

0.9

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.3

0.7

0.8

1.2

Less change in:

Financing receivables

0.5

0.3

2.8

0.9

Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, assets sales and other (1)

0.0

0.0

(0.1)

0.0

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1,2)

(0.7)

(0.8)

(2.6)

(2.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4.9

$ 4.6

$ 13.7

$ 12.7

Revenue

$ 17.1

$ 16.3

$ 50.2

$ 47.8

Net cash provided by operating activities margin

23.5 %

18.9 %

23.5 %

19.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.7 %

28.0 %

27.2 %

26.5 %

____________________

(1) Reclassified to align with the presentation of similar line items in the Statement of Cash Flows.

(2) Mainly consists of Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures in the Statement of Cash Flows chart,

workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts, and corporate (gains) and charges, less the change in Financing receivables.

SOURCE IBM

© 2026 PR Newswire
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