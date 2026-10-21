IBM Releases Third-quarter Results

Exceeded expectations with accelerated revenue growth led by Software and Infrastructure; Raises outlook for full-year free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2026 earnings results.

"Disciplined execution throughout the quarter drove accelerated revenue growth and strong free cash flow. Our clients are now deploying Super Intelligence in ways that transform entire operating models, instead of simply addressing narrow or novel problems. IBM's technology and expertise are helping organizations drive growth and serve customers with greater speed, precision and efficiency than ever before," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "For the full year, we continue to expect constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent, and we now expect free cash flow to increase by more than $1 billion year-over-year."

Third-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $17.1 billion, up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Revenue of $17.1 billion, up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency - Software revenue up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency - Consulting revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure revenue up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency Profit

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.8 percent, down 50 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 58.5 percent, down 20 basis points

- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.6 percent, down 30 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 19.3 percent, up 70 basis points

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.8 percent, down 50 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 58.5 percent, down 20 basis points - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.6 percent, down 30 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 19.3 percent, up 70 basis points Cash Flow

- Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $11.8 billion; free cash flow of $7.8 billion

THIRD-QUARTER 2026 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Revenue Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Pre-tax Income Pre-tax Income Margin Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 17.1 B $9.7B 56.8 % $2.5B 14.6 % $2.2B $ 2.31 Year/Year 5 % (1) 4 % (0.5) Pts 3 % (0.3) Pts 26 % 26 % Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 10.0 B 58.5 % $3.3B 19.3 % $2.8B $ 2.95 Year/Year 4 % (0.2) Pts 9 % 0.7 Pts 12 % 11 % (1) 6% at constant currency.

"Demand across our portfolio combined with strong operational execution led to accelerated growth and solid operating pre-tax margin expansion in the quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Just as we are helping clients extract value from their operations with Super Intelligence, we are driving tangible returns through our productivity initiatives inside IBM. This approach fuels profit and free cash flow growth and enables us to continue to invest in our business while returning value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Software - revenues of $7.8 billion, up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

- Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 11 percent

- Automation down 3 percent

- Data up 19 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 9 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency





revenues of $7.8 billion, up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency - Hybrid Cloud (Red Hat) up 11 percent - Automation down 3 percent - Data up 19 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency - Transaction Processing up 9 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency Consulting - revenues of $5.3 billion, flat, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Strategy and Technology up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

- Intelligent Operations down 2 percent, flat at constant currency





revenues of $5.3 billion, flat, up 2 percent at constant currency - Strategy and Technology up 2 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency - Intelligent Operations down 2 percent, flat at constant currency Infrastructure - revenues of $3.7 billion, up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency

-- IBM Z down 20 percent, down 19 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure up 31 percent, up 32 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency





revenues of $3.7 billion, up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency - Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency -- IBM Z down 20 percent, down 19 percent at constant currency -- Distributed Infrastructure up 31 percent, up 32 percent at constant currency - Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, down 2 percent at constant currency Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $3.0 billion, up $0.7 billion year to year. The company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $11.8 billion, up $2.6 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $7.8 billion, up $0.6 billion year to year.

IBM ended the third quarter with $11.1 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, down $3.4 billion from year-end 2025. The company invested $11.4 billion in acquisitions this year. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.7 billion, totaled $63.8 billion, up $2.6 billion year to date.

Full-Year 2026 Expectations

Revenue: The company continues to expect full-year constant currency revenue growth in the range of four-to-five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to growth for the year





Free cash flow: The company now expects full-year free cash flow to increase by more than $1 billion year-over-year

Dividend Declaration

The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.69 per common share, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2026. With payment of the December 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and divestitures, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption or retention of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product and service quality issues; the development and use of AI, including the company's increased AI solutions and use of AI technologies; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data protection considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and other environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;

adjusted EBITDA;

adjusted EBITDA margin.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q26. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847

[email protected]

Erin McElwee, 347-920-6825

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 7,804 $ 7,209 $ 22,617 $ 20,932 Consulting 5,335 5,324 15,934 15,706 Infrastructure 3,707 3,559 10,868 10,586 Financing 192 200 598 557 Other 66 38 165 68 TOTAL REVENUE 17,103 16,331 50,182 47,849 GROSS PROFIT 9,714 9,360 28,571 27,369 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 82.5 % 83.1 % 82.6 % 83.5 % Consulting 27.4 % 29.3 % 27.9 % 28.0 % Infrastructure 56.7 % 57.2 % 57.4 % 57.7 % Financing 40.7 % 45.6 % 42.2 % 45.7 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 56.8 % 57.3 % 56.9 % 57.2 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME SG&A 4,620 4,748 14,691 14,661 R&D 2,378 2,082 6,863 6,129 Intellectual property and custom development income (164) (219) (501) (687) Other (income) and expense (109) (173) (296) (376) Interest expense 491 492 1,451 1,457 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 7,217 6,931 22,208 21,184 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,497 2,430 6,363 6,185 Pre-tax income margin 14.6 % 14.9 % 12.7 % 12.9 % Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 298 686 782 1,193 Effective tax rate 11.9 % 28.2 % 12.3 % 19.3 % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 2,199 $ 1,744 $ 5,581 $ 4,992 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (10) 0 (10) 1 NET INCOME $ 2,190 $ 1,744 $ 5,571 $ 4,993 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming dilution Continuing operations $ 2.31 $ 1.84 $ 5.86 $ 5.27 Discontinued operations $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 2.30 $ 1.84 $ 5.85 $ 5.27 Basic Continuing operations $ 2.33 $ 1.87 $ 5.93 $ 5.36 Discontinued operations $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ 0.00 TOTAL $ 2.32 $ 1.87 $ 5.92 $ 5.36 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming dilution 953.5 948.9 953.0 947.4 Basic 944.4 933.9 941.4 930.9

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) ($ in millions) At September 30,

2026 At December 31,

2025 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,233 $ 13,587 Restricted cash 48 54 Marketable securities 1,825 830 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 5,794 8,112 Short-term financing receivables Held for investment, net 5,638 7,344 Held for sale 774 1,131 Other accounts receivable, net 1,673 1,052 Inventories 1,945 1,220 Deferred costs 1,177 1,084 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,083 2,530 Total current assets 31,192 36,944 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,043 5,899 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,114 3,129 Long-term financing receivables, net 6,844 7,708 Prepaid pension assets 7,715 7,544 Deferred costs 808 825 Deferred taxes 8,827 8,610 Goodwill 74,916 67,717 Intangibles, net 13,603 11,391 Investments and sundry assets 1,950 2,112 Total assets $ 155,011 $ 151,880 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,867 $ 2,347 Short-term debt 7,013 6,424 Accounts payable 4,491 4,756 Compensation and benefits 3,668 4,114 Deferred income 15,164 16,101 Operating lease liabilities 749 800 Other liabilities 3,534 4,116 Total current liabilities 36,485 38,658 Long-term debt 56,804 54,836 Retirement-related obligations 8,452 9,018 Deferred income 4,318 4,271 Operating lease liabilities 2,574 2,547 Other liabilities 10,172 9,810 Total liabilities 118,805 119,139 EQUITY: IBM stockholders' equity: Common stock 65,137 63,318 Retained earnings 156,576 155,648 Treasury stock - at cost (171,191) (170,605) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (14,985) (15,713) Total IBM stockholders' equity 35,537 32,648 Noncontrolling interests 669 93 Total equity 36,206 32,740 Total liabilities and equity $ 155,011 $ 151,880

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions) 2026 2025 (1) 2026 2025 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,190 $ 1,744 $ 5,571 $ 4,993 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation (2) 550 583 1,638 1,698 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets 828 699 2,363 2,027 Stock-based compensation 535 444 1,539 1,285 Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, asset sales and other (47) (6) (124) (46) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures (31) (383) 804 (804) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,025 3,081 11,791 9,153 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (332) (255) (793) (709) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment/other 29 7 60 118 Investment in software (154) (162) (467) (476) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,898) (1,169) (4,769) (8,910) Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities and other investments 640 1,199 3,763 6,162 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (884) (58) (11,364) (7,903) Divestiture of businesses, net of cash transferred 28 - 30 (1) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (2,570) (437) (13,539) (11,719) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from new debt 1,978 6 9,415 8,391 Payments to settle debt (120) (1,114) (7,261) (3,679) Short-term borrowings/(repayments) less than 90 days - net 2 0 3 (29) Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings (352) (414) (817) (851) Proceeds from issuance of shares 143 134 562 535 Noncontrolling interest transactions (3) 575 - 557 (15) Financing - other (3) (24) (54) (98) (93) Cash dividends paid (1,596) (1,569) (4,762) (4,681) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 607 (3,012) (2,402) (423) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 (59) (209) 429 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,064 (426) (4,359) (2,561) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 7,217 12,026 13,640 14,160 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 9,282 $ 11,600 $ 9,282 $ 11,600 ____________________ (1) Reclassified to align with the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows presentation. (2) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization. (3) Prior-year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the change in 2026 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in billions) 2026 2025 Yr/Yr 2026 2025 Yr/Yr Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 2.2 $ 1.7 $ 0.4 $ 5.6 $ 5.0 $ 0.6 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Income from continuing operations 2.2 1.7 0.5 5.6 5.0 0.6 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops. 0.3 0.7 (0.4) 0.8 1.2 (0.4) Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP) 2.5 2.4 0.1 6.4 6.2 0.2 Non-operating adjustments (before tax) Acquisition-related charges (1) 0.7 0.6 0.1 2.1 1.7 0.3 Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.2 Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops. 3.3 3.0 0.3 8.7 8.0 0.7 Net interest expense 0.4 0.3 0.1 1.1 0.9 0.2 Depreciation/amortization of non-acquired intangible assets 0.7 0.7 0.0 2.1 2.1 0.0 Stock-based compensation 0.5 0.4 0.1 1.5 1.3 0.3 Workforce rebalancing charges 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 Corporate (gains) and charges (2) 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 (0.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.9 $ 4.6 $ 0.3 $ 13.7 $ 12.7 $ 1.0 Revenue $ 17.1 $ 16.3 5 % $ 50.2 $ 47.8 5 % GAAP net income margin 12.8 % 10.7 % 2.1pts 11.1 % 10.4 % 0.7pts Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7 % 28.0 % 0.6pts 27.2 % 26.5 % 0.8pts ____________________ (1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 ($ in millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,804 $ 5,335 $ 3,707 $ 192 Segment profit $ 2,734 $ 653 $ 715 $ 108 Segment profit margin 35.0 % 12.2 % 19.3 % 56.1 % Change YTY revenue 8.2 % 0.2 % 4.2 % (3.9) % Change YTY revenue - constant currency 8.7 % 1.8 % 4.9 % (3.3) % Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 7,209 $ 5,324 $ 3,559 $ 200 Segment profit $ 2,374 $ 686 $ 644 $ 123 Segment profit margin 32.9 % 12.9 % 18.1 % 61.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 ($ in millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 22,617 $ 15,934 $ 10,868 $ 598 Segment Profit $ 7,335 $ 1,858 $ 2,074 $ 334 Segment Profit Margin 32.4 % 11.7 % 19.1 % 55.9 % Change YTY Revenue 8.1 % 1.5 % 2.7 % 7.3 % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 7.0 % 1.2 % 1.9 % 5.7 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 20,932 $ 15,706 $ 10,586 $ 557 Segment Profit $ 6,517 $ 1,807 $ 1,857 $ 371 Segment Profit Margin 31.1 % 11.5 % 17.5 % 66.5 %

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross profit $ 9,714 $ 289 $ - $ - $ 10,004 Gross profit margin 56.8 % 1.7 pts - pts - pts 58.5 % SG&A $ 4,620 $ (428) $ - $ - $ 4,193 Other (income) & expense (109) 0 (91) - (200) Total expense & other (income) 7,217 (418) (91) - 6,708 Pre-tax income from continuing operations 2,497 707 91 - 3,295 Pre-tax margin from continuing operations 14.6 % 4.1 pts 0.5 pts - pts 19.3 % Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3) $ 298 $ 166 $ 20 - $ 483 Effective tax rate 11.9 % 2.5 pts 0.3 pts - pts 14.7 % Income from continuing operations $ 2,199 $ 542 $ 71 $ - $ 2,812 Income margin from continuing operations 12.9 % 3.2 pts 0.4 pts - pts 16.4 % Diluted earnings per share: continuing operations $ 2.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.07 $ - $ 2.95 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross profit $ 9,360 $ 231 $ - $ - $ 9,591 Gross profit margin 57.3 % 1.4 pts - pts - pts 58.7 % SG&A $ 4,748 $ (354) $ - $ - $ 4,394 Other (income) & expense (173) (6) (13) - (191) Total expense & other (income) 6,931 (359) (13) - 6,559 Pre-tax income from continuing operations 2,430 590 13 - 3,033 Pre-tax margin from continuing operations 14.9 % 3.6 pts 0.1 pts - pts 18.6 % Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (3) $ 686 $ 136 $ 3 $ (309) $ 516 Effective tax rate 28.2 % (1.0) pts 0.0 pts (10.2) pts 17.0 % Income from continuing operations $ 1,744 $ 454 $ 10 $ 309 $ 2,517 Income margin from continuing operations 10.7 % 2.8 pts 0.1 pts 1.9 pts 15.4 % Diluted earnings per share: continuing operations $ 1.84 $ 0.48 $ 0.01 $ 0.33 $ 2.65 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; $ in millions except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross Profit $ 28,571 $ 813 $ - $ - $ 29,384 Gross Profit Margin 56.9 % 1.6 pts - pts - pts 58.6 % SG&A $ 14,691 $ (1,257) $ - $ - $ 13,435 Other (Income) & Expense (296) 1 (283) - (578) Total Expense & Other (Income) 22,208 (1,256) (283) - 20,669 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,363 2,069 283 - 8,715 Pre-tax Margin from Continuing Operations 12.7 % 4.1 pts 0.6 pts - pts 17.4 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 782 $ 470 $ 43 $ (6) $ 1,290 Effective Tax Rate 12.3 % 2.5 pts 0.1 pts (0.1) pts 14.8 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 5,581 $ 1,598 $ 240 $ 6 $ 7,425 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.1 % 3.2 pts 0.5 pts 0.0 pts 14.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 5.86 $ 1.68 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 7.79 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non- GAAP) Gross Profit $ 27,369 $ 657 $ - $ - $ 28,025 Gross Profit Margin 57.2 % 1.4 pts - pts - pts 58.6 % SG&A $ 14,661 $ (1,055) $ - $ - $ 13,606 Other (Income) & Expense (376) (7) (61) - (444) Total Expense & Other (Income) 21,184 (1,066) (61) - 20,058 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,185 1,723 61 - 7,968 Pre-tax Margin from Continuing Operations 12.9 % 3.6 pts 0.1 pts - pts 16.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 1,193 $ 396 $ 0 $ (307) $ 1,282 Effective Tax Rate 19.3 % 0.8 pts (0.2) pts (3.9) pts 16.1 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 4,992 $ 1,326 $ 61 $ 307 $ 6,686 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.4 % 2.8 pts 0.1 pts 0.6 pts 14.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 5.27 $ 1.40 $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ 7.06 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration, and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. (3) The tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities per GAAP $ 4,025 $ 3,081 $ 11,791 $ 9,153 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 541 298 2,805 905 Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables 3,484 2,783 8,986 8,248 Capital expenditures, net (457) (410) (1,200) (1,067) Free cash flow $ 3,027 $ 2,373 $ 7,787 $ 7,181

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in billions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4.0 $ 3.1 $ 11.8 $ 9.2 Add: Net interest expense 0.4 0.3 1.1 0.9 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations 0.3 0.7 0.8 1.2 Less change in: Financing receivables 0.5 0.3 2.8 0.9 Net (gain)/loss on divestitures, assets sales and other (1) 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1,2) (0.7) (0.8) (2.6) (2.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.9 $ 4.6 $ 13.7 $ 12.7 Revenue $ 17.1 $ 16.3 $ 50.2 $ 47.8 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 23.5 % 18.9 % 23.5 % 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.7 % 28.0 % 27.2 % 26.5 % ____________________ (1) Reclassified to align with the presentation of similar line items in the Statement of Cash Flows. (2) Mainly consists of Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions/divestitures in the Statement of Cash Flows chart, workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts, and corporate (gains) and charges, less the change in Financing receivables.

SOURCE IBM