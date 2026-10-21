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WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 08:03
45,400 Euro
+0,38 % +0,170
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00045,40008:03
45,00045,40008:04
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bank of America Corporation: Bank of America Declares Fourth Quarter 2026 Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.32 per share, payable on December 24, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2026.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2027 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2027.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors may contact
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]

Reporters may contact
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.