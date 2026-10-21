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WKN: 887667 | ISIN: US8603721015 | Ticker-Symbol: SIU
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:02
44,800 Euro
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46,40047,00008:03
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 22:20 Uhr
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Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

  • Total revenues of $900.7 million (GAAP and adjusted basis) compared to $796.9 million ($791.3 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $30.3 million ($41.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $44.3 million ($46.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.98 ($1.33 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $1.55 ($1.64 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $30.3 million ($0.98 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2026, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $44.3 million ($1.55 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2025. On an adjusted basis, net income for the third quarter 2026 was $41.2 million ($1.33 per diluted share) compared to net income of $46.7 million ($1.64 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2025. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the third quarter 2026 was $45.6 million ($60.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $61.2 million ($64.5 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2025.

Third quarter 2025 results included $5.6 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily driven by $4.3 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment and a $1.2 million realized gain on a sale of real property in the corporate segment.

"This quarter, we faced increased industry headwinds that we anticipate will continue into next year," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on growing market share across our businesses while maintaining disciplined operational execution in this challenging market environment."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):


Quarter Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025







Total revenues

900.7

796.9


2,581.2

2,131.1

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

45.6

61.2


124.3

113.8

Income tax expense

(11.6)

(13.0)


(29.5)

(24.6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.6)

(3.9)


(10.2)

(10.0)

Net income attributable to Stewart

30.3

44.3


84.5

79.3

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

10.9

2.4


23.7

12.4

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

41.2

46.7


108.2

91.6

Pretax margin

5.1 %

7.7 %


4.8 %

5.3 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

6.7 %

8.1 %


6.1 %

6.2 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

0.98

1.55


2.74

2.79

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

1.33

1.64


3.50

3.23


*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended September 30,




2026

2025

% Change









Operating revenues

690.5

659.9

5 %



Investment income

13.7

14.8

(8 %)



Net realized and unrealized gains

-

4.2

(100 %)



Pretax income

47.5

62.0

(23 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

4.4

(1.2)

473 %



Adjusted pretax income*

51.9

60.8

(15 %)



Pretax margin

6.7 %

9.1 %




Adjusted pretax margin*

7.4 %

9.0 %





* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues increased $30.6 million (5 percent) in the third quarter 2026 compared to the third quarter 2025, primarily driven by growth in agency title revenues. Agency gross title revenues increased $24.6 million (7 percent), while direct title revenues increased $6.1 million (2 percent) primarily due to higher domestic commercial activity during the third quarter 2026. Net of agency retention, agency title revenues increased $5.0 million (8 percent), consistent with the increase in gross agency revenues.

Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $16.5 million (6 percent) in the third quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher title revenues, which resulted in increased salaries and employee benefits and higher title search and third-party service fees. As a percentage of title operating revenues, these expenses were approximately 44 percent, which is comparable to the third quarter 2025. Title loss expense increased $4.0 million (20 percent) compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher title revenues. The title loss ratio, as a percentage of title operating revenues, remained comparable to the prior year quarter.

Investment income decreased $1.1 million (8 percent) in the third quarter 2026, primarily due to lower interest income resulting from reduced eligible escrow balances compared to the prior year quarter. Net realized and unrealized gains in the third quarter 2025 were primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. In addition to net realized and unrealized gains, adjusted title pretax income included total non-GAAP expense adjustments of $4.4 million and $3.0 million, in the third quarters 2026 and 2025, respectively, primarily related to acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, third-party acquisition consulting fees and severance expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended September 30,


2026

2025

% Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic

179.8

176.8

2 %


International

32.3

32.5

(1 %)



212.2

209.3

1 %


Commercial:





Domestic

86.4

79.1

9 %


International

7.3

11.3

(35 %)



93.7

90.4

4 %


Total direct title revenues

305.8

299.7

2 %






Domestic commercial revenues increased $7.3 million (9 percent) in the third quarter 2026, primarily due to higher commercial transaction activity. Domestic commercial closed orders improved 18 percent, while the average domestic commercial fee per file decreased 8 percent to $16,300 compared to $17,700 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced data center and energy transaction size and volume. Domestic non-commercial revenues increased $3.0 million (2 percent) in the third quarter 2026. Average domestic residential fee per file in the third quarter 2026 was $3,200, which was comparable to the prior year quarter. Total international revenues decreased $4.2 million (10 percent) in the third quarter 2026, primarily due to a large commercial transaction that closed in the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions (RES) segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended September 30,



2026

2025

% Change







Total revenues

196.5

116.6

68 %


Pretax income

10.3

7.3

41 %


Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

10.3

5.9

75 %


Adjusted pretax income*

20.6

13.2

56 %


Pretax margin

5.2 %

6.2 %



Adjusted pretax margin*

10.5 %

11.3 %




* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment revenues increased $79.9 million (68 percent) in the third quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the recent MCS acquisition and higher revenues from credit information and valuation services. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $72.7 million (71 percent), primarily due to higher costs of services associated with increased revenues and increased employee count from acquisitions. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income in both third quarters 2026 and 2025 were primarily related to acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. Additionally, third quarter 2026 adjustments included MCS integration costs.

Corporate Segment
Expenses attributable to corporate operations for the third quarter 2026 increased to $12.2 million compared to $9.5 million in the third quarter 2025, primarily due to higher interest expense on increased debt balances.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs increased $19.7 million (9 percent) in the third quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses resulting from a 12 percent higher average employee count. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs improved to 26.0 percent in the third quarter 2026, compared to 27.2 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher operating revenues.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $69.6 million (38 percent) in the third quarter 2026 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased real estate solutions service expenses and higher title search and third-party services fees associated with higher operating revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses increased to 28.7 percent compared to 23.8 percent in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher costs of services from real estate solutions.

Other
Net cash provided by operations was $46.6 million in the third quarter 2026, compared to $92.6 million in the third quarter 2025, primarily due to lower net income and the timing of payments related to operating liabilities during the quarter.

Third Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2026. To participate, dial 833-419-0865 (USA) or 785-838-9333 (International) - access code STCQ326. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2026 until midnight on October 29, 2026 by dialing (800) 839-5241 (USA) or (402) 220-2698 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and our expectations regarding challenging industry conditions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)






Quarter Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025

Revenues:






Title revenues:






Direct title

305,770

299,690


882,537

822,631

Agency title

384,739

360,186


1,094,781

928,989

Real estate solutions

196,446

116,607


555,164

326,334

Total operating revenues

886,955

776,483


2,532,482

2,077,954

Investment income

13,700

14,819


42,390

43,733

Net realized and unrealized gains

24

5,614


6,352

9,394


900,679

796,916


2,581,224

2,131,081

Expenses:






Amounts retained by agencies

319,050

299,523


910,082

773,012

Employee costs

230,921

211,221


693,080

605,240

Other operating expenses

254,729

185,165


713,297

519,605

Title losses and related claims

23,514

19,546


64,022

58,701

Depreciation and amortization

19,290

15,391


53,778

45,863

Interest

7,618

4,898


22,685

14,812


855,122

735,744


2,456,944

2,017,233

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

45,557

61,172


124,280

113,848

Income tax expense

(11,630)

(12,975)


(29,533)

(24,600)

Net income

33,927

48,197


94,747

89,248

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,606

3,938


10,245

9,990

Net income attributable to Stewart

30,321

44,259


84,502

79,258







Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

0.98

1.55


2.74

2.79

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,976

28,491


30,875

28,386







Selected financial information:






Net cash provided by operations

46,610

92,645


102,619

116,146

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(11,339)

(1,922)


(17,984)

18,903

Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders
2026:

July

August

Sept

Total


Closed Orders
2026:

July

August

Sept

Total

Commercial

1,830

1,583

2,135

5,548


Commercial

1,788

1,586

1,928

5,302

Purchase

16,976

16,295

15,307

48,578


Purchase

12,324

11,112

10,893

34,329

Refinancing

6,347

5,995

5,879

18,221


Refinancing

3,913

3,702

3,824

11,439

Other

3,764

3,534

6,362

13,660


Other

1,985

4,603

4,106

10,694

Total

28,917

27,407

29,683

86,007


Total

20,010

21,003

20,751

61,764












Opened Orders
2025:

July

August

Sept

Total


Closed Orders
2025:

July

August

Sept

Total

Commercial

1,391

1,565

1,564

4,520


Commercial

1,443

1,514

1,521

4,478

Purchase

18,255

16,378

16,028

50,661


Purchase

12,601

12,016

11,592

36,209

Refinancing

6,620

6,961

8,818

22,399


Refinancing

4,113

4,096

4,569

12,778

Other

2,971

4,277

2,575

9,823


Other

2,060

1,834

1,953

5,847

Total

29,237

29,181

28,985

87,403


Total

20,217

19,460

19,635

59,312














STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)





September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

152,313

321,775

Short-term investments

53,661

47,899

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

596,168

606,170

Receivables - premiums from agencies

38,731

38,286

Receivables - other

202,639

159,583

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(8,889)

(7,805)

Property and equipment, net

104,711

85,330

Operating lease assets, net

117,608

106,034

Title plants

84,108

81,670

Goodwill

1,418,014

1,271,958

Intangible assets, net of amortization

291,377

325,135

Deferred tax assets

8,139

7,656

Other assets

238,261

209,114


3,296,841

3,252,805

Liabilities:



Notes payable

654,911

646,606

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

236,784

255,852

Operating lease liabilities

133,420

122,153

Estimated title losses

521,498

524,473

Deferred tax liabilities

66,951

53,323


1,613,564

1,602,407

Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

535,941

520,243

Retained earnings

1,180,234

1,145,415

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,892)

(21,908)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,673,617

1,641,084

Noncontrolling interests

9,660

9,314

Total stockholders' equity

1,683,277

1,650,398


3,296,841

3,252,805




Number of shares outstanding (000)

30,526

30,223

Book value per share

54.82

54.30

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)





Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

690,509

196,446

-

886,955


659,876

116,607

-

776,483

Investment income

13,664

36

-

13,700


14,787

32

-

14,819

Net realized and unrealized gains

24

-

-

24


4,236

-

1,378

5,614


704,197

196,482

-

900,679


678,899

116,639

1,378

796,916

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

319,050

-

-

319,050


299,523

-

-

299,523

Employee costs

203,066

25,109

2,746

230,921


191,598

16,094

3,529

211,221

Other operating expenses

102,516

150,202

2,011

254,729


97,482

86,479

1,204

185,165

Title losses and related claims

23,514

-

-

23,514


19,546

-

-

19,546

Depreciation and amortization

8,145

10,855

290

19,290


8,356

6,777

258

15,391

Interest

455

3

7,160

7,618


419

-

4,479

4,898


656,746

186,169

12,207

855,122


616,924

109,350

9,470

735,744

Income (loss) before taxes

47,451

10,313

(12,207)

45,557


61,975

7,289

(8,092)

61,172

Nine Months Ended:

September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025



Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Revenues:











Operating revenues

1,977,318

555,164

-

2,532,482


1,751,620

326,334

-

2,077,954

Investment income

42,280

110

-

42,390


43,643

90

-

43,733

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

6,552

-

(200)

6,352


8,059

-

1,335

9,394


2,026,150

555,274

(200)

2,581,224


1,803,322

326,424

1,335

2,131,081

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

910,082

-

-

910,082


773,012

-

-

773,012

Employee costs

610,760

72,852

9,468

693,080


549,634

45,266

10,340

605,240

Other operating expenses

294,102

414,405

4,790

713,297


272,241

243,494

3,870

519,605

Title losses and related claims

64,022

-

-

64,022


58,701

-

-

58,701

Depreciation and amortization

24,828

28,160

790

53,778


25,413

19,574

876

45,863

Interest

1,367

11

21,307

22,685


1,265

2

13,545

14,812


1,905,161

515,428

36,355

2,456,944


1,680,266

308,336

28,631

2,017,233

Income (loss) before taxes

120,989

39,846

(36,555)

124,280


123,056

18,088

(27,296)

113,848















Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, acquisition and integration expenses (related to third-party acquisition consulting fees and integration of the recent MCS acquisition), and severance and office closure expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2026

2025

% Chg


2026

2025

% Chg











Total revenues

900.7

796.9

13 %


2,581.2

2,131.1

21 %


Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:









Net realized and unrealized gains

-

(5.6)



(6.4)

(9.4)



Adjusted total revenues

900.7

791.3

14 %


2,574.9

2,121.7

21 %

Net realized and unrealized gains:








Net unrealized gains on equity securities fair value changes

-

4.3



6.5

9.9


Net gains (losses) from fixed asset disposals

-

1.2



(0.2)

0.8


Net (losses) gains on sale of securities investments

-

(0.1)



0.4

(0.4)


Net losses from acquisition liability adjustments

-

-



-

(1.0)


Other items, net

-

0.2



(0.3)

0.1


Total

-

5.6

(100 %)


6.4

9.4

(32 %)











Pretax income

45.6

61.2

(26 %)


124.3

113.8

9 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:









Net realized and unrealized gains

-

(5.6)



(6.4)

(9.4)



Intangible asset amortization

11.4

8.5



30.7

25.2



Acquisition and integration expenses

2.4

-



6.1

-



Severance and office closure expenses

0.9

0.4



1.5

1.0



Adjusted pretax income

60.3

64.5

(7 %)


156.3

130.6

20 %


GAAP pretax margin

5.1 %

7.7 %



4.8 %

5.3 %



Adjusted pretax margin

6.7 %

8.1 %



6.1 %

6.2 %












Net income attributable to Stewart

30.3

44.3

(32 %)


84.5

79.3

7 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:









Net realized and unrealized gains

-

(5.6)



(6.4)

(9.4)



Intangible asset amortization

11.4

8.5



30.7

25.2



Acquisition and integration expenses

2.4

-



6.1

-



Severance and office closure expenses

0.9

0.4



1.5

1.0



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(3.8)

(0.9)



(8.3)

(4.3)



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

10.9

2.4



23.7

12.4



Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

41.2

46.7

(12 %)


108.2

91.6

18 %











Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

30,976

28,491



30,875

28,386



GAAP net income per share

0.98

1.55



2.74

2.79



Adjusted net income per share

1.33

1.64



3.50

3.23












Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026

2025

% Chg


2026

2025

% Chg

Title Segment:
















Revenues

704.2

678.9

4 %


2,026.2

1,803.3

12 %

Net realized and unrealized gains

-

(4.2)



(6.6)

(8.1)


Adjusted revenues

704.2

674.7

4 %


2,019.6

1,795.3

12 %

Pretax income

47.5

62.0

(23 %)


121.0

123.1

(2 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized gains

-

(4.2)



(6.6)

(8.1)


Intangible asset amortization

2.1

2.8



7.5

8.4


Acquisition expenses

1.5

-



1.5

-


Severance and office closure expenses

0.9

0.3



1.5

0.9


Adjusted pretax income

51.9

60.8

(15 %)


125.0

124.2

1 %

GAAP pretax margin

6.7 %

9.1 %



6.0 %

6.8 %


Adjusted pretax margin

7.4 %

9.0 %



6.2 %

6.9 %


















Real Estate Solutions Segment:
















Revenues

196.5

116.6

68 %


555.3

326.4

70 %

Pretax income

10.3

7.3

41 %


39.8

18.1

120 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:








Intangible asset amortization

9.3

5.8



23.2

16.8


MCS integration expenses

0.9

-



4.6

-


Severance expenses

-

0.1



0.1

0.1


Adjusted pretax income

20.6

13.2

56 %


67.7

35.0

93 %

GAAP pretax margin

5.2 %

6.2 %



7.2 %

5.5 %


Adjusted pretax margin

10.5 %

11.3 %



12.2 %

10.7 %


SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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