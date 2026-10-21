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WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: BF1
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 08:02
97,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,0099,5008:03
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 23:24 Uhr
37 Leser
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Bancfirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $67.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $62.7 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ending September 30, 2026 increased to $136.0 million from $125.6 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume and general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.85% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.79% for the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.9 million for the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposits and treasury income each increased when compared to third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense grew to $98.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $92.1 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.1 million.

At September 30, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.0 billion, an increase of $182.3 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $187.9 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.7 billion at September 30, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $29.3 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, down $282.5 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's stockholders' equity stood at $2.0 billion, an increase of $142.9 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.87% of total loans at September 30, 2026, up from 0.72% at year-end 2025. Nonaccrual loans totaled $75.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2026; one commercial loan was the primary driver of the nonaccrual loans balance. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at September 30, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $4.0 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter last year. Of the $4.0 million net charge-offs for the quarter, $1.8 million was related to purchased credit deteriorated loans. At acquisition, the Company identified these loans as credit deteriorated and recorded reserves for expected credit losses. These loans performed in line with expectations subsequent to acquisition.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Earnings for the quarter were strong, driven by growth in earning assets, a sustained margin, year-over-year growth in non-interest income combined with expenses in line with plan. Capital levels remain strong and the allowance for credit losses is ample - both at levels necessary to support the Company through future economic cycles. Asset quality metrics are stable and charge-offs remain in line with historical levels. While business development pipelines are encouraging, we expect higher interest rates and a higher-for-longer rate outlook to have a dampening effect on future economic activity. Our previously announced acquisition of Tulsa-based Spirit Bank is on schedule to close in October."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington, Texas and one location in Denton, Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2026


2026


2026


2025


2025



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 135,999


$ 133,536


$ 127,605


$ 127,667


$ 125,615

Provision for credit losses on loans


3,203


4,831


2,578


(1,975)


4,222

Provision for/(benefit from) off-balance
sheet credit exposures


(110)


48


(435)


234


216

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,874


6,078


6,057


5,933


5,850

Service charges on deposits


19,308


19,090


18,042


18,393


18,131

Securities transactions


103


725


904


964


492

Sales of loans


800


913


780


781


916

Insurance commissions


8,680


7,481


9,440


7,643


8,954

Cash management


10,933


10,922


10,566


10,120


10,338

Other


5,688


8,740


5,602


9,499


5,185

Total noninterest income


51,386


53,949


51,391


53,333


49,866












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


61,829


60,306


58,855


58,570


57,681

Occupancy expense, net


6,672


6,320


6,286


6,946


6,434

Depreciation


5,101


4,988


4,816


4,872


4,725

Amortization of intangible assets


975


974


975


836


862

Data processing services


3,043


2,990


3,448


3,041


2,901

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,420


4,567


3,605


12,044


2,778

Marketing and business promotion


2,311


2,077


2,641


3,121


2,126

Deposit insurance


1,775


1,642


1,847


1,692


1,736

Other


14,083


13,667


14,316


16,268


12,829

Total noninterest expense


98,209


97,531


96,789


107,390


92,072

Income before income taxes


86,083


85,075


80,064


75,351


78,971

Income tax expense


18,829


18,388


17,069


15,854


16,317

Net income


$ 67,254


$ 66,687


$ 62,995


$ 59,497


$ 62,654

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 2.00


$ 1.98


$ 1.88


$ 1.78


$ 1.88

Net income-diluted


1.97


1.96


1.85


1.75


1.85

Cash dividends declared


0.52


0.49


0.49


0.49


0.49

Common shares outstanding


33,619,174


33,598,745


33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,610,010


33,586,922


33,557,536


33,423,922


33,310,290

Diluted


34,086,332


34,057,507


34,027,895


33,906,434


33,864,129

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.76 %


1.77 %


1.71 %


1.60 %


1.76 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.42


13.84


13.59


13.02


14.18

Net interest margin


3.85


3.84


3.74


3.71


3.79

Efficiency ratio


52.41


52.02


54.07


59.33


52.47

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2026


2026


2026


2025


2025



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 15,021,230


$ 15,082,243


$ 15,116,541


$ 14,838,893


$ 14,198,140

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


4,010,740


4,164,678


4,430,751


4,177,406


3,849,736

Debt securities


1,100,934


1,113,240


886,519


924,948


1,015,941

Total loans


8,732,546


8,655,260


8,596,068


8,544,634


8,287,167

Allowance for credit losses


(107,048)


(107,810)


(105,330)


(104,299)


(99,511)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,049,891


4,162,306


4,105,840


3,897,613


3,816,389

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,400,606


5,442,757


5,605,932


5,610,882


5,393,791

Savings deposits


1,450,321


1,428,690


1,391,142


1,318,062


1,251,394

Time deposits


1,798,892


1,792,537


1,798,187


1,843,836


1,656,813

Total deposits


12,699,710


12,826,290


12,901,101


12,670,393


12,118,387

Stockholders' equity


1,997,061


1,957,097


1,901,912


1,854,125


1,782,801

Book value per common share


59.40


58.25


56.65


55.28


53.49

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


53.40


52.21


50.58


49.20


47.71

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


67.49 %


67.02 %


67.02 %


66.43 %


67.32 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.66


92.45


92.84


93.00


93.00

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


13.14


12.79


12.60


12.33


12.38

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 6,028


$ 7,077


$ 8,364


$ 8,115


$ 7,959

Nonaccrual loans (3)


75,620


81,420


62,178


61,130


57,266

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


60,299


61,703


53,649


49,134


53,233

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.87 %


0.94 %


0.72 %


0.72 %


0.69 %

Allowance to total loans


1.23


1.25


1.23


1.22


1.20

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


141.56


132.41


169.40


170.62


173.77

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.04


0.03


0.02


0.02


0.02












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,997,061


$ 1,957,097


$ 1,901,912


$ 1,854,125


$ 1,782,801

Less goodwill


183,388


183,388


183,388


182,739


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


18,433


19,408


20,382


21,357


10,548

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,795,240


$ 1,754,301


$ 1,698,142


$ 1,650,029


$ 1,589,990

Common shares outstanding


33,619,174


33,598,745


33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 53.40


$ 52.21


$ 50.58


$ 49.20


$ 47.71












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $4.1 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Nine months ended

September 30,



2026


2025

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 397,140


$ 362,820

Provision for credit losses on loans


10,612


6,922

(Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


(497)


489

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


18,009


17,184

Service charges on deposits


56,440


52,676

Securities transactions


1,732


(581)

Sales of loans


2,493


2,382

Insurance commissions


25,601


27,284

Cash management


32,421


30,962

Other


20,030


16,901

Total noninterest income


156,726


146,808






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


180,990


167,421

Occupancy expense, net


19,278


18,224

Depreciation


14,905


14,224

Amortization of intangible assets


2,924


2,610

Data processing services


9,481


8,778

Net expense from other real estate owned


10,592


8,377

Marketing and business promotion


7,029


6,912

Deposit insurance


5,264


5,136

Other


42,066


40,768

Total noninterest expense


292,529


272,450

Income before income taxes


251,222


229,767

Income tax expense


54,286


48,654

Net income


$ 196,936


$ 181,113

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 5.86


$ 5.44

Net income-diluted


5.78


5.36

Cash dividends declared


1.50


1.41

Common shares outstanding


33,619,174


33,329,247

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,585,015


33,266,315

Diluted


34,057,527


33,812,270

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.75 %


1.74 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.62


14.26

Net interest margin


3.81


3.75

Efficiency ratio


52.82


53.46


BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026



September 30, 2026





Interest


Average





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS








Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,667,984


$ 150,005


6.87

%


$ 8,610,147


$ 442,335


6.87

%

Securities - taxable

1,095,827


9,007


3.26



999,790


22,293


2.98


Securities - tax exempt

6,486


64


3.92



6,925


198


3.82


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,247,434


40,003


3.74



4,327,537


120,127


3.71


Total earning assets

14,017,731


199,079


5.63



13,944,399


584,953


5.61
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

208,416







217,024






Interest receivable and other assets

1,008,461







994,958






Allowance for credit losses

(106,823)







(105,469)






Total nonearning assets

1,110,054







1,106,513






Total assets

$ 15,127,785







$ 15,050,912




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,480,251


$ 35,611


2.58

%


$ 5,524,357


$ 105,531


2.55

%

Savings deposits

1,445,206


9,871


2.71



1,401,712


28,276


2.70


Time deposits

1,798,060


16,192


3.57



1,811,110


49,609


3.66


Short-term borrowings

6,007


29


1.94



11,600


273


3.15


Long-term borrowings

-


-


-



2,026


42


2.77


Subordinated debt

86,247


1,030


4.74



86,233


3,091


4.79


Other liabilities

16,769


201


4.76



16,747


533


4.26


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,832,540


62,934


2.83



8,853,785


187,355


2.83
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits

4,119,209







4,079,560






Interest payable and other liabilities

188,240







184,104






Equity

1,987,796







1,933,463






Total interest free funds

6,295,245







6,197,127






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 15,127,785







$ 15,050,912






Net interest income



$ 136,145







$ 397,598




Net interest spread





2.80

%






2.78

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.05

%






1.03

%

Net interest margin





3.85

%






3.81

%















SOURCE BancFirst Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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