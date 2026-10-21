Bancfirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $67.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $62.7 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ending September 30, 2026 increased to $136.0 million from $125.6 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume and general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.85% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.79% for the third quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.9 million for the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposits and treasury income each increased when compared to third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense grew to $98.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $92.1 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.1 million.

At September 30, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.0 billion, an increase of $182.3 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $187.9 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.7 billion at September 30, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $29.3 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, down $282.5 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's stockholders' equity stood at $2.0 billion, an increase of $142.9 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.87% of total loans at September 30, 2026, up from 0.72% at year-end 2025. Nonaccrual loans totaled $75.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2026; one commercial loan was the primary driver of the nonaccrual loans balance. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at September 30, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $4.0 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter last year. Of the $4.0 million net charge-offs for the quarter, $1.8 million was related to purchased credit deteriorated loans. At acquisition, the Company identified these loans as credit deteriorated and recorded reserves for expected credit losses. These loans performed in line with expectations subsequent to acquisition.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Earnings for the quarter were strong, driven by growth in earning assets, a sustained margin, year-over-year growth in non-interest income combined with expenses in line with plan. Capital levels remain strong and the allowance for credit losses is ample - both at levels necessary to support the Company through future economic cycles. Asset quality metrics are stable and charge-offs remain in line with historical levels. While business development pipelines are encouraging, we expect higher interest rates and a higher-for-longer rate outlook to have a dampening effect on future economic activity. Our previously announced acquisition of Tulsa-based Spirit Bank is on schedule to close in October."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington, Texas and one location in Denton, Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2026

2026

2026

2025

2025



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 135,999

$ 133,536

$ 127,605

$ 127,667

$ 125,615 Provision for credit losses on loans

3,203

4,831

2,578

(1,975)

4,222 Provision for/(benefit from) off-balance

sheet credit exposures

(110)

48

(435)

234

216 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,874

6,078

6,057

5,933

5,850 Service charges on deposits

19,308

19,090

18,042

18,393

18,131 Securities transactions

103

725

904

964

492 Sales of loans

800

913

780

781

916 Insurance commissions

8,680

7,481

9,440

7,643

8,954 Cash management

10,933

10,922

10,566

10,120

10,338 Other

5,688

8,740

5,602

9,499

5,185 Total noninterest income

51,386

53,949

51,391

53,333

49,866





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

61,829

60,306

58,855

58,570

57,681 Occupancy expense, net

6,672

6,320

6,286

6,946

6,434 Depreciation

5,101

4,988

4,816

4,872

4,725 Amortization of intangible assets

975

974

975

836

862 Data processing services

3,043

2,990

3,448

3,041

2,901 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,420

4,567

3,605

12,044

2,778 Marketing and business promotion

2,311

2,077

2,641

3,121

2,126 Deposit insurance

1,775

1,642

1,847

1,692

1,736 Other

14,083

13,667

14,316

16,268

12,829 Total noninterest expense

98,209

97,531

96,789

107,390

92,072 Income before income taxes

86,083

85,075

80,064

75,351

78,971 Income tax expense

18,829

18,388

17,069

15,854

16,317 Net income

$ 67,254

$ 66,687

$ 62,995

$ 59,497

$ 62,654 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 2.00

$ 1.98

$ 1.88

$ 1.78

$ 1.88 Net income-diluted

1.97

1.96

1.85

1.75

1.85 Cash dividends declared

0.52

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.49 Common shares outstanding

33,619,174

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,610,010

33,586,922

33,557,536

33,423,922

33,310,290 Diluted

34,086,332

34,057,507

34,027,895

33,906,434

33,864,129 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.77 %

1.71 %

1.60 %

1.76 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.42

13.84

13.59

13.02

14.18 Net interest margin

3.85

3.84

3.74

3.71

3.79 Efficiency ratio

52.41

52.02

54.07

59.33

52.47

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2026

2026

2026

2025

2025



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 15,021,230

$ 15,082,243

$ 15,116,541

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,010,740

4,164,678

4,430,751

4,177,406

3,849,736 Debt securities

1,100,934

1,113,240

886,519

924,948

1,015,941 Total loans

8,732,546

8,655,260

8,596,068

8,544,634

8,287,167 Allowance for credit losses

(107,048)

(107,810)

(105,330)

(104,299)

(99,511) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,049,891

4,162,306

4,105,840

3,897,613

3,816,389 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,400,606

5,442,757

5,605,932

5,610,882

5,393,791 Savings deposits

1,450,321

1,428,690

1,391,142

1,318,062

1,251,394 Time deposits

1,798,892

1,792,537

1,798,187

1,843,836

1,656,813 Total deposits

12,699,710

12,826,290

12,901,101

12,670,393

12,118,387 Stockholders' equity

1,997,061

1,957,097

1,901,912

1,854,125

1,782,801 Book value per common share

59.40

58.25

56.65

55.28

53.49 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

53.40

52.21

50.58

49.20

47.71 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

67.49 %

67.02 %

67.02 %

66.43 %

67.32 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.66

92.45

92.84

93.00

93.00 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

13.14

12.79

12.60

12.33

12.38 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 6,028

$ 7,077

$ 8,364

$ 8,115

$ 7,959 Nonaccrual loans (3)

75,620

81,420

62,178

61,130

57,266 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

60,299

61,703

53,649

49,134

53,233 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.87 %

0.94 %

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.69 % Allowance to total loans

1.23

1.25

1.23

1.22

1.20 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

141.56

132.41

169.40

170.62

173.77 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,997,061

$ 1,957,097

$ 1,901,912

$ 1,854,125

$ 1,782,801 Less goodwill

183,388

183,388

183,388

182,739

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

18,433

19,408

20,382

21,357

10,548 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,795,240

$ 1,754,301

$ 1,698,142

$ 1,650,029

$ 1,589,990 Common shares outstanding

33,619,174

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 53.40

$ 52.21

$ 50.58

$ 49.20

$ 47.71





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $4.1 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 397,140

$ 362,820 Provision for credit losses on loans

10,612

6,922 (Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

(497)

489 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

18,009

17,184 Service charges on deposits

56,440

52,676 Securities transactions

1,732

(581) Sales of loans

2,493

2,382 Insurance commissions

25,601

27,284 Cash management

32,421

30,962 Other

20,030

16,901 Total noninterest income

156,726

146,808









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

180,990

167,421 Occupancy expense, net

19,278

18,224 Depreciation

14,905

14,224 Amortization of intangible assets

2,924

2,610 Data processing services

9,481

8,778 Net expense from other real estate owned

10,592

8,377 Marketing and business promotion

7,029

6,912 Deposit insurance

5,264

5,136 Other

42,066

40,768 Total noninterest expense

292,529

272,450 Income before income taxes

251,222

229,767 Income tax expense

54,286

48,654 Net income

$ 196,936

$ 181,113 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 5.86

$ 5.44 Net income-diluted

5.78

5.36 Cash dividends declared

1.50

1.41 Common shares outstanding

33,619,174

33,329,247 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,585,015

33,266,315 Diluted

34,057,527

33,812,270 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.75 %

1.74 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.62

14.26 Net interest margin

3.81

3.75 Efficiency ratio

52.82

53.46



BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2026



September 30, 2026







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,667,984

$ 150,005

6.87 %

$ 8,610,147

$ 442,335

6.87 % Securities - taxable 1,095,827

9,007

3.26



999,790

22,293

2.98

Securities - tax exempt 6,486

64

3.92



6,925

198

3.82

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 4,247,434

40,003

3.74



4,327,537

120,127

3.71

Total earning assets 14,017,731

199,079

5.63



13,944,399

584,953

5.61





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 208,416











217,024









Interest receivable and other assets 1,008,461











994,958









Allowance for credit losses (106,823)











(105,469)









Total nonearning assets 1,110,054











1,106,513









Total assets $ 15,127,785











$ 15,050,912





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,480,251

$ 35,611

2.58 %

$ 5,524,357

$ 105,531

2.55 % Savings deposits 1,445,206

9,871

2.71



1,401,712

28,276

2.70

Time deposits 1,798,060

16,192

3.57



1,811,110

49,609

3.66

Short-term borrowings 6,007

29

1.94



11,600

273

3.15

Long-term borrowings -

-

-



2,026

42

2.77

Subordinated debt 86,247

1,030

4.74



86,233

3,091

4.79

Other liabilities 16,769

201

4.76



16,747

533

4.26

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,832,540

62,934

2.83



8,853,785

187,355

2.83





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 4,119,209











4,079,560









Interest payable and other liabilities 188,240











184,104









Equity 1,987,796











1,933,463









Total interest free funds 6,295,245











6,197,127









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,127,785











$ 15,050,912









Net interest income



$ 136,145











$ 397,598





Net interest spread







2.80 %









2.78 % Effect of interest free funds







1.05 %









1.03 % Net interest margin







3.85 %









3.81 %





























SOURCE BancFirst Corporation