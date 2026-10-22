FIBRA Prologis Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the third quarter 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER:

Net effective rents on rollover were 36.2 percent.

Period-end and average occupancy were 96.5 and 95.1 percent, respectively.

Customer retention was 66.0 percent.

Same store cash NOI was 1.7 percent.

Net earnings per CBFI was US$0.1095 for the quarter compared with US$0.0530 for the same period in 2025.

Funds from operations (FFO) per CBFI was US$0.0574 for the quarter compared with US$0.0561 for the same period in 2025.

OPERATING RESULTS

"In a market that is still adjusting, improving customer demand and lower construction starts are encouraging signs," said Jorge Girault, Chief Executive Officer of FIBRA Prologis. "Our above-market occupancy reflects the quality of our portfolio, and our lease mark-to-market provides meaningful embedded upside as conditions improve. We remain focused on disciplined execution, staying close to our customers and using the strength of the Prologis platform to capture opportunities and deliver long-term value for our certificate holders."

Operating Portfolio 3Q26 3Q25 Period End Occupancy 96.5 % 98.0 % Average Occupancy 95.1 % 97.9 % Leases Commenced 2.9 MSF 4.1 MSF Customer Retention 66.0 % 81.7 % Net Effective Rent Change 36.2 % 47.2 % Same Store Cash NOI 1.7 % 14.8 % Same Store Net Effective NOI 2.6 % 15.2 %

FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2026, FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 24.2 percent and liquidity was approximately US$ 1.2 billion, which included US$1,000 million of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and US$167 million of unrestricted cash.

GUIDANCE UPDATE FOR 2026

(US$ in million, except per CBFI amounts) FX = Ps$18.5 per US$1.00 Low High Notes FFO per CBFI US$0.2400 US$0.2500 Excludes the impact of incentive fee. Full Year 2026 Distributions per CBFI US$0.1700 US$0.1700

Year End Occupancy 96.5 % 97.5 %

Same Store Cash NOI 7.0 % 8.0 % Based in U.S. dollars. Annual Capital Expenditures as % of NOI 10.0 % 12.0 %

Asset Management and Professional Fees US$65 US$70

Building Acquisitions US$100 US$100



WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FIBRA Prologis will host a live webcast/conference call to discuss quarterly results, current market conditions and future outlook.

Call details:

Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 9 a.m. Mexico Time.

Access the live webcast at www.fibraprologis.com, in the Investor Relations section, by clicking Events.

Dial in: +1 833 461 5787 and enter Passcode 370678467.

A telephonic replay will be available October 22 - October 29 at +1 833 309 1852 from the U. S. and Canada using conference code 370678467. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website under "News & Events".

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2026, the company's portfolio comprised 515 Investment Properties, totaling 87.3 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 352 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 66.6 million square feet (6.2 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 163 buildings with 20.7 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis