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WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 19:07
181,18 Euro
+0,28 % +0,50
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKDAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,26181,0607:11
178,64180,0607:12
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 05:03 Uhr
78 Leser
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Workday, Inc.: Workday Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced that it has priced its underwritten, registered public offering of $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% senior notes due 2029, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior notes due 2031, $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.300% senior notes due 2033, and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2036. The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Workday intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem, repay, repurchase, or otherwise retire the $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% notes due April 1, 2027 at or before their maturity and to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

This offering is being made under an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed by Workday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents Workday has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Workday and this offering. These documents may be obtained for free by searching the SEC online database (EDGAR) on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and, when available, the final prospectus supplement for the offering, may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected] ; BofA Securities, Inc., 201 North Tryon Street NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Toll-free: 1-800-294-1322, Email: [email protected] ; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (or by email at [email protected] or telephone at 1-888-603-5847); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: +1-800-645-375, Email: [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise - HR, finance, and IT - where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated terms of the offering, the anticipated closing of the offering, and the expected use of the net proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," "plan," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Workday, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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