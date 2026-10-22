Collaboration combines Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform and virtual twins, and Vertiv infrastructure expertise to validate NVIDIA DSX AI factories before construction begins

Integrated system validation helps reduce field complexity and accelerate the path from design kickoff to productive AI capacity

Collaboration expands from the Vertiv SmartRun configurable virtual twin to broader AI factory infrastructure solutions, including Vertiv OneCore

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) today announced a collaboration to enable AI factory infrastructure to be configured, simulated and validated before construction begins. By combining Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform with Vertiv's critical digital infrastructure expertise, the companies aim to reduce field complexity and accelerate the path from design kickoff to productive AI capacity for NVIDIA DSX AI factories.

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Vertiv AI factory equipment data rendered in a virtual twin using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Images Dassault Systèmes and Vertiv.

The collaboration builds on the Vertiv SmartRun configurable virtual twin and extends the model-based approach to broader Vertiv AI factory infrastructure solutions, including Vertiv OneCore. Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides the systems engineering, simulation and virtual twin capabilities to configure and validate Vertiv's pre-engineered SimReady power and cooling reference designs for AI factories based on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint.

AI factories are highly coupled systems in which power, cooling, network, controls and compute must be engineered together, as changes in one domain can have significant downstream effects in others. This requires engineers to understand and validate how a complete infrastructure system will perform, before it is built and deployed.

Vertiv OneCore is a hybrid-built data center solution that integrates critical power, thermal management and supporting infrastructure. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform's model-based systems engineering, simulation and virtual twin capabilities can represent Vertiv infrastructure as an integrated digital system, providing traceability and visibility into the impacts of design changes.

Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Vertiv SimReady power and cooling assets become configurable system models that serve as the starting point for customer-specific AI factory configurations based on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint. Rather than creating a fixed design, the model-based approach enables engineers to evaluate configurations, propagate design changes across disciplines, perform system-level and multiphysics validation, and generate engineering deliverables from a common environment.

This approach advances engineering toward configurable, continuously co-designed and validated AI factory infrastructure that preserves design intent from early configuration through construction, commissioning and future technology upgrades.

Targeted customer outcomes include accelerating the path from requirements to a configured and validated AI factory solution by up to 10x and cutting the defined infrastructure deployment period by up to 50%. Under the assumptions in Vertiv's model, the combined approach can bring capacity online approximately 10 weeks sooner than a modeled conventional baseline, producing up to 30% more cumulative token output within 12 months of project kickoff at the same installed capacity. The gain results solely from earlier facility readiness and does not reflect improved operating efficiency or a measured customer result.

"The winners in AI will be those who can turn computing capacity into productive capacity fastest," said Scott Armul, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "That requires the entire AI factory to work as one system, across compute, power, cooling and physical infrastructure. By combining Vertiv's pre-engineered infrastructure expertise with Dassault Systèmes' model-based capabilities, we can configure and validate that system before construction, reduce complexity in the field and help customers bring AI capacity online faster."

"AI factories are among the most complex engineered systems being built today. That complexity demands a systems view modeled, simulated, orchestrated and optimized in a virtual twin, before the entire factory is built," said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Industry, Marketing and Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. "Together with Vertiv, we are transforming standardized infrastructure knowledge into configurable virtual twins for NVIDIA DSX AI factories. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows customers to explore configurations, understand the consequences of design decisions, and validate the performance of an entire system virtually, before any infrastructure exists physically."

At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Oct. 20-22, the companies will showcase elements of the design and deployment approach, demonstrating how facility requirements inform infrastructure configuration, how teams can evaluate power and cooling constraints virtually, and how Vertiv applies factory-built infrastructure to accelerate physical deployment. The demonstration will bring together the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and model-based systems engineering capabilities, and Vertiv SimReady power and cooling assets.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

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Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France, Arnaud MALHERBE, arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America, Natasha LEVANTI, natasha.levanti@3ds.com, +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA, Virginie BLINDENBERG, virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China, Grace MU, grace.mu@3ds.com, +86 10 6536 2288

Japan, Reina YAMAGUCHI, reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com, +81 3 4321 6650

Korea, Jeemin JEONG, jeemin.jeong@3ds.com, +82 2 3271 6653

India, Priyanka PANDEY, priyanka.pandey@3ds.com, +91 9886302179

AP South, Hazel FOO, hazel.foo@3ds.com, +65 8333 3484

Vertiv Press Contacts

Corporate, Sean McCarthy, Sean.McCarthy@vertiv.com, +1 646 248 4016