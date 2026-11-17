

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY.PK, DAST.PA, DSY.PA), a major French software company, said on Tuesday that it anticipates double-digit adjusted earnings per share and revenue growth in 2029.



For fiscal 2029, Dassault Systèmes expects adjusted income of EUR 1.80 per share and revenue of over EUR 8 billion.



Rouven Bergmann, CFO of Dassault Systèmes, said: '2026 is a solid foundation: we are executing consistently and accelerating revenue growth quarter after quarter. Our business model has become a growth engine: subscription ARR is growing more than twice as fast as total ARR, led by Industrials, Life Sciences, and Consumer, and AI gives us a new way to monetize usage.'



Dassault Systèmes will release its fourth-quarter 2026 financial results on February 3, 2027.



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