Kitron ASA: Strong and broad-based growth

(2026-10-22) Kitron today reported strong growth in revenue and operating profit, along with a record order backlog, reflecting robust demand across market sectors.

Kitron's revenue for the third quarter was EUR 266.8 million, an increase of 59 per cent from 167.8 million in the same quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector continued to show an exceptional increase from last year, but there was solid progress across other market sectors as well.

Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 25.2 million, compared with 14.6 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 73 per cent. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 9.5 per cent, compared with 8.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. This is in line with the strategic target of maintaining an EBIT margin above 9 per cent.

The order backlog ended at EUR 843.3 million, an increase of 41 per cent compared with last year, reflecting broad-based demand across market sectors.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:

"This was a quarter where the shape of our growth changed. Over the past year, Defence & Aerospace has led the way. In the third quarter, growth was broader. Electrification is where the change is clearest. We will enter 2027 on a broader base than we started 2026 with."

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 17.4 million, compared with 9.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.08, up from 0.05 last year.

Outlook

For 2026, Kitron expects revenue of EUR 1050 to 1150 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 97 and 112 million. This is unchanged from the lifted outlook published on 24 August.

The quarterly report and presentation are attached. The interim report is presented today at 8.30 a.m. CEST by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the following link:

https://qcnl.tv/p/S5gKW7VyZaDF8biUxsoZig

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

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