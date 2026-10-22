MedEnvision (www.medenvision.com), a Belgian medtech company that helps orthopaedic surgical teams work more efficiently in the operating theatre, announces, together with its founders, management and current financial partner Smile Invest, a new strategic partnership with TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm. TA's investment will support MedEnvision's long-term growth strategy, centred on continued international expansion, broadening its product portfolio and further building out its commercial organisation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021245984/en/

MedEnvision views TA as a strategic partner, and believes TA's deep healthcare experience, orthopaedic market knowledge and global network will make it well positioned to support the next phase of MedEnvision's growth, with a focus on further penetrating the fast-growing US market. Central to this strategy is broader adoption of MedEnvision's Efficient Surgery (ESY) solution, built around its Gripper and EsySuit products. The ESY solution standardises key steps of hip, knee and shoulder replacement procedures, helping hospitals increase efficiency and thereby reduce procedural costs, free up scarce medical staff, improve ergonomics and support infection control.

MedEnvision's existing shareholders, founders, CEO Dries Goyens and the management team, as well as Smile Invest, remain fully committed to this next growth phase alongside TA, which takes a majority stake. Together, they will support MedEnvision in deepening its presence in its current markets across more than 26 countries, entering new geographies, and developing new solutions for the operating theatre.

MedEnvision and its shareholders were advised by Trent Law. TA was advised by Goodwin Law, Stibbe and PwC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions.

Dries Goyens CEO, MedEnvision

"TA's decision to partner with MedEnvision is a strong recognition of what our team has built: solutions that make orthopaedic surgery more efficient, safer and more sustainable for surgeons, OR staff and hospitals. Our founders' clinical insight and the trust of our customers and distribution partners have been key to our growth. We will continue on the growth path we have followed in recent years with Smile Invest. With TA's healthcare expertise and international reach, we can bring our solutions to many more operating theatres worldwide. We look forward to this next chapter together."

Birker Bahnsen Managing Director and Head of TA's European Healthcare Investment Team

"MedEnvision addresses a real need for hospitals, performing more procedures with the same teams, while improving ergonomics and infection control. We are impressed by the company's clinically driven innovation and strong international traction to date. We look forward to working with Dries, the founders and Smile Invest to help MedEnvision scale its platform and expand into new markets."

Bart Cauberghe Managing Partner and Nicolas Costers Partner, Smile Invest

"It has been a privilege to support MedEnvision's founders and management team since 2024, a period in which the company strengthened its international footprint and professionalised its organisation. We are delighted to welcome TA, a highly experienced healthcare investor, as a like-minded partner. MedEnvision's success has always been rooted in innovation driven by surgeons' needs. Together with the management team and TA, we look forward to reaching new milestones."

MedEnvision (www.medenvision.com

MedEnvision is a Belgian medtech company that supports surgeons, their teams and hospitals with operating-theatre efficiency, staff reallocation, better ergonomics and infection control. Its Efficient Surgery (ESY) solution, including the Gripper and EsySuit, standardises the workflow of hip, knee and shoulder replacement procedures. MedEnvision was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Westerlo, Belgium, with a subsidiary in the US. Its solutions are used in more than 26 countries and sold by its sales team, distributors and agents.

TA (www.ta.com

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Smile Invest (www.smile-invest.com

Smile Invest (Smart Money for Innovation Leaders) is a European evergreen investment firm with over €500m of assets under management, financed by 40 entrepreneurial families and with a long-term focus on innovative growth companies. Smile Invest focuses on four investment themes: Advanced Technology, Healthcare, Tech-enabled B2B Services and Environment. Since its inception in 2017, Smile Invest has supported 23 portfolio companies in their growth ambitions, completed more than 30 add-on acquisitions and realised (partial) exits on 8 investments. From its offices in Leuven and The Hague, the team supports ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams in realising their growth plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021245984/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Brynn Sandy, Communications Manager

media@ta.com