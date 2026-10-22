

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL, 034220.KS), a South Korean electronics company, reported Thursday lower operating profit in its third quarter, while it turned to a net profit amid weak net sales.



In the third quarter, operating income fell 42% to 250.568 billion Korean won from last year's 431.037 billion won.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 746.747 billion won, compared to loss of 20.658 billion won a year ago.



Sales dropped 10 percent to 6.277 trillion won from prior year's 6.957 trillion won.



In South Korea, the shares were trading 1.36 percent lower at 7,250.00 won.



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