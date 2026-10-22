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WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Stuttgart
22.10.26 | 09:06
218,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
221,20222,0009:22
221,40222,2009:22
Dow Jones News
22.10.2026 07:33 Uhr
422 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers strong operational growth and robust profitability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers strong operational growth and robust profitability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers strong operational growth and robust profitability 
22-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, France | October 22, 2026 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers strong operational growth and robust profitability 
 . Sales revenue including tariff compensation to customers at 2,289 million euros, up 6.5 percent in 
  constant currencies (reported: 4.3 percent); operational sales revenue excluding tariff compensation grows by 
  7.8 percent in constant currencies 
 . Underlying EBITDA¹ of 716 million euros and margin at 31.3 percent; net profit of 277 million euros 
 
 . Business develops in line with expectations: Recurring business remains main driver, with equipment 
  continuing its positive growth trend 
 . Management confirms and partially refines guidance for 2026 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading provider of innovative technologies for the manufacture of biologics, sustained its 
positive business trajectory in the first nine months of 2026 and delivered robust growth in sales revenue and 
profitability. The period was also marked by a significant improvement in cash flow generation and a further reduction 
in leverage. 
"Our operational and financial performance throughout the first nine months of 2026 remained strong, with robust growth 
in sales revenue and profitability," said Dr. René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. "Our recurring business with 
consumables continued to be the backbone of our business, while we saw further encouraging progress in bioprocessing 
equipment. This positive development across all regions, underpinned by healthy market fundamentals, leaves us well 
positioned for the remainder of the year and clearly reinforces our confidence in our full-year guidance for 2026."   
Business development^1 
During the first nine months of the fiscal year, Sartorius Stedim Biotech generated sales revenue of 2,289 million 
euros, with operational sales revenue growing by 7.8 percent in constant currencies compared with the prior-year 
period. The recurring business with consumables remained the main driver of this development. In addition, business 
with bioprocess equipment grew compared to the prior-year period. 
The business results reported for the first nine months of the year were influenced by a non-operational effect: In the 
third quarter, the company received further tariff refunds for levies invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court. As 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech compensates customers for corresponding tariff surcharges previously paid, the related amounts 
are recognized as reductions in cost of sales and sales revenue. Including the impact from tariff compensation to 
customers, which amounts to 28 million euros after the first nine months of 2026, sales revenue grew by 6.5 percent in 
constant currencies (reported: 4.3 percent). 
All regions contributed to the positive business performance: The EMEA^2 region recorded a 6.5 percent gain in constant 
currencies compared with the prior-year period, achieving 982 million euros in sales revenue. The Americas region, 
which continued to be impacted by tariff compensation to customers, generated sales revenue of 783 million euros. 
Excluding the tariff compensation effect, growth amounted to 7.6 percent in constant currencies; including this effect, 
the increase was 3.9 percent in constant currencies. The Asia/Pacific region grew significantly by 10.6 percent in 
constant currencies to 524 million euros, with China contributing positively to regional performance. 
The Group's underlying EBITDA rose by 4.8 percent to 716 million euros in the first nine months of 2026, with the 
corresponding margin increasing by 0.2 percentage points to 31.3 percent (PY: 31.1 percent). Positive volume effects 
and economies of scale more than offset product mix effects. On a net basis, tariff surcharges and the related customer 
compensation offset each other, with no impact on profitability. 
Net profit amounted to 277 million euros (PY: 218 million euros), an increase of 26.7 percent. Underlying net profit 
increased by 9.4 percent to 350 million euros (PY: 320 million euros). Underlying earnings per share rose to 3.59 euros 
(PY: 3.28 euros), and earnings per share to 2.84 euros (PY: 2.24 euros). 
The number of employees at Sartorius Stedim Biotech grew in all regions in the first nine months of the year, primarily 
due to the hiring of additional production personnel. As of September 30, 2026, the company employed 10,483 people 
(December 31, 2025: 10,265). 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech introduced several new products designed to meet key customer needs in bioprocessing and 
advanced therapies. A single-use bioreactor bag with an improved sparger for better oxygen transfer enables more 
efficient process intensification in upstream, thereby facilitating adoption of single-use processes in commercial 
production by helping customers produce higher output from smaller bioreactor volumes. In advanced therapies, the 
company added ready-to-use cytokines in closed sterile bags and a new animal-component-free cell culture medium to the 
portfolio. 
Key financial indicators 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech's balance sheet and key financial indicators improved further from already very robust levels. 
As of September 30, 2026, equity amounted to 4,390 million euros, corresponding to an increased equity ratio^1 of 
54.6 percent (December 31, 2025: 4,126 million euros and 51.7 percent, respectively). 
Cash flow from operating activities increased by 11.6 percent to 498 million euros in the first nine months of the 
current fiscal year (PY: 446 million euros). Key drivers were the positive earnings development and tariff refunds 
received. Investments in the company's global research and production infrastructure totaled 232 million euros in the 
first nine months of 2026 (PY: 276 million euros). The ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue stood at 
10.1 percent (PY: 12.6 percent). Based on the positive trend in operating cash flow and the lower investment volume, 
free cash flow increased disproportionately by 58.5 percent to 264 million euros (PY: 167 million euros). 
Gross debt was 2,310 million euros, while net debt amounted to 2,138 million euros. As planned, the company continued 
to reduce its ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA^1, which reached 2.26 as of September 30, 2026 (December 
31, 2025: 2.38). 
Guidance for fiscal year 2026 confirmed and partially refined 
Based on the business performance in the first nine months of 2026 and the continued positive development of the 
relevant end markets, management confirms its sales and profitability guidance for the full year and refines the 
expected ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue. 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech continues to expect sales revenue growth in constant currencies of around 6 to 10 percent. 
Operational growth excluding tariff-related effects is expected to be around the midpoint of the range, while growth 
including the intended customer compensation for unlawfully imposed U.S. tariffs is expected to be in the lower half. 
Customer compensation could reduce sales revenue by up to 35 million euros compared with initial assumptions. 
With regard to profitability, management continues to project the underlying EBITDA margin to increase to slightly 
above 31 percent.   
The ratio of capital expenditure to sales revenue is now expected to be around 13 percent and thus slightly below the 
previously expected prior-year level of 13.3 percent. The ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA should decrease to 
slightly above 2 (PY: 2.38). 
Forecasts have been prepared based on historical information and are consistent with accounting policies. All forecast 
figures are based on constant currencies, as in past years. Management points out that the dynamics and volatility in 
the industry have increased significantly in recent years. In addition, uncertainties arising from the changed 
geopolitical situation, such as emerging decoupling tendencies among various countries as well as changes in trade 
policy frameworks, are playing a greater role. This results in greater uncertainty when forecasting business figures. 
1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting 
standards. These are determined with the aim of improving comparability of business performance over time and within 
the industry. 
 . Constant currencies: figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange 
  rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period 
 . Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for 
  extraordinary items 
 . Underlying net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary 
  items and amortization, and based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate 
 . Underlying earnings per share: underlying net profit in relation to the weighted-average number of shares 
  outstanding 
 . Equity ratio: equity in relation to the balance sheet total 
 . Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 
  months 
2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa 
  
This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. Sartorius Stedim 
Biotech shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this release. The original French press release is the 
legally binding version. 
Conference call for investors 
Dr. René Fáber, CEO of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, will discuss the company's nine-month results in a 
conference call for investors on October 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. CEST. 
Register here:  https://sar.to/9M_2026_IR_Call 
Financial calendar  
February 23, 2027 - Full-year figures 2026 and 2026 Annual Report 
April 13, 2027 - Annual Shareholders' Meeting 
April 22, 2027 - Q1 quarterly statement January to March 2027 
July 22, 2027 - Half-year report for January to June 2027 
October 21, 2027 - 9M quarterly statement January to September 2027 
Unaudited Key Figures for the First Nine Months and Third Quarter of 2026 
  
In millions of EUR unless otherwise     9 months 2026 9 months 2025 - in % - in % cc^1 
specified 
Sales revenue               2,289.2    2,195.3    4.3  7.8^2 | 6.5 
 . EMEA^3        982.1     921.3     6.6  6.5 
 . Americas^3      782.9     781.9     0.1  7.6^2 | 3.9 
 . Asia | Pacific^3   524.2     492.1     6.5  10.6 
Results                                        
Underlying EBITDA^4            716.0     683.1     4.8    
Underlying EBITDA margin^4 in %      31.3     31.1           
Underlying net profit^5          349.6     319.5     9.4    
Underlying earnings per share^5 in EUR    3.59     3.28     9.4    
Net profit^6                276.6     218.3     26.7    
Earnings per share^6 in EUR         2.84     2.24     26.7    
Cash flow                                       
Cash flow from operating activities    497.6     445.7     11.6    
Free cash flow^7              264.3     166.8     58.5 
In millions of EUR unless otherwise specified    Q3 2026 Q3 2025 - in % - in % cc^1 
Sales revenue                   762.1  705.7  8.0   7.4^2 | 6.8 
 . EMEA^3           309.7  296.6  4.4     
 . Americas^3         270.6  240.4  12.6    
 . Asia | Pacific^3      181.7  168.6  7.8     
Results                                       
Underlying EBITDA^4                237.1  221.1  7.2     
Underlying EBITDA margin^4 in %          31.1   31.3          
Underlying net profit^5              114.6  91.6   25.1    
Underlying earnings per share^5 in EUR       1.18   0.94   25.1    
Net profit^6                   95.5   64.2   48.7    
Earnings per share^6 in EUR             0.98   0.66   48.7

1 Constant currencies: Figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period. 2 Operational sales growth before customer compensation for tariff surcharges. 3 According to customers' locations. 4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items. 5 Profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate. 6 After non-controlling interest. 7 Cash flow from operating activities minus cash flow from investing activities.

Figures have been neither audited nor reviewed.

Reconciliation of alternative performance measures 

Reconciliation between EBIT and underlying EBITDA                
In millions of EUR                      9 months 2026  9 months 2025 
EBIT (operating result)                  454.3      405.0 
Extraordinary items                    19.4      43.9 
Depreciation & amortization                242.3      234.2 
Underlying EBITDA                     716.0      683.1

Figures have been neither audited nor reviewed. 

Reconciliation between EBIT and underlying net result               
In millions of EUR                        9 months 2026 9 months 2025 
EBIT (operating result)                    454.3     405.0 
Extraordinary items                      19.4     43.9 
Amortization | IFRS 3                     81.9     85.3 
Normalized financial result^1                 -81.0     -101.8 
Normalized income tax (26%)^2                 -123.4    -112.4 
Underlying net result after tax                351.2     319.9 
Non-controlling interest                    -1.7     -0.4 
Underlying net result after taxes and non-controlling interest 349.6     319.5 
Underlying earnings per share in EUR               3.59     3.28

1 Financial result excluding fair value adjustments of hedging instruments and currency effects relating to financing activities 2 Normalized income tax based on the underlying profit before taxes and amortization

Figures have been neither audited nor reviewed. 

Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA                     
In millions of EUR unless otherwise specified      Sept. 30, 2026^1   Dec. 31, 2025 
Gross debt                      2,310.4       2,599.3 
- Cash and cash equivalents              172.0        426.1 
Net debt                       2,138.3       2,173.1 
                                         
Underlying EBITDA (12 months)             946.7        913.7 
Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA        2.26         2.38

1 Figures are not audited nor reviewed. 

Capital expenditures                              
In millions of EUR unless otherwise specified       9 months 2026   9 months 2025 
Sales revenue                      2,289.2      2,195.3 
Capital expenditures                  231.9       276.1 
Capital expenditures as % of sales revenue       10.1       12.6

Figures have been neither audited nor reviewed.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros. More than 10,200 employees work for customers around the globe.

Visit our newsroom or follow Sartorius on LinkedIn.

Contact Sven Köpsel Head of Corporate Communications & IR +49 151 16852626 sven.koepsel@sartorius.com

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Attachment

File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers strong operational growth and robust profitability | Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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Language:   English 
Issuer:    Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
LEI Code:   52990006IVXY7GCSSR39 
EQS News ID: 2419882 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2419882 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2419882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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