iScooter Launches 2026 Black Friday Campaign Across Adult and Kids Electric Scooter Range

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, today announced the launch of its 2026 Black Friday campaign, running from October 20 through November 30. The campaign features discounts across a range of electric scooters for both adults and younger riders, alongside interactive community activities, giveaways, and exclusive rewards designed to engage customers throughout the shopping season.

Among the featured products is the iScooter iF1 1200W All-Terrain Electric Scooter, which combines urban commuting performance with the versatility needed for outdoor exploration. The model is powered by a peak 1200W motor, reaches speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), and offers a maximum range of 32 miles (51 km) on a single charge. Equipped with 10-inch off-road tires, the iF1 is built to handle a variety of riding conditions.

For riders aged 12 and above, the iScooter iK5 Adjustable Kids' Electric Scooter combines safety and connectivity in a compact design. It features a 250W motor, speeds of up to 25 km/h, and a 16-19 km range. A smart BMS battery management system and dual braking setup enhance safety, while app connectivity supports speed control and ride tracking. RGB lighting and music-synced effects add an interactive riding experience.

Also highlighted during the campaign is the iScooter iK7 2-in-1 Kids Electric Scooter. The scooter easily converts between standing and seated riding modes, making it suitable for school commutes, neighborhood rides, and outdoor activities. Features include a removable seat, front basket, three speed modes, adjustable handlebar heights, a smart display, thumb throttle controls, parental management functions through the companion app, and dynamic lighting effects.

Alongside promotional offers, iScooter will host social media prize draws for customers sharing riding experiences, a Black Friday lucky wheel for campaign-page subscribers, and a limited-edition hoodie, available in selectable sizes, for orders exceeding €1,000.

For more information about the campaign, please visit the campaign page.

About iScooter

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.iscooterglobal.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU

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