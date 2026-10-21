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WKN: A0J2R3 | ISIN: SE0001662230 | Ticker-Symbol: HRZ
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 09:10
2,777 Euro
-3,00 % -0,086
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8042,81209:22
2,8042,81109:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 19:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Husqvarna AB: Husqvarna Group notes EU Commission's disclosure in robotic mower anti-dumping investigation

Husqvarna Group has today received the European Commission's disclosure of essential facts and considerations in the ongoing anti-dumping investigation concerning EU imports of robotic lawnmowers originating in the People's Republic of China.

Issuance of the disclosure is a procedural step provided for under EU trade defence law. It is confidential, and Husqvarna Group will not comment on its content. Interested parties, including Husqvarna Group, now have the opportunity to submit comments to the Commission within the deadline it has set. The Commission will consider these comments before reaching its conclusions. The statutory deadline for a decision on definitive measures is 19 January 2027.

Husqvarna Group has confidence in the Commission's process, which is evidence-based and conducted in accordance with EU law and the WTO framework. We remain confident in the substance of the case we have presented and in the evidence submitted, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

For additional information, please contact:
Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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