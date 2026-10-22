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WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 08:56
18,500 Euro
-5,40 % -1,055
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,95018,95509:23
18,94018,95009:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 06:30 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the third quarter 2026

Stockholm 22 October 2026

SEB's operating profit for the third quarter 2026 amounted to SEK 9.4bn, with a return on equity of 13.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.1 per cent, and a capital buffer of 250 basis points.

"We delivered a robust result with overall solid customer activity and continued credit demand across all divisions. Net interest income continued to grow, we maintained a strong focus on costs and asset quality remained robust," says SEB's Acting President and CEO Jonas Ahlström.

Net financial income was negatively impacted by muted client activity and a challenging market-making environment for the fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities business.

SEB continues to manage costs diligently and as a result of the ongoing cost consolidation, costs are expected to come in below the 2026 full year cost target by approximately SEK 500-600m.

Income statement
Q3 Q2 Q3 Jan-Sep Full-year
SEK m20262026 % 2025% 20262025% 2025
Total operating income18 62620 055-718 664-057 08758 045-276 939
Total operating expenses8 1788 01427 921323 80724 144-132 596
Net expected credit losses179345-48203-121 0701 161-81 548
Imposed levies857922-782242 5912 668-33 480
Operating profit before items affecting comparability9 41210 774-139 719-329 61830 072-239 314
Items affecting comparability-416
Operating profit9 41210 774-139 719-329 61830 072-238 898
NET PROFIT7 4988 664-137 677-223 65923 754-031 063
Return on equity, %13,015,714,013,914,113,8
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %13,015,714,013,914,114,0
Basic earnings per share, SEK3,854,443,8712,1211,8915,60

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-10-2026 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 September 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,439bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,157bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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