Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the third quarter 2026

Stockholm 22 October 2026

SEB's operating profit for the third quarter 2026 amounted to SEK 9.4bn, with a return on equity of 13.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.1 per cent, and a capital buffer of 250 basis points.

"We delivered a robust result with overall solid customer activity and continued credit demand across all divisions. Net interest income continued to grow, we maintained a strong focus on costs and asset quality remained robust," says SEB's Acting President and CEO Jonas Ahlström.

Net financial income was negatively impacted by muted client activity and a challenging market-making environment for the fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities business.

SEB continues to manage costs diligently and as a result of the ongoing cost consolidation, costs are expected to come in below the 2026 full year cost target by approximately SEK 500-600m.

Income statement Q3 Q2 Q3 Jan-Sep Full-year SEK m 2026 2026 % 2025 % 2026 2025 % 2025 Total operating income 18 626 20 055 -7 18 664 -0 57 087 58 045 -2 76 939 Total operating expenses 8 178 8 014 2 7 921 3 23 807 24 144 -1 32 596 Net expected credit losses 179 345 -48 203 -12 1 070 1 161 -8 1 548 Imposed levies 857 922 -7 822 4 2 591 2 668 -3 3 480 Operating profit before items affecting comparability 9 412 10 774 -13 9 719 -3 29 618 30 072 -2 39 314 Items affecting comparability -416 Operating profit 9 412 10 774 -13 9 719 -3 29 618 30 072 -2 38 898 NET PROFIT 7 498 8 664 -13 7 677 -2 23 659 23 754 -0 31 063 Return on equity, % 13,0 15,7 14,0 13,9 14,1 13,8 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 13,0 15,7 14,0 13,9 14,1 14,0 Basic earnings per share, SEK 3,85 4,44 3,87 12,12 11,89 15,60

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-10-2026 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:

Christoffer Malmer, CFO

+46 771 62 10 00



Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se



Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 September 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,439bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,157bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.