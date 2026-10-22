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WKN: A14U1R | ISIN: SE0007100359 | Ticker-Symbol: POX
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
14,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86015,24009:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
55 Leser
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Pandox AB: Pandox divests seven hotel properties in Denmark and Sweden for MSEK 2,100

Pandox has entered into an agreement to divest seven hotel properties in business segment Leases with a total of 1,248 rooms in Denmark and Sweden in two separate transactions. The total underlying property value amounts to approximately MSEK 2,100, before deduction of deferred tax, which is higher than book value per 30 September 2026, as well as per 30 September 2025.

In Denmark, Motel One Copenhagen, Scandic Sluseholmen, Scandic Glostrup, Scandic Hvidovre and Scandic Kolding with a total of 928 rooms are divested. The underlying property value, before deduction of deferred tax, amounts to MDKK 1,155 million, corresponding to approximately MSEK 1,700. The buyer is a company jointly owned by Alma Property Partners and Midstar AB. After the divestment, Pandox will own three hotel properties with 912 rooms in Denmark, all of them in strong city-centre locations in central Copenhagen.

In Sweden, Scandic Hallandia in Halmstad and Scandic Kalmar Väst in Kalmar with a total of 320 rooms are divested. The underlying property value, before deduction of deferred tax, amounts to MSEK 369. The buyer is Västerkulla Hotell AB.

"The divestments combined are made above book value and they reflect a growing interest in hotel properties. They are good examples of our ability to create value through active ownership, and also reduce our debt", says Liia Nõu, CEO of Pandox.

The seven hotel properties together generated an annual net operating income of approximately MSEK 130.

The divestments are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The divestments are part of the process for potential divestments in the Nordic region in 2026 that Pandox has previously communicated.

Divested hotel properties

Hotel propertyCountryCityLocationRoomsBusiness segment
Scandic SluseholmenDenmarkCopenhagenRing road215Leases
Scandic HvidovreDenmarkHvidovreRing road207Leases
Motel One CopenhagenDenmarkCopenhagenCity center200Leases
Scandic KoldingDenmarkKoldingRing road186Leases
Scandic GlostrupDenmarkGlostrupRing road120Leases
Scandic HallandiaSwedenHalmstadCity center170Leases
Scandic Kalmar VästSwedenKalmarRing road150Leases

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Liia Nõu, CEO, +46 (0) 8 506 205 50
Anneli Lindblom, CFO, +46 (0) 765 93 84 00
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox
Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Our portfolio consists of 191 hotel properties with approximately 42,400 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value is approximately SEK 95bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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