Pandox AB: Pandox divests hotel property in Stockholm for MSEK 644

Pandox has entered into an agreement to divest the hotel property housing Scandic Alvik in Stockholm, with 330 rooms, in the Leases business segment. The underlying property value amounts to MSEK 644, before deduction of deferred tax, which is slightly above the book value as of both 30 September 2026 and 30 September 2025. The buyer is SPP Fastigheter AB.

"Through active ownership and focused development, we have created significant value in the property. The divestment allows us to realise this value and release capital that can be used to reduce debt and create financial headroom for the company's continued development", says Liia Nõu, CEO of Pandox.

The hotel property's annual net operating income amounts to approximately MSEK 34. The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Liia Nõu, CEO, +46 (0) 8 506 205 50

Anneli Lindblom, CFO, +46 (0) 765 93 84 00

Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox

Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Our portfolio consists of 191 hotel properties with approximately 42,400 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value is approximately SEK 97bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se