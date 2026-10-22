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KJ

WKN: A41YZV | ISIN: SE0028354936 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HE0
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
1,500 Euro
+0,67 % +0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KJELL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KJELL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group AB (Publ) Interim Report Q3, 1 January - 30 September 2026

Continued momentum with growth and improved profitability

Third quarter

  • Net sales increased 8.1% to MSEK 639.0 (590.9)
  • Comparable growth amounted to 6.2% (-4.7)
  • Gross profit increased 55.7% to MSEK 267.3 (171.7) and the gross margin increased to 41.8% (29.1). Excluding the one-off inventory write-down of MSEK 74.2 in the comparative quarter, gross profit increased 8.7% and the gross margin increased to 41.8% (41.6)
  • Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK 40.0 (16.7) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 6.3% (2.8)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 35.5 (-340.2) and the operating margin to 5.6% (-57.6)
  • Net profit for the quarter was MSEK 28.8 (-344.5)
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK 7.4 (103.2)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.30 (-5.82)

January - September

  • Net sales increased 1.1% to MSEK 1,700.6 (1,681.9)
  • Comparable growth amounted to 0.0% (-6.7)
  • Gross profit increased 16.4% to MSEK 734.8 (631.4) and the gross margin increased to 43.2% (37.5). Excluding the one-off inventory write-down of MSEK 74.2 in the comparative period, gross profit increased 4.1% and the gross margin increased to 43.2% (42.0)
  • Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK 31.7 (5.2) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 1.9% (0.3)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 5.0 (-366.4) and the operating margin to 0.3% (-21.8)
  • The net loss for the period was MSEK -18.6 (-386.1)
  • Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK -148.5 (-24.3)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.21 (-7.83)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

  • No significant events during or after the end of the quarter.
"Growth in all markets, both online and in stores, and more than doubled adjusted EBITA show that we are on the right track. In fact, you have to go back to 2023 to find a third quarter that was both larger and more profitable than the one we are now leaving behind us. But the road ahead is what matters, and right now we are fully focused on the most important quarter of the year, Q4", says Sandra Gadd, CEO at Kjell Group.

Webcast in connection with the publication of the interim report
Sandra Gadd, CEO, and Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO, will host a webcast on 22 October 2026 at 10:00 CEST in connection with the publication of the interim report.

Participate via webcast:
https://events.inderes.com/kjell-group/q3-report-2026

Participate via teleconference:
https://events.inderes.com/kjell-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation material is available on the Group's website:
https://kjellgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

Reports
This interim report and earlier reports are available on www.kjellgroup.com

This information is information that Kjell Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:00 CEST.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

Contacts Kjell Group

Sandra Gadd, CEO +46 (0) 10 680 25 35, sandra.gadd@kjell.com
Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO +46 (0) 10 680 25 65, fredrick.sjoholm@kjell.com

About Us

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 148 service points, including 117 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.4 billion in revenue in 2025.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,250 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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