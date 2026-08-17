Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group AB (Publ) Interim report Q2, 1 January - 30 June 2026

The return to growth and improved profitability is the beginning, not the goal.

Second quarter

Net sales increased 8.4% to MSEK 574.3 (529.7)

Comparable growth amounted to 7.1% (-9.9)

Gross profit increased 11.1% to MSEK 248.5 (223.7) and the gross margin increased to 43.3% (42.2)

Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK 5.1 (-9.2) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 0.9% (-1.7)

The company's operating loss amounted to MSEK -5.7 (-14.5) and the operating margin to -1.0% (-2.7)

The net loss for the quarter was MSEK -12.6 (-20.9)

Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK -28.7 (-136.1)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.13 (-0.36)

January - June

Net sales decreased -2.7% to MSEK 1,061.6 (1,091.0)

Comparable growth amounted to -3.3% (-7.7)

Gross profit increased 1.7% to MSEK 467.5 (459.8) and the gross margin increased to 44.0% (42.1)

Adjusted EBITA totalled MSEK -8.2 (-11.5) and the adjusted EBITA margin was -0.8% (-1.1)

The company's operating loss amounted to MSEK -30.4 (-26.2) and the operating margin to -2.9% (-2.4)

The net loss for the period was MSEK -47.4 (-41.6)

Cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK -155.9 (-127.5)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.57 (-0.94)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

Kjell Group held its Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026. The meeting elected Göran Westerberg as new Chairman of the Board and Pål Wibe as new Board member. David Zaudy, Ola Burmark, Ebba Ljungerud and Adeline Sterner were re-elected, and the Board now comprises six members.

Andreas Thaler was appointed Chief Purchasing Officer (CPO) during the quarter, with overall responsibility for planning, assortment and the company's sourcing office in Shanghai. Thaler has more than 20 years of experience in assortment, purchasing and international sourcing, most recently from Europris AS and NetOnNet.

No significant events after the end of the period.

"We have broken a negative trend. Inventory availability is better, which is reflected in both the balance sheet and the income statement. More structured work on pricing and campaigns has begun to have an effect. We have continued working to create the conditions for a more focused and relevant product range and have begun preparations for the important fourth quarter", says Sandra Gadd, CEO at Kjell Group.

Webcast in connection with the publication of the interim report

Sandra Gadd, CEO, and Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO, will host a webcast on 17 August 2026 at 10:00 CEST in connection with the publication of the interim report.

Participate via webcast:

https://events.inderes.com/kjell-group/q2-report-2026

Participate via teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/kjell-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in



The presentation material is available on the Group's website:

https://kjellgroup.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



Reports

This interim report and earlier reports are available on www.kjellgroup.com

This information is information that Kjell Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-17 07:00 CEST.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

Contacts Kjell Group

Sandra Gadd, CEO +46 (0) 10 680 25 35, sandra.gadd@kjell.com

Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO +46 (0) 10 680 25 65, fredrick.sjoholm@kjell.com

About Us

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 148 service points, including 117 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.4 billion in revenue in 2025.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,250 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

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