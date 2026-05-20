Kjell Group AB: Kjell Group's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Kjell Group AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Wednesday, 20 May 2026 in Malmö. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Adoption of accounts and resolution to discharge the Board Members and the CEO from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet. The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEOs from liability for the financial year 2025.



Appropriation of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the profit for the 2025 financial year be carried forward and that no dividend for the 2025 financial year be paid.



Fees to the Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that fees to the members of the Board of Directors shall be distributed as follows: (i) a fee of SEK 250,000 to each Board member, (ii) a fee of SEK 700,000 to the Chairperson of the Board, (iii) a fee of SEK 75,000 to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, (iv) a fee of SEK 50,000 to the other members of the Audit Committee, (v) a fee of SEK 50,000 to the Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee, and (vi) a fee of SEK 25,000 to the other members of the Remuneration Committee. All remuneration remains unchanged from the previous year, with the exception of the remuneration paid to the Chairperson of the Board, which amounted to SEK 500,000 in the previous year. It was resolved that fees to auditors be paid in accordance with approved invoices.



Election of Board members and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board would comprise six members and re-elected Ola Burmark, David Zaudy, Ebba Ljungerud and Adeline Sterner as members of the Board. Göran Westerberg and Pål Wibe was elected as new members of the Board. Göran Westerberg was elected as the new Chairperson of the Board. Jan Freidman had declined re-election. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period up to the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with Authorised Public Accountant Eva Carlsvi as Auditor-in-Charge until further notice.



Principles for appointing a Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee shall consist of representatives for the four largest registered shareholders in terms of voting rights as of the last banking day in August each year. However, the Nomination Committee may be constituted with at least three members. Furthermore, instructions for the Nomination Committee were adopted.



Authorisation to the Board to resolve on new share issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board shall be authorised, on one or more occasions before the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on a new issue of shares not to exceed 10% of the total number of shares outstanding in the Company after exercising said authority.



Resolution regarding Performance Share Program and issue and transfer of warrants under the program

The Annual General Meeting resolved to introduce a long-term incentive program in the form of a performance share program in accordance with the Board's proposal. The program includes a maximum of 21 senior executives and employees within the Kjell Group. Participants are granted performance-based share rights which, after a vesting period of three years, entitle them to performance shares provided that certain conditions are met. To participate in the program, the participant must acquire shares in the company at a certain value, depending on the respective participants' seniority within the organization, and the allotment of performance shares requires that the performance criterion (related to the total shareholder return on the company's share) is fulfilled. Due to the Performance Share Program, the Annual General Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to issue a maximum of 1,965,000 warrants and transfer of the said warrants to participants in the program.



Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

Contacts Kjell Group

Sandra Gadd, CEO +46 (0) 10 680 25 35, sandra.gadd@kjell.com

Fredrick Sjöholm, CFO +46 (0) 10 680 25 65, fredrick.sjoholm@kjell.com

About Us

Kjell Group offers one of the most comprehensive assortment of electronic accessories on the market. The company operates online in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as through 148 service points, including 117 in Sweden and 31 in Norway. Headquartered in Malmö, the company generated SEK 2.4 billion in revenue in 2025.

With Kjell & Company's customer club, which boasts over 3 million members, and its Danish subsidiary AV-Cables, the Group has a unique understanding of people's technology needs. Approximately 1,250 employees work every day to improve lives through technology.

Learn more at kjell.com or kjellgroup.com

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