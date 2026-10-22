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BE

WKN: A3C86D | ISIN: FI4000512587 | Ticker-Symbol: L9L
München
22.10.26 | 08:20
0,896 Euro
-1,75 % -0,016
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9140,97809:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Betolar Oyj: Betolar and Enersense sign agreement with Finnish critical infrastructure operator

Betolar Plc
Press Release
22 October 2026 at 08:00 a.m. EEST

Betolar and Enersense sign agreement with Finnish critical infrastructure operator

Betolar, a Finnish material technology company focused on resilient solutions for critical infrastructure and the circular economy, has signed an agreement with a large operator of critical infrastructure in Finland to design protection for one of the operator's facilities. Betolar delivers the work in partnership with Enersense.

Power, heat, data and water for millions of people depend on a small number of assets, and a single incident can put one of them out of action for months. Betolar's approach is to stop the threat before it reaches the asset, with solutions built from components developed together with the asset owner and delivered with partners.

"The challenging geo-political environment has driven a shift in customers' demand for protection solutions. Most customers are concerned with sabotage and deliberate attacks to their critical infrastructure, both on-land and subsea. Together with Enersense, we are part of the solution," says Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO of Betolar.

The agreement covers threat scenarios analysis and conceptual design work. The protection solution for the facility will serve as a pilot, with designs that can be adapted and scaled to other critical sites. For security reasons, the customer, the site and the value of the agreement are not disclosed.

"We are excited to develop innovative solutions to strengthen the security of the critical infrastructure together with Betolar. With our customer and Betolar, we continue to deepen jointly our understanding of potential threat scenarios and concretize protection solutions," says Juha Silvola, EVP, Power at Enersense.

Betolar leads the threat assessment and the design of protection solutions. Enersense contributes to design, so that the protection fits the facilities existing systems and can be built and operated without disruption.

Betolar and Enersense started their commercial cooperation on protecting critical infrastructure in May 2026. The partnership combines Betolar's protection solutions with Enersense's experience from electrical engineering, construction and maintenance.

Critical Infrastructure Protection is one of Betolar's three businesses, alongside Metal Extraction Technology and Circular Materials. Betolar makes more of what we already have and protects it: critical metals recovered from yesterday's mining waste, low-carbon building materials made from industrial by-products, and protection for the infrastructure society runs on.

Further information

Vibeke Krohn, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, vibeke.krohn@betolar.com, tel. +47 936 34 491

Juha Silvola, EVP, Power, Enersense International Plc, juha.silvola@enersense.com, tel. +358 40?763 1599

About Betolar

Betolar is a material technology company focused on advancing sustainable and resilient solutions for critical infrastructure and the circular economy. We develop technologies that enable low-carbon construction and the efficient utilization of industrial side streams

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Kannonkoski, Finland. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the US on the OTCQX International market (ticker: BTLRF).

www.betolar.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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