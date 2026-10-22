AFRY AB: Interim Report January-September 2026

Stable results with improved key metrics

Third quarter 2026

- The order backlog amounted to SEK 22.1 billion (20.4) at the end of the quarter

- Net sales increased by 1.9 percent to SEK 5,793 million (5,687)

- Organic growth adjusted for calendar effects was -1.5 percent

- Calendar effects had an impact of SEK 5 million on net sales and SEK 4 million on EBITA

- The utilization rate was 72.9 percent (72.0)

- EBITA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 392 million (362), with a corresponding EBITA margin of 6.8 percent (6.4)

- EBITA amounted to SEK 392 million (331), with an EBITA margin of 6.8 percent (5.8)

- EBIT amounted to SEK 347 million (288)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.80 (1.21)

January-September 2026

- Net sales decreased by 2.5 percent to SEK 18,629 million (19,111)

- Organic growth adjusted for calendar effects was -3.8 percent

- Calendar effects had an impact of SEK 26 million on net sales and SEK 20 million on EBITA

- The utilization rate was 72.9 percent (71.9)

- EBITA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 1,299 million (1,290), with a corresponding EBITA margin of 7.0 percent (6.8)

- EBITA amounted to SEK 1,197 million (1,138), with an EBITA margin of 6.4 percent (6.0)

- EBIT amounted to SEK 1,074 million (1,013)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.63 (5.12)

Comments from CEO Linda Pålsson:

"AFRY delivered stable results for the third quarter, with an improved utilization rate and a strong order backlog. During the quarter, we continued to build on the operational improvements achieved over the past year. The EBITA margin improved, while organic sales declined, but at a lower rate than in previous quarters. Going forward, we remain focused on driving organic growth and converting our progress into sustainable profitability uplift."

Webcast

A presentation of AFRY's Q3 report 2026 will begin at 10:00 CET.

Webcast link: https://www.youtube.com/live/3sG3B5lSXbw

Teams link: Click here to join the meeting

For further information:

Linda Pålsson, President and CEO

Bo Sandström, CFO

Johanna Hallstedt, Investor Relations

+46 72 014 37 45

johanna.hallstedt@afry.com

Head Office: AFRY AB, SE-169 99 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address: Frösundaleden 2, Solna, Sweden

Tel: +46 10 505 00 00

www.afry.com / info@afry.com

Corp. ID no 556120-6474

The report has been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information fulfils the disclosure requirements of AFRY AB (publ) under the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on October 22, 2026 at 07:00 CET.

All forward-looking statements in this report are based on the company's best assessment at the time the report was written. As is the case with all assessments of the future, such assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may mean that the actual outcome differs from the anticipated result.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. The Swedish text is the binding version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

The full report is available for download.

Link to press images:

https://afry.com/en/newsroom/press-images-logo